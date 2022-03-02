For members
WORKING IN AUSTRIA
Can I work for my foreign employer as a self-employed person in Austria?
Setting yourself up as self-employed in Austria is a fairly complicated process, which means you can't necessarily continue doing the role you did in your previous country.
Published: 2 March 2022 13:45 CET
Even if you and your employer both want to continue working together after your move to Austria, you still have bureaucratic hoops to jump through. Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
Everything you need to know about Austria’s world-class drinking water
Have you ever wondered where Austria's tap water comes from and why it tastes so good? Here’s everything you never knew you needed to know about Austria’s world-class drinking water.
Published: 1 March 2022 13:31 CET
