Austria’s Nehammer to visit Zelensky in Ukraine

Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer is planning to visit President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine in the coming days.

Nehammer will make the journey with the aim to “continue to provide Ukraine with the best possible humanitarian and political support”, although details about the trip are limited due to “security reasons”.

Last month, Zelenskiy was denied permission to address the Austrian parliament on the grounds that Austria is a neutral country but Nehammer spoke with Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday night.

EXPLAINED: Why Austria won’t allow Ukraine’s Zelensky to speak before parliament

On Tuesday he then confirmed he will travel to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskiy.

Ich habe gestern mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten @ZelenskyyUa telefoniert. Wir haben besprochen, dass ich in die #Ukraine reisen werde, um mir ein Bild über die Lage vor Ort zu machen & über weitere Hilfeleistungen zu sprechen.

Video: Instagram/zelenskiy_official pic.twitter.com/7wYtzgF97b — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) April 5, 2022

In a Tweet Nehammer said: “I was on the phone with the President @ZelenskyyUa yesterday. We have discussed that I will travel to #Ukraine to get an idea of the situation on site and to talk about further assistance.”

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: How reliant is Austria on Russia for energy?

According to the Kurier, Austria has already provided Ukraine with more than €17.5 million from the Foreign Disaster Fund, as well as 10,000 helmets and over 9,100 protective vests for civilian use.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Foreign Policy Representative Josep Borrell will also travel to Kyiv this week.