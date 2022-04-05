Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Austria rejects embargo on Russian gas

The Austrian government has said it will continue to import Russian gas and oil, despite growing pressure to impose an embargo in recent days due to the discovery of the atrocities in Bucha.

Published: 5 April 2022 11:32 CEST
Austria will not adopt an embargo on Russian gas and oil. Photo by Magda Ehlers on Pexels.
Austria’s Finance Minister said on Tuesday he rejects an immediate embargo on Russian energy, despite the atrocities in Bucha carried out in the war against Ukraine. 

Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) made the statement before a meeting of the Eurogroup in Luxembourg on Monday. 

Brunner said Austria, like Germany, is heavily dependent on Russian gas. While the medium-term goal is to become more independent it would be “unrealistic” to make the switch overnight. 

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) has also spoken out in the Ö1-Mittagsjournal against an embargo on Russian gas, saying sanctions would hit the wrong people. 

Other sanctions are expected. 

How effective would an embargo be?

While sanctions are already biting into the Russian economy, they are expected to only result in an overall decrease of around ten percent. 

Stopping imports of Russian oil and gas – for instance on a widespread basis like a EU-wide ban – would result in far more significant damage to the Russian economy, placing greater pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Austria is heavily dependent on Russia to fulfil its energy demands, like many other countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Elisabeth Christen, Senior Economist at the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (Wifo) told The Local that 80 percent of Austria’s gas is imported from Russia and that most of the EU is heavily dependent on Russian gas.

READ MORE: How reliant is Austria on Russia for energy?

UKRAINE

Ukraine: What does the government’s ‘gas alert’ mean for Austria?

On Wednesday, the Austrian government activated a ‘gas alert’, the first part of its emergency plan to ensure gas supply. But what does this mean in practice?

Published: 30 March 2022 17:10 CEST
Ukraine: What does the government’s ‘gas alert’ mean for Austria?

Austria has activated the early warning system in the emergency plan for the country’s gas supply, the Climate Ministry announced today.

This is the first level of its emergency plan to ensure gas supply over fears that Russia could cut off supplies if Western countries refused to make payments in rubles.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday “everything will be done to ensure the gas supply for Austria’s households and businesses”.

BREAKING: Austria activates alert system over gas supply

Why was the alert activated? 

This follows Russia’s recent announcement that future gas deliveries can only be paid for with Rubles as a consequence of international sanctions resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

While many in the west have refused to pay in rubles, pointing out that payments in other currencies are allowed under the original contractual arrangements, there were fears the announcement may lead to a drop in gas supply. 

Austria’s reserve tanks are currently at 13 percent. While this seems relatively low, this has been the average in recent years.  

What is the emergency system?

The emergency system is a three-tiered plan, with several repercussions if a new level is reached. 

The stages of the emergency plan are as follows. 

I – Early warning level : This level is reached if there are concrete and reliable indications that the gas supply could deteriorate. 

II – Alert level : If the gas supply situation actually deteriorates, the second level will be declared. Businesses are encouraged to use alternatives to natural gas whenever possible. 

III – Emergency level : Gas can no longer be supplied and the current demand can no longer be met. Measures for industry, such as substituting natural gas with other energies as energy control measures, are to be put in place. 

What does this mean for me?

As yet, the impact will not reach average Austrians. 

The government confirmed to Austrian media that rationing of gas will only start at level three. 

The main impact of the alert is that the situation will be “monitored more closely” Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said. 

