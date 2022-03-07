Read news from:
Nehammer on Russian sanctions: ‘Austria is and will remain neutral’

Austria's chancellor brushes off discussions on a possible change in the country's long-standing commitment to neutrality in international affairs.

Published: 7 March 2022 16:24 CET
Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer speaks to the press as he arrives to attend an European Union Summit with all 27 EU leaders at The European Council Building in Brussels on December 16, 2021. - The lightning spread of Omicron in Europe and elsewhere has added a sense of urgency to an EU summit on December 16, 2021, with leaders struggling to present a united, bloc-wide approach. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / various sources / AFP)

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has spoken out against questioning and debating Austria’s neutrality in international affairs amid the decision to support European Union sanctions on Russia.

“Austria was neutral, Austria is neutral, Austria will also remain neutral”, the politician said on Monday.

“Austrian neutrality has served well and serves well”, Nehammer told reporters in Doha, United Emirates, where he is currently on a state trip negotiating energy contracts and partnership. 

EXPLAINED: The history behind Austria’s neutrality

He added that the state of war calls for assistance and quick solidarity for the people affected. The Austrian chancellor reiterated that what is not needed at the moment are the discussions that have “no basis in reality”. 

The statements come after a series of controversies on the matter, especially over the weekend. 

On Sunday, 6, former president of Austria’s National Council Andreas Khol had defended that the country request membership to military alliance NATO or participation in a European army, claiming that a neutral or non-aligned state remains alone if attacked in an opinion piece on Kleine Zeitung.

The article prompted responses from politicians, including SPÖ party leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner, who took to Twitter to request Nehammer’s position and clarity on the matter. 

Social media feuds

Over the weekend, the Russian embassy in Vienna shared a statement on Facebook condemning what it called “unfounded statements and assessments” made by chancellor Nehammer and Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Both ÖVP politicians had said that the country was not politically neutral despite Austria’s military neutrality. It would support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, condemn Russian actions in international organisations and participate in sanctions against Russia. 

The Russians then claimed that the “outrageous” statements by Austrian government representatives put in question the country’s neutrality.

EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Austria in NATO?

The embassy’s message ends with, “We will take this into account in the future”. 

The Austrian Foreign Ministry responded on Twitter that Austria remains militarily neutral but will not be neutral when it comes to violations of international law.

At least for chancellor Nehammer’s part, according to his statements in Doha: “the discussion is over”. 

EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Austria in NATO?

Austria's long-standing "neutral" status dictates many of its diplomacy and policies, including when it comes to its military alliances.

Published: 4 March 2022 15:55 CET
Updated: 7 March 2022 09:29 CET
By now, many people have likely become familiar with the map that shows which European countries are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), an intergovernmental military alliance with 28 European countries and two North American countries. 

In the map, a big white (sometimes grey) area appears right in the middle of Europe: Austria, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland are famously not a part of the alliance. 

EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland always neutral?

Austria’s non-membership comes from its long-standing neutrality.

In 1955, when the last foreign troops left Austria a decade after the end of the Second World War, the parliament adopted the constitutional law on the Neutrality of Austria, committing the country to permanent neutral status.

The law cemented certain provisions from the Austria State Treaty signed by the government and representatives of the allied forces, which paved the way for the foreign armies to leave the country. 

The Treaty, in turn, was largely based on the Moscow Memorandum signed between Austria and the Soviet Union in 1955. Moscow had set Austria’s perpetual neutrality as a condition of the agreement.

As per the Treaty, Austria can’t join a military alliance, allow the establishment of foreign military bases within its borders or participate in a war.  

EXPLAINED: The history behind Austria’s neutrality

In other words, as a neutral country, Austria is not allowed to join NATO, which defines itself as a political and military alliance

Nevertheless, the alpine country is a member of NATO’s Partnership for Peace (PfP) organisation, promoting bilateral cooperation. Austria also participates in NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC), a forum for dialogue and consultation on political and security-related issues in the Euro-Atlantic region. 

The Austrian military also participates in the United Nations peacekeeping operations and currently has deployments in several countries, including Kosovo (273 soldiers), Lebanon (182) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (174).

Neutral but not silent

Despite Austria’s neutrality, the country still voices opinions and sanctions other countries. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Austria has sent humanitarian help, including defensive equipment and fuel, to Ukrainians.

As a member of the European Union, the country has also adopted severe sanctions against Russia and condemned the Russian military action in the United Nations. 

Before a trip to Kyiv with his counterparts from Slovakia and Czech Republic, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said: “Even if Austria is a neutral state from a military point of view, we are not neutral when it comes to violence. 

“When it comes to the territorial integrity of a sovereign state, we will never remain silent, but always stand up for it resolutely.”

