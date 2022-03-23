Today in Austria: A roundup of today’s news on Wednesday

No new Covid-19 rules today

New Covid-19 pandemic rules were supposed to come into force this morning (Wednesday), but the new regulations were not announced. They should now be published on Thursday. According to drafts seen by newspapers such as Der Standard, the new rules will mean from March 24th, there will once again be a requirement to wear an FFP2 mask when indoors in a public space in Austria if other protective measures are not available.

FFP2 mask rules should also apply to meetings of 25 people or more, unless everyone has proof of 3G. These rules will only apply until April 2nd.

Health care workers may also only have to quarantine for five days even if they are still infectious, or even work if they are symptom-free. This measure has been criticised by both Vienna’s City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker and the Linz Mayor Klaus Luger. Both are members of the SPÖ opposition party. The Austrian Health and Nursing Association (ÖGKV) has also criticised the plan, saying healthcare workers deserve time off to recover from the disease.

Austria’s Covid-19 situation is still concerning, with 34,340 new infections recorded on Tuesday, 55 new deaths, and hospitals treating a total of 3,279 Covid-19 patients, although only 225 are being cared for in ICUs. At the same time the health sector is struggling with staff shortages.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s new covid rules

Council to vote on energy bonus bill

Austria’s National Council will meet today to decide on how to tackle inflation and vote on the proposed energy bonus, which will mean 150 euros will be deducted from the next electricity bill. However, high earning households will not see any reductions. The council will also discuss putting protection zones around hospitals.

READ MORE: Austria unveils €2 billion relief package to fight rising cost of living

New emergency shelter for Ukrainian refugees in Vienna

A new emergency shelter for people arriving from Ukraine has been set up at Vienna’s Messe Wien. Up to 300 refugees are now being cared for there every night. There will also be a second registration point at the shelter, following long queues to access the registration point at the Austria Centre. In future Messe Wien could become a distribution point for Austria’s federal states for all Ukrainian refugees coming into Austria, broadcaster ORF reports.

READ MORE:

Lack of rain sparks climate fears

There has been hardly any rain in Austria for weeks, sparking fears that plants will struggle to grow unless there is rain soon. In three Austrian cities – Graz, Klagenfurt and Innsbruck – it has not rained at all this month. The Ministry of Climate Protection tweeted on Tuesday the weather was a result of the climate crisis and said it was time for Austria to act.

New bike rental scheme to start in Vienna

A new bike rental system is starting in Vienna from April 1st. The WienMobil is the new rental bike system of Wiener Linien. It will replace the Gewista’s city bikes, which have been available in the city for 19 years. Parking stations in all districts are planned. The new bikes will be red and white, have seven gears and an electronic frame lock. This must be unlocked via the app when driving off and locked to end the journey. From April 1st, 1,000 WienMobil bikes will be available – initially at 60 rental stations that are currently being set up. By autumn there will be 3,000 bikes and 185 stations. Half an hour will cost 60 cents, though Wiener Linien annual ticket holders will pay 30 cents. The new rental bike system is operated by nextbike.

Construction sector struggling to source raw materials due to war in Ukraine

Austria’s construction industry is struggling to source building materials such as concrete, steel and wood, as well as insulating materials, laminated beams and plastic products, due to the war in Ukraine, broadcaster ORF reports. Since the Covid-19 pandemic there have also been problems finding enough trained staff. Neighbouring Germany has already warned it may have to stop some construction projects due to shortages in products such as nails and screws.

New climate council will spend half a million euros on PR

A new climate council, which will meet for six weekends on behalf of Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) will cost two million euros. Half a million will go towards PR costs, awarded to the company Lockl & Keck, headed by Lothar Lockl, who formerly managed the Greens campaign and represented Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. The cost has been criticised by Austria’s Freedom Party (FPÖ), who say it is a “pseudo committee” costing Austrian taxpayers several hundred thousand euros,” Der Standard newspaper reports. The newspaper also notes the committee was mainly funded by donations rather than public money.