Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

POLITICS

EXPLAINED: Why Austria won’t allow Ukraine’s Zelensky to speak before parliament

A proposal by liberal party NEOS to invite Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to make a speech to the Austrian parliament has brought back old neutrality feuds.

Published: 24 March 2022 10:18 CET
Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen (R) and his wife Doris Schmidauer (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2ndR) and his wife Olena Zelenska (2ndL) listen to the national anthems in Vienna, Austria on September 15, 2020, during a welcoming ceremony at the beginning of Zelensky's state visit. Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP
Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen (R) and his wife Doris Schmidauer (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2ndR) and his wife Olena Zelenska (2ndL) listen to the national anthems in Vienna, Austria on September 15, 2020, during a welcoming ceremony at the beginning of Zelensky's state visit. Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP

The German Bundestag, US Congress, European Parliament, the Israeli Knesset and Westminster.

The list of parliamentary houses where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has (remotely) spoken is impressive. So why is the Austrian parliament, or its Nationalrat chamber, not among them?

This Tuesday, liberal party NEOS posted on its social media that it wanted to “allow the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak in the National Council”. They then said:

“However, our proposal did not receive the approval of the SPÖ and FPÖ. This mistaken idea of neutrality leaves us wondering!”

Austrian neutrality

The right-wing party FPÖ was quick to make an announcement stating that Austrian neutrality is “an achievement that we are rightfully proud of”, according to a social media post.

The party presented a five-point document to preserve Austrian neutral status, which included “mediating instead of sanctioning” and “a no-fly and no-transport zone” in the country.

Party leader Herbert Kickl justified the rejection of a Zelensky appearance, saying that they would also be against a speech by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Austria in NATO?

The issue of Austrian neutrality has been highly debated recently, as Russia invaded Ukraine and several talks began arising regarding Austria’s role in such a conflict and in sanctions against the Russians.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) had to come out and state that discussions on Austria’s status were not needed at the moment and that Austria was, is, and would remain neutral.

SPÖ ‘not against it’

SPÖ said that statements that it had been against an invitation for Zelensky to talk to parliament were false. In a press release, the centre-left party noted that there was a “short political discussion” on the subject last week, with no vote or decision.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The history behind Austria’s neutrality

The party stated that, during the discussion, it “pointed out that Austria’s neutral status must be taken into account”, adding that such a status could be of great advantage when it comes to acting as an intermediary.

Finally, the SPÖ added that it wouldn’t oppose such an invitation.

“One thing is clear: Austria strongly condemns the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine by the Putin regime because Austria is never neutral towards the violation of international law and human rights”.

‘He said, she said’

While the SPÖ statement said Neos’s claim was false, the liberal party called the latest red press release “an obvious change of heart”.

“Now that almost all parties seem to be in favour of a Zelensky speech, we propose a special meeting next week, during which it could take place”, according to the liberals.

READ ALSO: Ukraine conflict: Would NATO protect non-member Austria?

Traditionally, an invitation can only be issued by the National Council president, currently ÖVP politician Wolfgang Sobotka. However, he told APA today he would only invite the Ukrainian president to speak with Parliament if there were agreements between the different groups of parliamentarians.

How much of an agreement, considering that the FPÖ has not had a ‘change of heart’, is not certain. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Can Austria reduce its dependency on Russian gas? 

Russia's gas exports have given it significant geopolitical power alongside the war in Ukraine. How can Austria reduce its reliance on Russian gas imports?

Published: 24 March 2022 10:12 CET
Can Austria reduce its dependency on Russian gas? 

The Ukraine war has exposed how reliant Austria is on Russian gas – but according to experts, it may be possible for it to reduce this dependency before long, broadcaster ORF reports.

The EU Commission wants to present a proposal by mid-May to reduce dependence on Russian gas imports by 2027.

The EU’s new energy policy, REPowerEU, already envisages reducing Russian gas imports by almost two-thirds by the end of the year and partially replacing them with liquefied natural gas (LNG) from non-Russian suppliers.

READ MORE: Russia’s attack on Ukraine will ‘deeply destabilise food supplies in Europe’

A switch to renewable energies is also planned.

However, according to Austria’s Federation of Industry (IV) there is no short term alternative to gas from Russia.

IV boss Georg Knill said Austria must not “recklessly jeopardise its own energy supply”,  in a press release.

Austria is aiming for all its electricity to be from renewable sources by 2030. However, a Court of Auditors (RH) found in 2021 that Austria would miss this target on the basis of measures it has taken so far.

It also found greenhouse gas emissions in Austria increased by five percent from 1990 to 2017, while they fell by almost a quarter on average in the EU. 

Austrian environmental organisations are calling for greater use of biogas, better renovation of existing buildings, and more use of solar energy.

There should also be an expansion of wind and geothermal energy. Vienna wants to end its use of gas by 2040, and is building the largest large-scale heat pump in Europe in Simmering.

READ MORE: How will the war in Ukraine impact the cost of living in Austria?

SHOW COMMENTS