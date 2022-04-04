Read news from:
Why are the numbers of fully-vaccinated people going down in Austria?

Despite vaccinations continuing, Austria's percentage of fully vaccinated people is decreasing. What happened?

Published: 4 April 2022 11:10 CEST
In comparisons among different countries, it is common to see that just 69 per cent of the Austrian population is “fully vaccinated.”

According to the Health Ministry, a month ago, that number was at 69.48 per cent – just yesterday, it was 69.05 per cent.

But people don’t “unvaccinate,” so why are numbers going down?

While most countries measure their Covid-19 vaccination rate by the number of people with at least two doses of a valid vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccination, Austria follows different criteria. And that has influenced its data considerably.

Unlike many other countries, Austria doesn’t present the data in terms of “people with two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.”

Instead, 69 per cent refers to the part of the population with a “valid vaccination certificate.”

Validity rules

In order to have a valid vaccination certificate, it is essential to consider the validity rules or the expiration dates of the vaccination.

Austria has a “validity calculator” that you can use to see when your doses are no longer valid.

The second vaccination against Covid (or the first one in case of recovery from the disease) is valid in Austria for a maximum of 180 days from the day it is received.

Beginning in early 2022, those who received one shot of the Janssen/Johnson&Johnson vaccine also had to get a second dose to obtain a certificate that fulfils the 2G rule.

Any additional vaccination, which currently means the third dose or booster shot, is valid for 270 days.

There are different rules for children. For 12 to 17-year-olds, the recommendation for a booster shot is six months after the primary immunisation. Children younger than 12 do not need to have a third vaccination.

The rules for entry into Austria are also different. Those with just one dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine are considered fully vaccinated for the purposes of travel to the country. Additionally, according to the entry regulation, the second dose is valid for 270 days from the day it is received.

Especially since Austria has started its vaccination campaign early, expiration has been a problem for hundreds of thousands of people. So far, 456,000 Covid passes have expired in Austria, as people failed to go for their booster shot on time, Der Standard reported citing government data.

By May 1st, the Health Ministry says some 600,000 people would have to get their third dose to keep their Covid passes valid.

Austria recorded just over 15,000 third doses administered in the last seven days. The overall numbers have been going down weekly, with 8.36 per cent fewer doses administered in the last seven days than in the previous week.

With more Covid passes expiring than people taking their shots, the number associated with “fully vaccinated” has decreased in Austria.

In comparison, Germany currently has 76 per cent of its population fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Still, that number includes every second vaccination or first vaccination after recovery and every vaccination with the Janssen vaccine, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

More problems ahead

Austria is set to head into more problems as booster shots expire and a fourth dose is still not recommended. There is still no solution for expired passes in those cases.

So far, fewer than 200 people are in this situation – those would have to be the very first ones to take a booster, more than nine months ago. The Health Ministry says that it’s currently working on a solution for those cases but didn’t specify whether it would require a fourth dose or just extend the booster shots’ validity.

The European Union is trying to reach a consensus on the need for the fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The European Commission should draw up a recommendation soon, Reuters reported last week.

Latest Covid numbers

From Sunday to Monday, 12,305 new infections were registered in Austria. This is below the average of the past seven days of 21,725. According to the Health Ministry, 275,956 people in Austria are actively infected with the coronavirus.

The seven-day incidence is 1,708.54. In the past 24 hours, 171,959 new PCR tests have been carried out. This results in a positive rate of 6.36 per cent.

In addition, there are 17 new deaths related to Covid-19 infection. So far, the coronavirus has claimed 16,002 deaths in Austria. There are 666 people in hospitals with the virus and 76 people in intensive care units because of Covid-19.

On April 3rd, only 502 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine were given in Austria; 26 were first doses, 77 were second doses, and 399 were third doses.

As a result, only 69 per cent of the total population has a valid vaccination certificate – more than 4,000 people had their certificates expired in the last 24 hours, 75.90 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 53.71 per cent have had their third dose.

How Austria’s attempt to make vaccines mandatory changed the country

Austria’s Covid-19 vaccination mandate, which has since been scrapped, raised many societal issues. The Local spoke to Political Scientist Dr Barbara Prainsack to find out how it has impacted the country.

Published: 30 March 2022 15:41 CEST
Updated: 2 April 2022 09:16 CEST
How Austria's attempt to make vaccines mandatory changed the country

In February, a controversial new law to make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all over-18s in Austria was introduced. 

The law, the first of its kind in the EU, was suspended by the government in March, due to the milder Omicron variant and the existing impact of Austria’s vaccination campaign.

The decision will be reviewed in the coming months and the mandate could still be introduced, if necessary.

The vaccination mandate has been a huge issue for Austria, both socially and politically, but what could the long-term impacts be? 

To find out, The Local spoke to Dr Barbara Prainsack from the Department of Political Science at the University of Vienna.

Attitudes towards vaccination before Covid-19

As with many controversial topics, the Covid-19 vaccination mandate led to months of debate between politicians and experts, as well as protests across the country. 

But in pre-pandemic times the topic of vaccination in Austria was not so contentious, so what happened?

Dr Prainsack told The Local: “Attitudes towards vaccination weren’t as politicised as they are now [before the pandemic], but that applies to many countries as well. 

“In Austria, a lot of anti-vaccination sentiment comes from esoteric circles and the German speaking world has a long tradition of different groups idealising an untainted nature. 

“There are some good things that come out of it, such as organic farming, but one effect is that people idealise the natural course of things and don’t want to inject anything artificial into the body.”

A study by the University of Vienna found that people’s attitudes towards the Covid-19 vaccination are largely influenced by their previous experiences of vaccination. 

For example, some people that accepted the Covid-19 vaccine had an acceptance of vaccination in general. Whereas those with a rejection of all vaccinations, or concerns about the approval process, were more likely to reject the Covid-19 vaccination.

The study also revealed that trust in institutions can impact attitudes towards the Covid-19 vaccination, something that has deteriorated in Austria over the course of the pandemic.

Dr Prainsack said: “We had a very high approval rate of pandemic management in the beginning then it declined sharply from as early as summer 2020. 

“Trust in pandemic management and in government and other institutions has declined drastically since the early days and it’s now very low.”

In a February 2022 Statista survey, 69 percent of Austrian residents were less satisfied or not satisfied at all with how the federal government was handling the pandemic.

What caused the backlash against the Covid-19 vaccination mandate?

Figures from the Austrian Corona Panel Project (ACPP) show that the vaccination rate and the willingness amongst Austrian residents to get vaccinated stagnated at the start of 2022 – just before the mandate was set to become law.

It was also around this time that some provincial governors and health experts expressed concern about the mandate, and weekly anti-vaccination protests were held in cities like Vienna.

Additionally, a poll for Profil magazine in January revealed that 51 per cent of those surveyed were against mandatory vaccination.

Dr Prainsack describes the backlash as “absolutely predictable” and says a more communicative approach to boosting vaccination rates could have been more successful.

She told The Local: “The people who already rejected vaccination were very much against it, but the people who were in the middle – those who were hesitant with concerns – would have benefited from sitting down with a doctor to answer their questions. 

“Instead, the government told people they had to get vaccinated, so people thought there must be something wrong with the vaccination for there to be a mandate, which meant the sceptics were right.

“The mandate didn’t convince the anti-vaxxers and it lost the support of many of those that were sceptical but might have eventually got vaccinated if there wasn’t a mandate.”

According to Dr Prainsack, the pandemic and debates surrounding the mandate has increased the politicisation of vaccination in Austria, and resulted in less attention being placed on other societal concerns.

She said: “The mandate changed Austria in the sense it has contributed to the further politicisation of vaccinations, and the radicalisation of vaccination opponents

“As a society, we lost a lot of time discussing a vaccination mandate instead of discussing more important issues, such as, how do we protect people who are vulnerable besides increasing vaccination uptake?”

What could be the long-term impacts on Austria?

The Covid-19 vaccination mandate might be suspended for now, but the episode has left questions about the long-term impacts of the controversial measure in Austria.

Dr Prainsack said: “This will depend on the political situation and if the government now tackles the important issues, learns from their mistakes and drops the idea of the vaccination mandate. 

“I’m not saying that vaccination is not important – it’s possibly more important than ever. One reason Omicron is less severe is due to immunity from vaccination, which means less people are being hospitalised.

“We should continue to think about how to get more people vaccinated but also consider issues like moving people above the poverty line, and helping people that need psychological support, childcare or affordable housing. 

“These issues are relevant for the next healthcare crisis – and they should be high on the agenda of the government.”

Since the suspension of the mandate, the federal government has launched a new campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated under the slogan #GemeinsamGeimpft (vaccinated together).

