UKRAINE

Austria’s Nehammer to visit Zelensky in Ukraine

The plans were announced on Tuesday following reports of atrocities committed against Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv.

Published: 5 April 2022 16:11 CEST
Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Photo: Geert Vanden WIJNGAERT / POOL / AFP)
Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer is planning to visit President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine in the coming days.

Nehammer will make the journey with the aim to “continue to provide Ukraine with the best possible humanitarian and political support”, although details about the trip are limited due to “security reasons”.

Last month, Zelenskiy was denied permission to address the Austrian parliament on the grounds that Austria is a neutral country but Nehammer spoke with Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday night.

On Tuesday he then confirmed he will travel to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskiy. 

In a Tweet Nehammer said: “I was on the phone with the President @ZelenskyyUa yesterday. We have discussed that I will travel to #Ukraine to get an idea of the situation on site and to talk about further assistance.”

According to the Kurier, Austria has already provided Ukraine with more than €17.5 million from the Foreign Disaster Fund, as well as 10,000 helmets and over 9,100 protective vests for civilian use. 

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Foreign Policy Representative Josep Borrell will also travel to Kyiv this week.

UKRAINE

Austria rejects embargo on Russian gas

The Austrian government has said it will continue to import Russian gas and oil, despite growing pressure to impose an embargo in recent days due to the discovery of the atrocities in Bucha.

Published: 5 April 2022 11:32 CEST
Austria rejects embargo on Russian gas

Austria’s Finance Minister said on Tuesday he rejects an immediate embargo on Russian energy, despite the atrocities in Bucha carried out in the war against Ukraine. 

Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) made the statement before a meeting of the Eurogroup in Luxembourg on Monday. 

Brunner said Austria, like Germany, is heavily dependent on Russian gas. While the medium-term goal is to become more independent it would be “unrealistic” to make the switch overnight. 

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) has also spoken out in the Ö1-Mittagsjournal against an embargo on Russian gas, saying sanctions would hit the wrong people. 

Other sanctions are expected. 

How effective would an embargo be?

While sanctions are already biting into the Russian economy, they are expected to only result in an overall decrease of around ten percent. 

Stopping imports of Russian oil and gas – for instance on a widespread basis like a EU-wide ban – would result in far more significant damage to the Russian economy, placing greater pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Austria is heavily dependent on Russia to fulfil its energy demands, like many other countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Elisabeth Christen, Senior Economist at the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (Wifo) told The Local that 80 percent of Austria’s gas is imported from Russia and that most of the EU is heavily dependent on Russian gas.

