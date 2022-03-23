Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 STATS

How Covid absences are disrupting Austrian hospitals, schools and transport

As people self-isolate or quarantine due to the coronavirus, essential services suffer with staff shortages.

Published: 23 March 2022 16:21 CET
A health worker prepares a coronavirus antigen rapid test at the new coronavirus test center in the Orangery of the Schoenbrunn Palace. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
A health worker prepares a coronavirus antigen rapid test at the coronavirus test center in the Orangery of the Schönbrunn Palace. Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP.

Austria this Wednesday recorded 53,071 new cases of coronavirus infections.

There are currently more than 430,000 active cases in the country, meaning that almost half a million people are self-isolating or hospitalised due to the virus.

A number of close contacts, or people who have symptoms, are also considered suspected cases and need to quarantine at home, waiting for the results of a PCR test. And people may also need to stay at home when they are the caretaker of those who are sick.

Health authorities in the alpine country have consistently reiterated that despite rising numbers, the situation in hospitals and intensive care units is not concerning.

Moreover, with the population mostly vaccinated, cases have been less severe.

Currently, 3,266 are hospitalised with the virus, and 227 are treated in intensive care. But the sheer number of new infections, more than 50,000 every day, has started affecting Austrian essential services.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: What to do if you test positive in Austria

Hospital shortages

In hospitals, the effects have brought health institutions to their limits.

In Salzburg state clinics, the situation was exacerbated by many patients needing to receive medical care after ski accidents, Der Standard reported.

Some clinics, including Schwarzach, had decided to postpone planned operations, as 80 of the 1,500 employees were in quarantine. Likewise, Barmherzigen Brüder hospital closed beds due to staff shortages.

In Tirol, the number of sick leave had doubled due to the omicron wave, spokesman Johannes Schwamberger told the daily. He added that many people need to stay at home to care for sick children. The hospital board has started expecting these parents to fall ill a few days later.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Austria’s new Covid-19 testing rules

The same has been happening in Styria, where non-urgent procedures have been postponed due to the lack of staff and other states in Austria. In the capital Vienna, Health Secretary Peter Hacker (SPÖ) said last Friday that 10 percent of the hospital staff were on sick leave, around half of them due to corona.

Public transport and schools also affected

The shortages also have strained services such as public transport throughout Austria.

In Vienna, the city’s public transport operator Wiener Linien this Wednesday announced that the interval for several tram lines would be adjusted to accommodate staff shortages.

Starting Monday, tram lines 1, 5, 10, 33, 37, 42, 44, and 52 would be operating on a limited timetable similar to the holiday plans. There are no estimated dates for the resumption of regular operation.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s current Covid rules?

In Graz, cases of Covid among staff have also led the city line to make changes to the timetables. Starting Thursday, 24, a new schedule, based on holiday times, but with a focus on hospital and school lines, will be adopted.

“This is required due to corona-related staff shortages”, the company that runs public transport in the city, Graz Holding, said.

Schools have also suffered from staff shortages, with many having to improvise, Die Presse reported. For example, a school in Wels, with 30 teachers, saw 10 of them having to stay at home, primarily due to contracting Covid themselves.

Record number of cases

Austria has been reaching record numbers of new cases consistently in the last few weeks, and some measures have already been taken to try and halt the virus.

Last week, the federal government said it would reintroduce mandatory FFP2 masks for indoor areas.

To face the issue of staff shortages, especially in essential sectors such as health care, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) also said special quarantine rules and regulations were being devised. However, he didn’t give much detail.

READ ALSO: Almost 60,000: Austria hits record daily Covid case total

New regulations are expected to be introduced stating that infected personnel in the health sector may work under certain conditions, though the specific rules would be up to the states.

Useful vocabulary

Personalengpass – personnel shortage
Belastungsgrenze – limit
Gesundheitspersonal – health personnel
Straßenbahnbetrieb – tram operation
​​Ferienfahrplan – holiday schedule

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Covid-19: What to do if you test positive in Austria

It can get difficult to understand the exact procedures when people test positive with constantly changing rules and regulations. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 21 March 2022 14:09 CET
Covid-19: What to do if you test positive in Austria

With record numbers of new Covid cases, it will be challenging to find someone who is not infected or knows someone who tested positive. Currently, one in every 20 Austrians has the virus, and more than 31,000 new infections were registered on Monday, March 21st. 

Here is what you need to know if you or a close contact of yours tests positive for Covid-19.

Firstly, if you only suspect you might have Covid due to symptoms or after being in contact with someone who tested positive, you should call the health line on number 1450. If they classify you as a suspected case, you will be referred to one of the specific test facilities for these cases, or someone will be sent to your home for a PCR test.

The same procedure is valid if you tested positive after a self-antigen test. It is worth noting that the 1450 line works 24/7. Still, there have been different reports from people who don’t speak German regarding responses (or lack of) in other languages, including English.

While you are a suspected case, after a positive antigen or after 1450 classified you as one, you should wait for the results of the PCR test and not leave your home in the meantime. Inform your GP and your employer that you are a suspected case.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s current Covid rules?

If you live in close contact with a suspected case but have not tested positive or been assigned a suspected case status by the authorities yourself, then you don’t need to follow home quarantine.

The PCR test is positive: what now?

If your PCR results come back as positive, you should receive an email or call from the contact tracing authorities – we’ve received reports that this does not always happen, though.

Nevertheless, you need to stay at home quarantined for 10 days. The quarantine can be ended automatically after five days if a PCR test comes back negative or with a CT value above 30 if you don’t have any symptoms for at least 48h.

How should I behave during home quarantine?

If you test positive, you must stay at home and reduce social contacts to a minimum. In addition, you are not allowed to leave your apartment or receive visits, with the exception of medical home visits.

If you live with other people, reduce contact as best as possible: wear FFP2 masks, keep a minimum distance, sleep in separate rooms, do not take meals together, thoroughly and adequately ventilate all rooms after being in them.

Other people should wait at least 20 minutes before using the rooms you were recently in.

You are not allowed to leave your home for any other reason than health and safety emergencies, meaning you cannot leave even to take your dog out or buy groceries. However, there are support systems in place if you need help taking care of other people or animals during this period.

You can contact care service on 01 90 6 40.

What if I am a close contact of someone who tested positive?

The rules for close contact persons depend on whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

Fully vaccinated people (with the three doses or two doses and recovered) no longer need to quarantine. This is also valid for children with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, if the people involved were wearing an FFP2 mask during contact, or if the person has recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection in the last three months.

READ ALSO: Austria brings back mandatory FFP2 face masks indoors as Covid cases soar

Unvaccinated people were recently impacted by the new quarantine rules for close contacts that allow them to go to work and shopping but not visit gastronomy (cafes, bars and restaurants), fitness centres, or attend events.

There are different recommendations for health and nursing staff as well as in educational institutions.

Useful vocabulary

Absonderungsbescheid: A segregation notice obliges a person to isolate himself from other people as much as possible. This is often referred to as quarantine.
Kontaktpersonen: Contact persons are persons who have been in contact (shake hands, conversation,…) with a person who tested positive.
Ansteckung: Infection.
Verdachtsfall: Suspected case.
Testergebnis: Test result.

SHOW COMMENTS