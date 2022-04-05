Read news from:
LIVING IN AUSTRIA

The downsides of moving to the Austrian mountains

Many people move to the Austrian mountains with idyllic thoughts of a simpler life surrounded by nature, but what is the reality? The Local’s Hayley Maguire, who has spent four years in Tyrol, explains what you need to know.

Published: 5 April 2022 16:19 CEST
Living in the Austrian mountains is a dream come true, but not without some challenges. Photo by Stephen Seeber / Pexels.

Living in the Austrian mountains is a dream come true for many people – and with good reason.

The Alps are a natural playground of mountains, lakes and forests with lots of space and fresh air to enjoy.

The standard of living is incredibly high with a world-class healthcare system and a strong focus on work/life balance.

But life in the mountains is not without its challenges, such as long winters, difficulties with learning the local language and a slower pace of life.

If you’re considering moving to the Austrian mountains, here are a few downsides you should be aware of.

Everything is expensive

If you move to the Alps after living in an expensive city like London or Paris, you might think living in the Alps is cheap, or at least comparable to other European locations. 

But don’t be fooled – living in the Austrian mountains is not cheap. In fact, it’s really expensive.

While there are plenty of free outdoor activities to enjoy (hiking, running, cycling, cross country skiing), everything else seems to come with a premium price tag, from food to rent and petrol.

According to the comparison website Numbeo.com, local purchasing power in Innsbruck in Tyrol is 15 percent lower than in Vienna. 

To break it down even further, groceries in Innsbruck are six percent higher than in the capital, restaurant prices are almost 19 percent more expensive and petrol prices are seven percent higher.

The result is a beautiful place to live but one that will certainly make your bank account work for it.

You need to learn German – and dialect

Austria is officially classed as a German-speaking country, but the reality is most Austrians speak a dialect

In the Alps, locals either speak a form of Alemannic, which originates from Switzerland, or a variation of the Austro-Bavarian dialect that is prominent in large parts of Austria.

Dialects then vary further between provinces and districts, sometimes to such an extent it can sound like a different language.

Essentially, Austrian dialect is a spoken language, not written. This means if you go into a restaurant, the menu will probably be in German. Or if you have to fill out an official form, it will be in German. But the people working in the restaurant or local government office will probably speak dialect.

This can cause confusion for people hoping to practice their German skills – especially when language schools in the Alps teach Hoch Deutsch (High German), which is rarely spoken by local people. 

However, life is made a little easier for English speakers as many people in Austria have a high level of English-language skills – especially in bigger cities and tourist areas.

The solution for many international residents in the Austrian mountains is to speak a mixture of German and English (otherwise known as Denglish), with a few dialect words thrown in – depending on the area.

Rear view of Man sitting on rope bridge looking at Mountain landscape. Lonely man enjoying the view from Schlegeis Stausee (Schlegeis Lake) in Tyrol, Austria. Man looking at Schlegeis glacier and beautiful blue lake in the mountains of Tirol, Austria.

The job market is limited and salaries can be low

The Alps region of Austria is mostly made up of small towns and villages with a couple of bigger cities like Innsbruck and Salzburg. This means the job market is limited when compared to Vienna, Graz and Linz.

For many people that move to the mountains, this can result in making a career change or working on a freelance basis and working with companies remotely.

But for those that do choose to find a job locally, it’s worth nothing that many districts in the Alps have some of the lowest wages in Austria.

For example, a 2021 salary report by StepStone showed the average gross national salary in Austria for full-time work was €52,000. But in Tyrol the average salary was €49,028 (apart from in Innsbruck where the average salary was €51,700). 

One of the reasons why salaries are lower in Tyrol is because only 47 percent of people in the province work full-time all year round. This is due to high levels of tourism and hospitality jobs with many hotels and tourism businesses shutting down temporarily between the winter and summer seasons.

This has an impact on people’s earning potential, which is something to consider when moving to the mountains. 

Be prepared for lots of tourists in the winter

According to the Tyrolean government website, around five million people visit Tyrol each year and there are more than 340,000 beds available in hotels and holiday accommodation.

The only exception to the tourism boom was the winter of 2020/2021 when the industry shut down due to Covid-19 and the subsequent restrictions. For the first time in decades, locals enjoyed skiing and snowboarding on almost empty slopes and there was excited talk of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the region without tourists.

In reality though, the Alps need tourists for local economies to thrive, and most businesses welcomed back winter tourists with open arms in late December 2021.

For local residents, it meant a frustrating return to traffic jams, full car parks and busy ski slopes, but it’s all part of the experience of living in the mountains.

The weather is extreme

It’s well known that the winter season in the Austrian mountains is long and cold with lots of snow. But many international residents end up being surprised at just how warm the summer months can be.

It’s not unusual for temperatures to reach the early 30s in the peak summer months of July and August, often followed by thunder storms in the early evening. 

But in the recent years the weather has become quite extreme.

A prime example is from July 2021 when torrential rain flooded the city centre of Kufstein in Tyrol and the river Kothbach burst its banks in Salzburg causing damage across the city. And in March 2022, forest fires were reported in Tyrol after several weeks of dry conditions, despite thick snow still coating the mountains.

It’s also not uncommon for snow to fall on the mountains for a couple of days in August before the temperature rises again and it’s back to bikini weather.

The trick is to always keep a pair of sunglasses and a warm jacket close to hand, so that you can be ready for anything.

Moving to the Austrian mountains is still worth it

Despite a few drawbacks of living in the Austrian mountains, the lifestyle is still worth it.

Yes, residents spend a lot of money on rent and daily living essentials, but being able to access hiking trails, natural lakes and ski resorts without having to travel more than makes up for it.

Just be sure to do your homework before relocating, learn some German and don’t be afraid to connect with other internationals living in the mountains. They can help you to navigate the local culture and provide tips on the best places to live.

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

Five things you will find in (almost) every Austrian home

From handy things that you will no longer live without to some head-scratching devices (not literally), here are a few things you will almost always find in Austrian homes.

Published: 4 April 2022 14:44 CEST
For its size, Austria is a highly diverse country, with regions having their own dialects and traditions. However, certain things make an Austrian home very typically Austrian.

Of course, you might not find all of them in every single home, but take a closer look at your Austrian friend’s Wohnung. It might surprise you how many of these sometimes weird, sometimes extremely useful things you might find.

House shoes

This is a staple. Austria is one of the countries where people take their shoes off once entering their homes. It might seem strange for foreigners at first, but definitely a hygienic habit to have and one that many expats adopt in time.

Taking off your shoes also means that almost all households in Austria will have a pile of “house shoes”, slippers and comfortable socks that people wear once they are inside their homes. Many Austrians even have special guest house shoes for visitors.

And since you can’t be expected to balance on one foot while removing or putting your shoes back on, they will always have schuhlöffel, the “shoe spoons”, to help you out.

Similarly, there will always be an area of the house by the entrance where people can leave their coats and jackets, though that might be a surprise only for immigrants coming from warmer countries.

House shoes are essential in Austria and should not be confused with shoe houses. 

A separate bathroom and toilet

Austrian homes will typically have a WC, with a toilet, and a Bad, where there is a washbasin and the shower or bathtub, and sometimes a washing machine. A typical (let’s say what we mean: a grandma home) might even have a peculiar decor piece: themed toilet seat covers.

You might find that the walls of Austrian bathrooms can keep you busy while you’re doing your business. They can hang calendars, funny paintings, and even family pictures on the WC walls.

No, those are not separate beds

Another thing that surprises many foreigners is the habit of having individual blankets in a couple’s bed, making it look like separate beds pushed together. It’s a convenient Germanic thing, and it helps with late-night blanket wars.

Although you can find many styles of architecture and decoration in Austrian homes, the very traditional one – one that you will find in huts and Austrian hotels too – will be heavy and good quality wood, perhaps a carpeted floor and some paper walls.

And if you open a closet, you’ll be sure to find traditional garments in German-speaking countries and regions, the Trachten, including Lederhosen and Dirndls. So, no, it’s not a myth that Austrians wear the clothes so much associated with the Oktoberfest – not all the time, but certainly for special occasions, including some weddings.

A bookcase full of binders

Austrians take their laws and regulations very seriously. Therefore, tax returns, invoices, and expense slips need to be saved for years, and they will have binders and binders full of all types of strange papers.

Sometimes, it might not even have to do with tax obligations. Still, you never know when you absolutely will need the guarantee for that table you bought six years ago, oder?

As most of the country still uses paper for everything (we mean everything: from getting access to important websites to sending passive-aggressive notes to a loud neighbour), you’re sure to find stamps and envelopes in some of those binders and shelves as well.

Eggs and water things

An Austrian kitchen will have many particular things, not the least traditional food, lots of glasses for jams, or even many different types of bread (really, there are so many that you will quickly forget the joy of learning the word Brot).

You will find devices that you never knew you needed. Austrian tap water is one of the best in the world, and they will drink it with pride. However, you might see devices to carbonate the water, as sparkling water is preferred by many people in the country.

There will also always be a kettle – not so much for tea purposes, as Austrians are big coffee drinkers. Still, they refuse to waste energy boiling water on the stove for cooking.

And then: the egg devices. A typical breakfast could contain bread and boiled eggs, and the preparation is methodic. There might be an egg boiler, for instance. And a separate egg cup with space around it to keep the shells.

However, my personal favourite is the (*inhales deeply*) Eierschalensollbruchstellenverursacher. It’s an absolutely crazy-looking device with the single purpose of helping you crack the egg with a perfectly clean cut.

We have two of them.

