Six things to expect when you move to the Austrian mountains

Here are six things to expect when you move to the Austrian Alps.

Cash is king and the cost of living is high

A top tip for living in the Austrian mountains is to always have cash in your purse/wallet and never expect to be able to pay by card.

This is even more crucial if hiking in the mountains and hoping for a well-earned schnitzel and beer at one of the huts. A lot of them will only take cash for payment.

For people that have lived in cities like London where carrying cash is a rare event, this can take some getting used to.

But after a few times of missing out by only having a card to pay with, you will soon get the hang of it.

Then there is the high cost of living.

Clare Woolner, from Darwen in the UK, says people moving to the Austrian mountains should expect to pay more for basics like food and rent.

Clare, who lives in St Johann in Tirol, said: “The cost of living can be more expensive here so you might have to downsize your accommodation.

“Groceries are also often more expensive and you can’t always get the same products that you can find in the UK. But it balances out by spending less money on entertainment.”

Weekend shopping is not a thing

In the larger towns and provincial capitals, going shopping on a Saturday is the same as in most other places. The shops are open and they’re busy with people indulging in consumerism.

But in the smaller towns and villages, a lot of shops close at midday on a Saturday. And don’t open again until Monday (shops are closed on Sunday in Austria).

At first this can be confusing but the reality is that weekend shopping is not really a popular activity in the mountains.

Most people are more interested in exploring the surrounding nature (see ‘You will embrace an outdoor lifestyle’ below) or catching up with friends and family.

For the most part, it’s great. But if you do have the urge to spend some money on a Saturday then the best option is to visit one of the larger cities, like Innsbruck.

People stop work for lunch at midday – every day

Lunch runs to a strict timetable in the Austrian mountains.

Every day, in businesses and households, most people stop what they’re doing at 12pm and take a break for lunch.

Prefer taking lunch at 1pm? Or 2pm? Then you’ll be eating on your own.

While this can seem restrictive at first – especially for people that prefer some spontaneity in their lives – there are benefits to this schedule.

First, people sit down and have lunch together – usually followed by coffee. It’s a sociable and friendly part of the day.

Second, lunch is a not just a hastily made cold sandwich. Typically it involves a cooked meal, which is nice and comforting.

Just don’t forget to say “Mahlzeit” (“enjoy the meal”), even if you’re not eating. It’s the standard greeting during lunch time.

You will embrace an outdoor lifestyle

Living in the Austrian mountains means being in close proximity to nature every day.

It also means your lifestyle will change to adapt to the new environment with outdoor activities replacing bar and café hopping.

Emma Barr lives in St Johann in Tyrol with her husband but is originally from Reading in the UK. She loves the healthier lifestyle she has in Austria, in comparison to her former life as a HR Manager.

Emma said: “We moved here over 10 years ago, and it was the best decision we ever made. Spending time walking or skiing in the mountains on a regular basis is life enhancing.”

Adjusting to a change in pace of lifestyle and embracing the outdoors can be a challenge for former city types. But for most people, the benefits far outweigh the loss of Saturday shopping trips and crowded streets.

You won’t understand the local dialect

In the mountains, the locals speak dialect, which can change from village to village.

Combine this with German lessons being taught in Hochdeutsch (High German) and it’s a recipe for a slow learning process with daily confusion.

This is something that Clare from Darwen has experienced herself.

She said: “The language is a difficult thing for everyone that moves here. Not necessarily because of someone’s level of German but because of the different dialects.

“Even if someone has been learning German before, they should expect that the way people speak will sound different and it’s not a reflection of their German language abilities.”

The upside is that lots of people speak English – particularly the younger generation – which is helpful during the early days of living in the Austrian mountains.

However, bureaucracy and official communication is mostly conducted in High German, so German skills are still essential.

For this reason, Emma from Reading recommends getting professional advice when dealing with Austrian bureaucracy.

She said: “Unless your German is excellent I recommend getting an Austrian tax advisor or solicitor that speaks good English – it will really help.”

Ultimately, the key to surviving the language conundrum is to keep plugging away with learning German but also take time to listen to the locals when they speak.

Eventually things will start to make sense.

If you don’t ski or snowboard then the winter is long

Skiing and snowboarding are a huge part of the lifestyle in the mountains. But if you’re not into winter sports then it’s a very long season to endure.

If speeding down the side of a mountain on pieces of metal is not your thing, then there are other sports to try, like cross country skiing (Langlaufen) or snow shoeing.

Both of which are easily accessible and usually free to enjoy (no ski pass needed).

Or you could just decide to embrace downhill skiing or snowboarding. After all, if you can’t beat them, join them.