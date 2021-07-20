<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It doesn’t mean working as a freelancer in the Alpine republic is a bad idea though - it just means there might be a few more hoops to jump through.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here’s what you need to know about how to survive as a freelancer in Austria.</span></p><p><b>Get an accountant</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Navigating the world of tax is confusing at the best of times. Throw in a foreign language and a new country and it can be overwhelming.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is why hiring a tax accountant (Steuerberater) is a good idea for freelancers - especially for international residents or people without a high-level of German language skills.</span></p><p><strong>EXPLAINED: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210507/explained-what-can-i-deduct-from-my-tax-bill-as-a-freelancer-in-austria/">What can I deduct from my tax bill in Austria?</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Toni Krainz, a self-employed Business Development Engineer from Ireland, told The Local: “A tax advisor can give you some smart tips about your entitlements as a business owner, which more than cover the cost of hiring a Steuerberater.”</span></p><p>A tax account can also help with setting up health insurance, which is compulsory in Austria.</p><p>James Tibbles, from the UK, spent four years working as a freelance web developer when he first moved to Tyrol in Austria.</p><p>He said: “My tax advisor explained it all to me and picked out the correct one for my circumstances, so whenever I received a letter from them I just immediately passed it on to her.”</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The downside of hiring a tax accountant is the cost. But in most cases the fees are worth the peace of mind when it comes to submitting a tax return or dealing with Austrian bureaucracy.</span></p><p><b>Find a way to lower expenses</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austria is well known for expensive living costs and freelancing has a reputation for sporadic work and payment - especially for those just starting out.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Put the two together and it can be a recipe for financial instability, but finding a way to lower expenses can significantly reduce stress for freelancers.</span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20201112/cost-of-living-in-austria-7-tips-to-save-money/">Cost of living: Seven tips to save money in Austria</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A good starting point for staying on top of finances is to be honest about your expenses (rent, health insurance, food, bills) and identify areas where costs can be cut.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For example, working from home can save money otherwise spent while working in cafes, and joining a </span><a href="https://self-employed.at/coworking-spaces-in-austria"><span style="font-weight: 400;">coworking space</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is usually much cheaper than renting an office.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Another option is downsizing or moving to a cheaper area to reduce living costs.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Even making smaller changes, such as shopping at Hofer (Austria's Aldi), can save money on grocery bills each week.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the end, all the small savings can add up to make a big difference.</span></p><p><b>Consider income protection insurance</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Income insurance protection is exactly what it sounds like - payments to cover part of your income if you cannot work due to sickness or an accident.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is especially useful for self-employed people and, according to other freelancers, should be considered to provide some extra financial security. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Toni, from Ireland, said: “As a freelancer, you’re not entitled to sick pay so I highly recommend getting income protection insurance. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The fees are tax deductible and there are varying levels of cover available, so it doesn’t have to be expensive.”</span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-647655" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/galymzhan-abdugalimov-ICW6QYOcdlg-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Austria can be a great place to freelance. Photo by Galymzhan Abdugalimov on Unsplash</em></div><p><b>Learn German</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Although many people in Austria speak English at a high level, it is still a German-speaking country. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This means having German-language skills can be a big advantage for a freelancer - even for people with clients in different parts of the world.</span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210319/everything-you-need-to-know-about-becoming-a-freelancer-in-austria/">Everything you need to know about becoming a freelancer in Austria</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The reason for this is because bureaucracy and official communications in Austria are mostly conducted in German. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So, even if all you can do is make a simple phone call or write an email in German, it will make life as a freelancer in Austria much easier. </span></p><p><b>Network with other freelancers</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In pre-corona times, freelancers could attend professional networking events to meet new people and scope out work opportunities.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, the past 18 months has seen most events cancelled in the interests of public health, which means networking has moved online.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There are some advantages to this, such as the possibility to network with people from all over the world, not just in your region or country.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But the downside is it can be harder to forge strong professional relationships with others by only communicating online.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite the disadvantages to online networking, getting to know other freelancers in your industry is a great way to establish a local support network, and can even generate referrals for future business.</span></p><p><b>Essential websites for freelancers in Austria</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Social insurance: </span><a href="https://www.sozialversicherung.at/cdscontent/?contentid=10007.821628&portal=svportal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">sozialversicherung.at</span></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK): </span><a href="https://www.gesundheitskasse.at/cdscontent/?contentid=10007.813892&portal=oegkportal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">gesundheitskasse.at</span></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO):</span><a href="https://www.wko.at/"><span style="font-weight: 400;"> wko.at</span></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Self-employed information in English: </span><a href="https://self-employed.at/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">self-employed.at</span></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">SVS (for self-employed insurance): </span><a href="https://www.svs.at/cdscontent/?contentid=10007.816825&portal=svsportal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">svs.at</span></a></p>
