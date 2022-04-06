Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 6 April 2022 09:14 CEST
A wind turbine rises above field in Burgenland.
Austria is trying to move to using mainly renewable energy, such as wind energy, but it 'won't happen overnight' according to the Chancellor. (Photo by Joe KLAMAR / AFP)

Green pass validity extended by next week

The validity of the “Green Passport” will be extended. Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) announced on the broadcaster ORF “Report” on Tuesday that the extension would be in place by the beginning of next week at the latest.

He made assurances that Austrians’ Easter holidays would not be affected by  an expiring green pass, which shows proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or recovery from the disease. He also said the current reduced testing regime will last until autumn.

More EU sanctions against Russia

The EU tightened its sanctions against Russia again on Wednesday. It is believed to  have proposed a ban on coal imports, an insider told the Reuters news agency. Wood, cement, rubber, chemicals and luxury foods and drinks such as caviar and vodka are also to be included in the sanctions list.

The export of semiconductors, high-tech machines, certain liquid gas technology and other equipment is to be banned. Russian ships and trucks should not be allowed to enter EU countries.

While Austria and Germany have spoken against a gas or oil embargo, several German and Austrian economists have repeatedly spoken out in favour of stopping Russian oil imports in recent weeks. 

The boss of Wifo (the Austrian Institute of Economic Research) Gabriel Felbermayr supports this plan, the Wiener Zeitung newspaper reports. 

Unlike gas, only ten percent of domestic oil imports come from Russia. Almost half of the oil consumed in Austria comes from Kazakhstan and Iraq. Oil exports make up around a third of Russian exports, compared to gas, which is only seven percent. In theory, an oil embargo would hit Russia’s economy harder than gas sanctions.

The Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons (wiiw) expects the Russian economy to shrink by between seven and 15 percent this year, while inflation in Russia could rise to 30 percent.

Gas import ban ‘unrealistic’ says Austria’s Chancellor

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has described an active import ban on Russian natural gas as “unrealistic” at a crisis cabinet meeting in the Federal Ministry of Defence on Tuesday. Austria is trying to diversify its gas imports and create more sustainable energy production. “Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen overnight,” he told the meeting, broadcaster ORF reports. 

Austria does not plan to expel Russian diplomats

Despite many other EU countries expelling Russian diplomats, Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg does not want to follow suit. He told the ORF Zib 2 programme that he found it “regrettable” that each state was acting individually, rather than in co-ordination with each other.

He said expelling Russian diplomats would lead to Austrian diplomats being expelled from Russia. However, he said he would “reserve the right to expel diplomats,” and criticised the Russian embassy in Vienna as a “propaganda machine.” He also said there could be no return to Austria’s previous relationship with Vladimir Putin, stating “We all misjudged him.”

Opposition SPÖ party calls for Austria to do more as inflation hits almost seven percent

The opposition SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner criticised the government for allowing benchmark rents on Altbau apartments and buildings to rise, as inflation hits almost seven percent in Austria, at a special meeting of the National Council on Tuesday. She said the rent increases would force inflation even higher.

She argued people were starting to have to choose between eating or heating due to rising energy and food prices, while energy companies made big profits and the Ministry of Finance received VAT revenues on electricity and gas.

The SPÖ leader also criticised the recent warning by Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) that unions had to hold back on wage rounds in order to prevent a spiral of wage savings.

However, Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) defended his measures, citing recent cost-of-living packages designed to help people particularly affected by rising energy costs. He also referred to the suspension of the green electricity flat rate, which would relieve all households, broadcaster ORF reports.

50,000 refugees from Ukraine now registered in Austria, including 5,000 schoolchildren

So far around 50,000 refugees from Ukraine are registered in Austria, most of them women and children. Around 5,000 children and young people who have fled Ukraine are now enrolled in the schools.

The largest number of Ukrainian students are in Vienna (around 1,300) and Lower Austria (around 1,400), followed by Styria and Upper Austria (around 500 each), Tyrol (around 400), Carinthia, Salzburg and Burgenland (around 300) and Vorarlberg (around 100), broadcaster ORF reports.

‘Ghost’ cruise ship finally taken away

A river cruise ship in Vienna which was stranded in front of the marina in Döbling for two years after its operator went bankrupt during the Covid-19 pandemic has finally been taken away. The ship left Vienna on Monday evening, broadcaster ORF reports.

Austria’s Finance Minister rejects Russian gas embargo

Austria’s Finance Minister has said he rejects an immediate embargo on Russian energy, despite the atrocities in Bucha carried out in the war against Ukraine. Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) made the statement before a meeting of the Eurogroup in Luxembourg on Monday. 

Brunner said Austria, like Germany, is heavily dependent on Russian gas. While the medium-term goal is to become more independent it would be “unrealistic” to make the switch overnight. 

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) has also spoken out in the Ö1-Mittagsjournal against an embargo on Russian gas, saying sanctions would hit the wrong people. 

Other sanctions are expected. 

Covid-19 infections are falling in Austria

The Covid-19 infection numbers in Vienna are finally falling, according to the city’s councillor Peter Hacker, and he expects them decrease significantly by the end of April, he told the Vienna Today programme.

The statistician Erich Neuwirth also sees signs for optimism across Austria, noting the positive rate of the tests has fallen. This indicates dropping case numbers are not just due to the new restrictions on testing, the Krone reports.

Complexity researcher  Peter Klimek says that due to more than 2.6 million Covid-19 cases in Austria, many are now immune. He also says seasonality plays a role in the improved numbers. 

Blossom and fruit expected to survive April cold snap

Farmers tending apricot trees in the Wachau had to light special ovens in the orchards at the weekend to protect blossom which came into bloom in March due to the warm temperatures. Across Austria temperatures fell below freezing over the weekend and on Monday night.

However, the Chamber of Agriculture of Lower Austria told the Austrian Press Agency that no major damage had been done, the Krone newspaper reports.  Warmer weather should be on the way by Wednesday.

Catchup swimming lessons offered in Vienna to schoolchildren

Vienna is offering 10-day intensive swimming courses to all children in the 3rd grade and up who missed out on swimming lessons due to lockdown for just 25 euros this summer.

Those on low incomes will not have to pay. Registration will be available in May and can be done either at the pool or online here.

The courses will take place at the following locations

Monday to Friday, at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.:

  • July 4th to 15th: Simmering and Döbling indoor swimming pools
  • July 18th to 29th: indoor swimming pools in Hietzing and Großfeldsiedlung
  • August 1st to 12th: indoor swimming pools in Hietzing and Großfeldsiedlung
  • 15 to 26 August: Floridsdorf and Donaustadt indoor swimming pools

In addition, children of school age will be able to go swimming for free six times at indoor and outdoor pools from the beginning of July to the end of September 2022 with an accompanying adult.

