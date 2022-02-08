Read news from:
EXPLAINED: The history behind Austria’s neutrality

It is well-known that Austria is a “neutral country”, but what does it actually mean? Here’s what you need to know about Austria’s neutrality.

Published: 8 February 2022 13:33 CET
An Austrian flag on top of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. Image: Alex Halada/AFP

The story of how Austria came to be a neutral country goes all the way back to the post-war years in the 1950s and a neutrality agreement that is still in place today.

At the end of the Second World War in 1945, Austria was occupied by allied forces and the country was divided into four zones: Soviet in the east (Burgenland and Lower Austria), British in the south (East Tyrol, Carinthia and Styria), American in the west (Salzburg and Upper Austria) and French in the far west (Vorarlberg and North Tyrol).

Vienna was also divided into four allied zones and the centre of the city was declared an international zone where the occupation of allied forces changed every month.

This situation continued for a decade until the Austrian State Treaty (also known as the Austrian Independence Treaty) was signed by the Austrian government and representatives of the allied forces on May 15th 1955, paving the way for the allied forces to leave the country.

The last foreign troops left Austria on October 26th 1955 and on the same day, the Austrian parliament adopted the constitutional law on the Neutrality of Austria, which committed the Republic to permanent neutrality. Austria has been a neutral country ever since.

What does “neutral” mean?

The Austrian State Treaty declares that Austria can’t join a military alliance, allow the establishment of foreign military bases within Austria or participate in a war.

The status of neutrality is even recognised internationally after Austria notified countries following the signing of the Treaty in 1955.

In December 1955, Austria then joined the United Nations (UN) and Vienna later became the home of the UN’s third headquarters. The United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) opened in January 1980, further cementing Austria’s commitment to neutrality.

What does Austrian neutrality mean today?

Today, the Austrian State Treaty is still a part of the Austrian constitution and continues to influence Austria’s political stance on the international stage.

In the decades since the signing of the treaty, Austria has pursued a policy of “active neutrality”, mostly by hosting meetings between the east and the west, as seen recently in the discussions taking place in Vienna to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.

The Austrian Armed Forces has also participated in UN peacekeeping operations since the Federal Constitutional Act on Cooperation and Solidarity in Deploying Units and Individuals Abroad was adopted in 1997.

Currently, Austria’s largest deployment of peacekeeping troops are in Kosovo (273 soldiers), followed by Lebanon (182) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (174). Smaller deployments are in several other countries, including Mali, Western Sahara and Moldova.

Amid current tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the west, Austria’s neutrality has been brought into the political spotlight.

Before a trip to Kiev with his counterparts from Slovakia and Czech Republic, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said: “Even if Austria is a neutral state from a military point of view, we are not neutral when it comes to violence. 

“When it comes to the territorial integrity of a sovereign state, we will never remain silent, but always stand up for it resolutely.”

Austria and NATO

Austria is not a member of NATO, like other neutral European states such as Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Switzerland. This means Austria is not bound to support NATO in the event of political and military action.

But Austria is a member of NATO’s Partnership for Peace (PfP) organisation and participates in NATO’S Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC).

The PfP is a programme to promote bilateral cooperation between partners, which allows members to choose their level of cooperation. The EAPC is a forum for dialogue and consultation on political and security-related issues in the Euro-Atlantic region.

Austria’s continued non-membership of NATO has been a political topic of discussion for decades within the country, but Austria remains committed to the position of neutrality with no signs of joining NATO.

POLITICS

How Austria could be impacted by the Ukraine crisis

Tensions between Russia and western nations have increased amid fears Ukraine could be invaded. We take a look at Austria’s stance on the situation and how the country could be impacted by the crisis.

Published: 28 January 2022 17:16 CET
Updated: 30 January 2022 10:07 CET
Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen attend a drill near Lviv. Photo: AFP

As global political tensions continue to play out over fears that Russia could invade Ukraine in the near future, Austria continues to take a more cautious approach than some of its European neighbours.

This is due to Austria’s long standing neutral political stance that is rooted in the 1955 Austrian State Treaty and binds Austria to a position of neutrality.

This neutrality also means Austria is not a NATO member, unlike other European countries like Germany and France, so is not bound to support NATO in the event of political and military action, although Austria does support NATO on peacekeeping operations.

But there is more to Austria’s approach than just political neutrality, as Austria is heavily dependent on Russian gas to fulfil its energy demands, just like many other countries across Europe.

What has Austria said about the situation?

As expected, and in line with Austria’s neutrality, the Austrian Federal Government is remaining diplomatic when commenting on the tensions between Russia and Europe.

Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) has publicly stated that he is against EU sanctions on gas from Russia because Europe is dependent on Russian gas.

Similarly, Schallenberg has warned against other harsh sanctions, such as Russia being excluded from the Swift payment system (a global financial messaging service used by banks around the world), but has not ruled it out.

However, Die Presse reports Schallenberg as saying that in the event of military escalation by Russia in Ukraine, a transatlantic alliance will work together on a “very strong response”.

Schallenberg reportedly wants the Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be excluded from any possible sanctions on the grounds that it is not yet operational.

Nord Stream 2 is a new pipeline by Gazprom that will further supply gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea. Ukraine is against the pipeline on the grounds that less gas would be transported through the country, resulting in less money flowing into the Ukrainian economy.

Austria’s rejection of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been criticised by the former Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria who described the move as “cold hearted”.

Could Austria’s economy be impacted by the crisis?

Elisabeth Christen, Senior Economist at the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (Wifo) told The Local that 80 percent of Austria’s gas is currently imported from Russia and that most of the EU is heavily dependent on Russian gas.

This means Austria is in a delicate position, which goes deeper than Austria’s commitment to neutrality.

However, Christen said Russia’s economy is also very reliant on capital from exporting gas, so while Austria – and Europe – relies on Russia to meet energy demands, it is a “mutual dependence”.

Apart from gas supplies though, Austria’s economy is not closely tied to Russia with just 1.5 percent of imports and 1.5 percent of exports flowing between the two countries.

Christen told The Local: “There are just €2.2 billion exchanged in trade flows between Austria and Russia, so Russia is not a huge trading partner. 

“Russia used to be more important for Austria before 2014 [the annexation of Crimea], but due to the subsequent economic sanctions, the importance of Russia to the Austrian economy has diminished.

“Russia is still important for tourism as Russian tourists spend more than the average tourist, especially in the ski resorts, but Russian tourism levels are currently lower in Austria than in recent years.”

Across the EU, 47 percent of all gas supplies come from Russia. Norway is the second largest gas importing country to Europe, supplying 21 percent of all gas to EU countries.

Could Austria’s gas supply be affected? 

One big question is whether Austria could run out of gas due to supplies being interrupted by military conflict in Ukraine or harsh sanctions imposed on Russia. 

Currently, gas is supplied from Russia to European countries (including Austria) on a long-term contractual basis. Russia is still fulfilling existing contracts within Europe but has ruled out providing any additional supplies, even as energy prices continue to rise and supplies are constrained.

As a result, Christen ruled out the possibility of Austria running out of gas in the short term and said Austria also has a reserve storage of gas, although it is currently at just 25 percent.

Christen said: “Compared to other years the storage level is lower because the winter has been cold and there is a huge supply issue at the moment due to the rebound of economic activity [following Covid-19 lockdowns], so Austria’s gas storage is not as good as in previous years.”

In the worst case scenario of gas reserves running low, Christen said existing supplies could be limited within Austria and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) could be sourced from other countries.

The Kurier reports that the supply of energy in Austria is protected by the Energy Control Act which means, in the event of gas shortages, large commercial customers would be asked to reduce their consumption before households would be impacted. 

