TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of today's news on Wednesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 23 March 2022 09:03 CET
A statue of an Austrian composer Johann Strauss is seen in the late afternoon light at the crowded Stadtpark (City park) in Austria's capital of Vienna on March 22, 2022.
Another gorgeous sunny day is on the way, but some are concerned about the lack of rain this month in Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

No new Covid-19 rules today

New Covid-19 pandemic rules were supposed to come into force this morning (Wednesday), but the new regulations were not announced. They should now be published on Thursday. According to drafts seen by newspapers such as Der Standard, the new rules will mean from March 24th, there will once again be a requirement to wear an FFP2 mask when indoors in a public space in Austria if other protective measures are not available. 

FFP2 mask rules should also apply to meetings of 25 people or more, unless everyone has proof of 3G. These rules will only apply until April 2nd. 

Health care workers may also only have to quarantine for five days even if they are still infectious, or even work if they are symptom-free. This measure has been criticised by both Vienna’s City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker and the Linz Mayor Klaus Luger. Both are members of the SPÖ opposition party. The Austrian Health and Nursing Association (ÖGKV) has also criticised the plan, saying healthcare workers deserve time off to recover from the disease.

Austria’s Covid-19 situation is still concerning, with 34,340 new infections recorded on Tuesday, 55 new deaths, and hospitals treating a total of 3,279 Covid-19 patients, although only 225 are being cared for in ICUs. At the same time the health sector is struggling with staff shortages.

Council to vote on energy bonus bill

Austria’s National Council will meet today to decide on how to tackle inflation and vote on the proposed energy bonus, which will mean 150 euros will be deducted from the next electricity bill. However, high earning households will not see any reductions. The council will also discuss putting protection zones around hospitals. 

New emergency shelter for Ukrainian refugees in Vienna

A new emergency shelter for people arriving from Ukraine has been set up at Vienna’s Messe Wien. Up to 300 refugees are now being cared for there every night. There will also be a second registration point at the shelter, following long queues to access the registration point at the Austria Centre. In future Messe Wien could become a distribution point for Austria’s federal states for all Ukrainian refugees coming into Austria, broadcaster ORF reports. 

Lack of rain sparks climate fears

There has been hardly any rain in Austria for weeks, sparking fears that plants will struggle to grow unless there is rain soon. In three Austrian cities – Graz, Klagenfurt and Innsbruck – it has not rained at all this month. The Ministry of  Climate Protection tweeted  on Tuesday the weather was a result of the climate crisis and said it was time for Austria to act. 

New bike rental scheme to start in Vienna

A new bike rental system is starting in Vienna from April 1st. The WienMobil is the new rental bike system of Wiener Linien. It will replace the Gewista’s city bikes, which have been available in the city for 19 years. Parking stations in all districts are planned. The new bikes will be red and white, have seven gears and an electronic frame lock. This must be unlocked via the app when driving off and locked to end the journey. From April 1st, 1,000 WienMobil bikes will be available – initially at 60 rental stations that are currently being set up. By autumn there will be 3,000 bikes and 185 stations. Half an hour will cost 60 cents, though Wiener Linien annual ticket holders will pay 30 cents. The new rental bike system is operated by nextbike.

Construction sector struggling to source raw materials due to war in Ukraine

Austria’s construction industry is struggling to source building materials such as concrete, steel and wood, as well as insulating materials, laminated beams and plastic products, due to the war in Ukraine, broadcaster ORF reports. Since the Covid-19 pandemic there have also been problems finding enough trained staff. Neighbouring Germany has already warned it may have to stop some construction projects due to shortages in products such as nails and screws. 

New climate council will spend half a million euros on PR

A new climate council, which will meet for six weekends on  behalf of Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) will cost two million euros. Half a million will go towards PR costs, awarded to the company Lockl & Keck, headed by  Lothar Lockl, who formerly managed  the Greens campaign and represented Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. The cost has been criticised by Austria’s Freedom Party (FPÖ), who say it is a “pseudo committee” costing Austrian taxpayers several hundred thousand euros,” Der Standard newspaper reports.  The newspaper also notes the committee was mainly funded by donations rather than public money.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 22 March 2022 07:03 CET
Changes to rules for Covid ‘contact persons’

As of March 21st, all contact persons without full Coronavirus immune protection no longer have to quarantine in Austria.

Instead, “traffic restrictions” now apply to those affected which will require masks to be worn at all times when in contact with others, including outdoors, while visits to facilities where this is not possible, such as restaurants, or fitness clubs, is prohibited.

A further easing is also planned mid-week, with quarantine regulations for employees expected to be lifted by Health Minister Johannes Rauch.

The Austrian Health and Nursing Association (ÖGKV) has sharply criticised the planned easing of quarantine citing concerns about forcing staff to work when “half-recovered”.

More information about Austria’s changed Covid rules can be seen at the following link. 

Covid-19: What to do if you test positive in Austria

President Van der Bellen appeals to EU to ditch Russian gas

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has appealed to the EU to remain united in its independence from Russian gas and after a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo during his state visit to Brussels on Monday.

According to Van der Bellen, there are no signs of a total oil or gas embargo by the European Union because of the reliance on long-term contracts. “We have failed to diversify our energy supply – in gas it is obvious,” he concluded. 

State kindergarten staff in protests over pay, staff and training

State kindergarten employees demonstrated for more staff, more money and more training across Austria on Monday.  The kindergartens continued to operate in emergency mode despite the demonstrations. In Vienna, around 250 people gathered in front of the Ministry of Education.

There were also demonstrations in other federal states – around 150 people came in Linz, around 100 in Salzburg and around 50 in St. Pölten and in Bregenz. 

Deportation of child ‘unlawful’, court rules

The deportation of a twelve-year-old girl known as Tina, her little sister and her mother to Georgia in January 2021 has been found to be unlawful according to Austria’s Federal Administrative Court (BVwG). The deportation, which caused controversy at the time, was “disproportionate”, the court decided.

Tina had never lived in Georgia before, was unable to read and write in the alphabet used in the country, and was doing very well in her school in Vienna, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reports. The asylum office is expected to appeal the judgement. 

Greens want Fiaker horses to take breaks when temperatures hit 30

The Green party is calling for Austria’s Fiaker horses, which pull Vienna’s distinctive carriages around the First District of the capital, to be banned from working once temperatures hit 30 degrees. At the moment, the upper limit is 35 degrees. However, this is measured at a weather station, which may record lower temperatures than the central areas of Vienna such as Stephansplatz or Michaelerplatz.

According to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper the city councilor Jürgen Czernohorszky says the rules are in place to protect the drivers rather than the animals. Setting the temperature limit to 30 degrees would have a knock on effect on other professions. He told the newspaper it was a matter which the animal welfare minister Johannes Rauch needed to address.

New cycle paths for Vienna

Vienna has unveiled plans to create more than 17 kilometers of new or improved cycling infrastructure in 44 projects. This includes new cycle lanes in:

  • Lassallestraße
  • Krottenbachstraße
  • Alberner Hafen
  • At the Heiligenstädter Bridge
  • Improvements to a section of the Wientalradweg between Winckelmannstraße and Anschützgasse.

Pharmacies to continue Covid-19 tests in Styria

Styria has decided to carry on making Covid-19 PCR and antigen tests available in its pharmacies, broadcaster ORF reports. Up to five antigen and PCR tests will be available a month from April. 

