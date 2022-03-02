Read news from:
Can I work for my foreign employer as a self-employed person in Austria?

Setting yourself up as self-employed in Austria is a fairly complicated process, which means you can't necessarily continue doing the role you did in your previous country.

Published: 2 March 2022 13:45 CET
Even if you and your employer both want to continue working together after your move to Austria, you still have bureaucratic hoops to jump through. Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels

I’m moving to Austria for my partner’s job, and I’d like to continue working for my current employer. They don’t have an office in Austria but they are happy for me to work remotely. Can I do this on a self-employed basis?

This is a situation many foreign residents may find themselves in, if you’re moving to Austria for a reason other than your own work, so we’ll look at a few scenarios. 

The simplest case is if your employer is already established in Austria. In this case, it may well be possible for you to be employed by their Austrian entity, either through an internal transfer or by applying for a job there.

READ MORE: How to prepare for your Austrian tax return if you’re self-employed 

Even if their Austrian branch is in a different city or region to the area you’re moving to, it would be possible for them to employ you from the perspective of Austrian employment law, so it’s just your company’s policy you’d need to look into.

If your employer is not established in Austria (ie. does not have its business registered there and does not pay taxes to Austria), things will be trickier.

The key issue is not whether your employer already does business with Austria-based clients, but whether the employer themselves is registered in Austria.

In that case, your employer cannot directly employ you if you are registered for tax purposes in Austria.

What if my employer is not registered in Austria?

Assuming that you are registered in Austria, that leaves you with two main options.

The first is to become self-employed. There are set processes for this in Austria, including getting a trade licence (Gewerbeschein) for some types of professions, and registering with social security (SVS) and the tax office (Finanzamt).

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about becoming a freelancer in Austria

If you are able to establish yourself as a self-employed worker in Austria, you could work for your former employer, but you’d need to ensure you met Austria’s strict conditions for true self-employment.

When you register, SVS will ask you questions about your work to determine which category of employment you fall into.

You and the company you work for cannot decide this; it’s up to SVS who use a range of criteria to assess the working relationship.

The reason for this is to avoid “bogus self-employment” where companies do not pay taxes in Austria but hire people under conditions that effectively amount to employment.

“Signs for an independent business are: having more than one client; not being dependent on the “employer”; having your own structure/not being part of a corporate work structure (in terms of workflows, reporting etc); having your own work materials; having the right to be substituted by someone else (to carry out the work set); issuing invoices after completing a project rather than issuing the same amount on a monthly basis,” explains Claudia Barton, a tax consultant who specialises in working with expat clients.

There’s no one criteria which will determine your employment status, so SVS will make an overall assessment.

This means that if you want to continue working for your former employer as a self-employed person, you would need to look over the contract very carefully and would most likely need to make some changes to your working relationship, including the workflow and work structure as explained by Claudia above.

Note also that taxes and especially social security contributions are quite high for self-employed workers in Austria. A rule of thumb commonly cited by self-employed people is to set aside 50 percent of your income to pay business-related fees.

Depending on which country you worked in before, this may mean that you need to charge your former employer higher rates; when you were an employee, in most countries it will be the case that they were paying social security contributions and taxes in addition to the fees you paid, whereas self-employed people shoulder all these payments and need to adjust their rates accordingly.

READ MORE: How to survive as a freelancer in Austria

Pros of this approach are the increased flexibility, and the opportunity to add new clients to your roster, but the downsides are that your role may not work on a self-employed basis of it was designed as an employee role.

If you’re new to self-employment in Austria, it is highly advisable to seek help from a tax advisor and/or other advice services such as the Expat Business Agency in Vienna if that’s where you’re based.

There is an alternative option which some expats choose to take: using an umbrella company or employer-of-record. In this scenario, you are officially employed by one company which hires you out to the company you want to work for.

The employer-of-record charges a fee to your ’employer’ to cover a salary which is paid out to you, the necessary employer taxes and social security contributions, and usually a fee.

As an example, the umbrella company Oyster HR has a salary calculator, which shows that to pay someone the equivalent of a €40,000 gross annual salary, the company would need to pay €4,992 each month.

This is the route which British national Tom Barron took after moving to Vienna in 2019. He initially worked for multiple clients on a self-employment basis, but slowly began to spend most of his time working for one company.

Telling The Local why he chose to go down this route, he explained: “Having had a mix of experiences, both employed and self-employed, I decided I would like to establish a consistent income. Also, I had learned from my self-employment experience that I needed to improve my German before doing my own taxes and paperwork again. I found it difficult to manage self-employment with my own German level and so then having an umbrella company do this, whilst little changes were made to my day to day work, made total sense.”

EXPLAINED: How freelancers in Austria can pay four times less in social insurance

His client spoke with the umbrella company (it’s usually the employer who needs to do this, rather than the person who will become their employee) and received a contract which his legal advisor reviewed.

He notes: “If you have various projects from various companies, self-employment will usually work just fine. If you plan on working for one foreign company, it’s safer to go through an umbrella company.”

Advantages of this option include the limited paperwork and administration compared to self-employment, and accessing the benefits that come with being an employee. 

Useful links

Examples of umbrella companies operating in Austria: Deel, OysterHR, Remote

Self-Employed in Austria

Vienna Business Agency

Everything you need to know about Austria’s world-class drinking water

Have you ever wondered where Austria's tap water comes from and why it tastes so good? Here’s everything you never knew you needed to know about Austria’s world-class drinking water.

Published: 1 March 2022 13:31 CET
Running from kitchen sinks, bathroom faucets and garden hoses across the country, Austria’s tap water often tastes better than your favourite bottled brand.

It’s so fresh, it may as well have come gushing, crystal clear, from a mountain spring.

Well, in Austria, chances are it has.

Austria is a water-rich country, with approximately 86 billion square meters of freshwater entering the supply each year, according to the Federal Ministry for Sustainability and Tourism (BMNT). In both purity and taste, the country’s drinking water is considered among the best in the world.

But why is it so delicious? How does it make the journey from the mountains into your glass? And is it true that Austrians really flush their toilets with pure, alpine spring water?

To the source

Trillions of litres of water enter Austria each year through rivers and streams — and in the form of precipitation.

Totalling the water used by households and businesses, crop irrigation and industrial needs, the country consumes about 250 billion litres annually, which is only around 3% of the available supply, reports the BMNT. Needless to say, there is plenty of water left over. 

Approximately one third of the country’s annual water supply ends up deep in the ground, filling Austria’s natural reservoirs. Some of this groundwater arrives in the country as rain or snowfall — Austria’s many mountains act like magnets for precipitation.

The mountains force the warm, humid air that flows over them to cool down and release its water, much like squeezing a sponge. 

Berglisee, Mathon, Austria - another example of Austria's pristine water. Photo by Sven D on Unsplash

Berglisee, Mathon, Austria – another example of Austria’s pristine water. Photo by Sven D on Unsplash

That rain or snow trickles down through the alpine soil and is filtered and cleaned along the way, as particles or bacteria get trapped, and as the soil adds minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

The water often bursts out through channels in the mountain rock as clear, mineral-enriched spring water. It’s the purity and added minerals that give the water its fresh, crisp flavour.

About half of Austria’s water supply is collected from alpine springs, while the other half is pumped up from natural aquifers, according to the Federal Environmental Agency.

Together, these groundwater sources make up nearly 100 percent of Austria’s local drinking water.

Where does Vienna’s drinking water come from?

Vienna represents a special case when it comes to drinking water: Almost all of the city’s water comes directly from springs, which originate in the Lower Austrian-Styrian Alps.

The water reaches the city without the use of pumps, and flows from the mountain range southwest of Vienna along the natural drop in altitude into the city’s reservoirs.

Only gravity is required to move the water, making the entire system quite friendly to the environment. Some hydropower is even generated during the journey. 

After its use in homes and businesses throughout the city, the water goes to a sewage treatment plant, before finally being released into the Danube River.

Image: Vienna Water

Image: Vienna Water

Many of the natural areas at the source of Austria’s spring waters are protected in order to preserve this important resource. The forests around Vienna’s springs, for example, are carefully managed to maintain the correct balance of native fir, spruce, and beech trees, according to Stadt Wien.

The different structures of each tree’s roots help to absorb and filter the water as it seeps through the soil. Nearby mountain huts, called “Berghütte,” have small water treatment plants to ensure that the water remains clean.

In this way, Austria’s waterworks allow the natural landscape to cleanse the water for them, so all that’s left to do is push it through the pipes.

The water is, however, meticulously monitored to guarantee a safe and quality supply. According to Austria’s drinking water infoportal, 93 percent of the country’s water arrives in its natural untreated state, meaning that most of the time, the water doesn’t even need to be disinfected.

Austrian residents can even plug their postal code into the infoportal to learn about the makeup of their water and who supplies it.

Will future Austrian generations enjoy the same quality water?

With such an abundant water network, it may seem as though Austria has always gathered its drinking water this way. And in some ways, perhaps it has. Vienna’s first spring-fed aqueduct brought fresh water to the city as early as the year 1565.

But according to Andreas Tribsch, ecology professor and researcher at the University of Salzburg, Austria’s water supply has not always been so stable or pollutant-free, even in recent history. 

“Pesticides and fertiliser were a big issue in the 80s and 90s, in regions where groundwater was used for the water supply,” Tribsch says. Vienna also ran into pollution problems when the city opened a new aqueduct in 2006.

“Vienna’s third aqueduct aimed to bring more groundwater in from the Vienna Basin. That was not successful,” Tribsch says. The aqueduct was subsequently contaminated by toxic waste from a nearby landfill, ultimately leading to stricter waste disposal laws.

“Much has improved,” he says, though he’s still concerned that water-intensive agriculture in Austria’s eastern regions is reducing the country’s groundwater stores.

Climate change has also raised concerns over the future of Austria’s water, with extreme weather events like drought and heavy rain becoming increasingly common.

While the incredible volume of Austria’s unused water suggests that there should be plenty to go around, scientists in Austria have already begun discussions in this area, hoping to conserve the country’s rich water resources well into the future.

With all of the care that goes into securing Austria’s water supply, the question remains: Do Austrians really flush that same pristine, alpine spring water down the toilet drain? 

The answer is yes — and it’s more common than you might think. For now, it seems, there’s plenty more where that came from.

