UKRAINE

ANALYSIS: How do Austrians feel about the worsening refugee crisis?

Austrians across the political spectrum have showed support for a potential influx of Ukrainian refugees, with 200,000 predicted to make their way here. How does this support differ from previous refugee crises - and will this support waver?

Published: 22 March 2022 10:33 CET
People attend a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Vienna on March 5, 2022. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
The war in Ukraine which started less than a month ago may continue many more months or even years.

Europe has so far shown great solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The UNHCR estimates that more than four million refugees could leave their war-torn country and seek asylum.

While a majority of them move to Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, Western and Central European countries are also preparing for new waves of migration.

About 200,000 refugees are expected to stay in Austria. Migration expert Gerald Knaus believes a lot more people will come than in 2015, the peak of the European migration crisis.

How does the Austrian population react to this new wave of refugees and asylum-seekers? And is public opinion, like in 2015, oscillating between “welcome culture” and growing resentment?

A new political narrative

Let’s take a look back to summer 2015: The war in Syria led to a massive wave of migration resulting in what has been termed as the “European migration crisis”.

Some Austrians were eager to help and assist Middle Eastern refugees in the beginning. However, a clear turning point was reached after New Year’s Eve 2015/2016, as videos of sexual harassment by migrants of Arabic appearance in Germany and Austria circulated.

Both the political and public opinion changed.

Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) and his supporters clearly opposed German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s “open door” rhetoric and her mantra “Wir schaffen das” (“We can manage”).

Political experts agree that Kurz mainly owed his chancellorship and success to his restrictive stance on migration and asylum in that period.

A number of Northern and Eastern European leaders followed suit by embracing Kurz’s way.

As the war in Ukraine broke out, however, the conservative ÖVP and its new leader, Karl Nehammer, obviously changed their narrative.

The new Austrian chancellor and his cabinet aren’t tired of repeating that the present situation is “completely different” than 2015 and that “of course” Austria is willing to help Ukrainian war refugees.

Flights have now been organised to bring some of them from Moldova to Vienna.

Ukraine, whose western region was once part of the Habsburg Empire, is considered to be a “neighbour” in need of help.

A person hands out Ukraine flags at a rally opposing Russia's invasion in Vienna. Photo: ALEX HALADA / AFP

Still, Nehammer and other politicians reiterate that Austria is “not a number one destination” and only a “transit country” for those fleeing from the war.

Does this narrative have any effect on how the population assesses the new migration crisis?

To a large degree it does.

According to a recent poll by Peter Hajek, 85 per cent of the 800 Austrians interviewed supported the admission of refugees from Ukraine.

Probably the most surprising aspect of this survey is the fact that even 75 per cent of right-wing FPÖ voters accept Ukrainian war refugees in Austria.

These figures are in stark contrast to 2015, when most ÖVP and FPÖ voters were alarmed and demanded a more restrictive migration policy.

‘This crisis feels much closer to us’

In forums and on social media channels, Austrians reflect the political narrative that Ukrainians are “neighbours” and “real war refugees”.

“The Ukraine border is closer to Vienna than Bregenz,” some persons I spoke with said, repeating political statements.

“This crisis somehow affects us more.”

In their comments, many users compare the current crisis with 2015.

Some argue that Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis were “economic migrants” rather than “war refugees”.

They stress that those who arrived in 2015 were “mainly young men” crossing a number of safe countries just to get asylum in Austria, Germany and Sweden, the countries with the most generous social security systems.

This definitely isn’t the case with the war in Ukraine: Mainly women and children left their country while the men were drafted.

In a recent commentary, journalist Barbara Coudenhove-Kalergi also emphasised that public perception is different although the causes are pretty much the same.

“The bombardment of Aleppo in Syria or Grozny in Chechnya was at least as horrible as the airstrikes on Kharkiv (Ukraine),” she notes.

Some social media users, however, believe the Geneva Convention was “abused” by refugees in 2015.

At present, they see stronger parallels to the Balkan wars in the 1990s than to the war in Syria.

Religion and mentality are another key factor to public perception.

A commentator on “Der Standard” puts it bluntly as he writes, “These people (Ukrainians) basically ‘tick’ like us.” – a statement likely to mirror the discourse in the ÖVP, a party relying on its Christian democratic roots.

However, despite all the empathy and support for Ukrainian refugees, some commentators express fears of an increasing finance and resource crisis linked to new migration flows.

Many Austrians expect the war to continue over a longer period. They also wonder if the refugees are going to return to their devastated home-country at all.

Others are angry that Ukrainians will be used as “cheap labour force” in Austria.

Critics warn that national deficit spending may reach new levels as debts are already soaring due to the Corona pandemic and the costly measures that the government still imposes.

In the Austrian population there is no doubt that more refugees will arrive in the country. Many citizens already offer their private apartments to accommodate refugees.

Some of them feel a need to do so because bureaucratic procedures are still rather complicated.

Vienna doesn’t have a large Ukrainian community.

Nevertheless, the city of 1.9 million inhabitants may turn out to be more attractive than other Austrian provinces.

Political disputes over which province should take how many refugees may soon arise. And then this debate wouldn’t be much different from 2015.

How Austrian states are preparing for Ukrainian refugees

Vienna is the first destination for many refugees arriving in Austria, but regions elsewhere are also preparing to receive those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Published: 17 March 2022 17:28 CET
Since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24th, around 150,000 refugees are believed to have arrived in Austria. 

Many have passed through to join family and friends in other countries but 7,000 people have already registered in Austria as a displaced person. 

This means they can access the labour market, health care and the benefits system for a year.

There are also reports that 2,000 refugees from Moldova will soon be airlifted to Austria in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Austrian Airlines, although this has not been confirmed.

With such a large influx of people, preparations are now underway across the country to support the refugees. Find out more about how you can help here.

Vienna

Vienna is the main arrival point for many Ukrainian refugees in Austria and an arrival centre has been set up at Ernst Happel Stadium where people can access Covid-19 testing, psychological support and beds for the night. 

As a result, there is a steady stream of arrivals at Vienna’s Hauptbahnhof (Central Station) and ÖBB says there are usually 200 to 300 people onsite, although the number fluctuates as people move onto other cities or countries.

According to estimates by ÖBB, the Ministry of the Interior and the City of Vienna, 3,300 to 4,000 refugees from Ukraine arrive in Austria every day.

Travel for Ukrainian refugees is free on all train and city public transport networks in Austria (including the Wiener Linien), and over 4,000 people travelled out of Ukraine on Austria’s train network on Friday alone.

The charity Caritas is on site at Vienna’s main station around the clock. It has fifty employees on site and also mans an emergency shelter, open from 10pm, which sleeps 50 people.

Lower Austria

There are currently two arrival centres in Wiener Neustadt that can both accommodate around 100 people. Another centre is also being planned in St. Pöten for 80 to 100 refugees, as well as one in Schwechat for 50 to 70 people.

Around 6,000 private residences have already registered as accommodation for refugees from Ukraine, and organisations Caritas and Diakonie are responsible for allocating spaces.

The state government estimates there are between 700 to 1,000 refugees already in private homes in Lower Austria, with 300 people in organised accommodation and around 200 in reception centres.

Upper Austria

It is estimated that 4,000 refugees from Ukraine are already in Upper Austria with 1,700 in emergency shelters or in accommodation provided by residents.

The registration of refugees is taking place at Linz Hauptbahnhof and the police station in Wels. Further reception centres will also be set up throughout the province.

In cooperation with the Red Cross, there are around 1,600 emergency sleeping places available in the state and more than 1,000 private homes have volunteered to host those fleeing the conflict.

Styria

A refugee arrival centre has been in operation at the Graz Messe (trade fair hall) since Wednesday where people can register and receive medical care.

There are no plans to house people in the trade hall so there are no beds at the centre. Instead, refugees will be taken to private accommodation in the community. Others have already been placed in a container village in Graz-Puntigam.

Within the first three hours of the centre opening on Wednesday, around 200 people from Ukraine were registered as displaced persons.

According to ORF, there are approximately 4,000 accommodation places available across the state but there are calls for more amid fears they will quickly run out. 

Caritas estimates up to 12,000 people from Ukraine might arrive in Styria.

Burgenland

Around 600 refugees have arrived in Burgenland via bus from the Slovakia-Ukraine border, with 15 trips made in total.

Everyone was assigned private accommodation due to residents in Burgenland opening up their homes.

Further accommodation is now being sought by the state government in anticipation of further arrivals and German courses are being organised for those that have already arrived.

Salzburg

Salzburg is preparing to receive around 5,000 refugees from Ukraine and a Caritas information centre is open at Salzburg Hauptbahnhof.

Temporary accommodation has already been set up in the Salzburg Exhibition Centre (Messezentrum) where refugees are being received. Others are believed to be staying with friends and family.

But there are concerns about the long-term feasibility of the Exhibition Centre location with events booked at the venue throughout the year, as reported by the Kronen Zeitung.

As an alternative, Salzburg Mayor Harald Preuner of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) has suggested setting up a giant tent near the arrivals centre of the Exhibition Centre to provide temporary accommodation.

The state government is also looking for other accommodation options – both long and short term.

Tyrol

The state of Tyrol has set up four reception centres at police stations in Reutte, Lienz, Imst and Kufstein. 

This is in addition to the main centre at Haus Marillac on Sennstrasse in Innsbruck where refugees can register, receive medical attention (including Covid-19 tests) and be assigned accommodation. The centre is open 24 hours a day.

There is also an information point at Innsbruck Hauptbahnhof, including signage and information in Ukrainian.

Additionally, there are calls from the Tyrolean New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS) to transform three hotels owned by a Russian oligarch into accommodation for refugees, as reported by The Local.

As of Thursday morning, 820 people from Ukraine had registered in Tyrol.

Vorarlberg

Bus companies in Vorarlberg are involved in delivering aid to Poland and returning with refugees to be accommodated in Austria. So far, almost two million refugees have arrived in Poland.

Caritas is also managing the offers of private accommodation and allocating places to refugees throughout the state. Apartments, houses, disused hotels and spaces in nursing homes have been offered.

Carinthia

The southern Austrian state of Carinthia is preparing for the arrival of more than 5,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Gabor Hall in Spittal is being prepared as temporary accommodation but other locations are also being sought by the state government.

