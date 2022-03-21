Read news from:
Austria unveils €2 billion relief package to fight rising fuel costs

There will be changes to the commuter allowance and increasing public transport investments, but the package has also been criticised.

Published: 21 March 2022 11:06 CET
metro in austria station mask men
Austria has decided on a relief package for residents. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

As the cost of living increases in Austria and Europe in general, governments scramble to halt inflation and galloping energy prices. Austria this weekend unveiled a package with some €2 billion promised as a relief for citizens. 

The primary measure is a reduction in taxes on natural gas and electricity by the end of June 2023, which is expected to cost €900 million and should cut tax by 90 per cent.

Additionally, there will be a 50 per cent increase in the commuter allowance and an increase in the “commuter euro”, which reduces income tax levies by €2 per kilometre distance between the place of residence and workplace. These should cost €400 million.

The package includes a €150 million investment in public transport to increase offers and lower prices. However, the government hasn’t given any specific details on these proposals.

Some €120 million will be spent in helping self-employed, small and medium-sized companies with high fuel costs switch to more sustainable energy sources. Finally, a further €250 million is set to be invested in wind and solar power generation.

One-off payments

This is the second relief package announced in less than 30 days by Austrian authorities.

The country’s National Council approved late last month one-off payments to ease the current cost of living crisis for specific households in the country.

Almost every Austrian who earns no more than €5,670 per month will receive a voucher for €150 euros to cushion the increased energy bill. Low-income people should get €300 after the €1.7 billion expense was approved.

Coalition talks

It has taken a lot of negotiation and persuasion to reach an agreement between both coalition members, several Austrian media sources reported.

ÖVP spokespeople stated that their junior partners, the Greens, were reluctant to provide any financial support to drivers. A reduction in VAT on fuels was also off the table because it wouldn’t be allowed under European law, Kurier said.

“The targeted measures don’t provide relief to those who drive their second-car SUV through the city centre for fun”, but benefits people on their way to work, said Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens).

She reiterated that rising costs were mainly due to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia’s policies. “It is extremely important to name the culpable person for this price increase: Vladimir Putin”, the politician said.

In the future, Austria should diversify its energy matrix to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, especially with expanding renewable energies, the minister said.

“The sun and the wind don’t send us an invoice. Gazprom does”, she added.

Numerous reactions and criticism

The package did not come without some criticism.

The ​​Austrian trade union federation (ÖGB) stated the cuts were too timid and pointed out increasing the commuter allowance helped higher earners more than those on lower salaries, in strong disagreement with the government.

SPÖ spokesperson for energy matters also stated that the measures would benefit higher earners. Alois Schroll said in a press release that the package brought only small steps that wouldn’t properly “counteract the wave of inflation or really relieve people”.

For the Neos, the package is “cosmetics, not sustainable relief”, and FPÖ leader Herbert Kick also said that “too little relief is received by the people affected”.

Environmental organisations such as WWF criticised the lack of measures to save energy, especially the incentives for commuters who drive instead of using public transportation.

Useful vocabulary

Pendlerpauschale – commuter allowance
Entlastungspaket – relief package
Steuer – tax
Umweltorganisationen – Environmental organisations

EXPLAINED: Why are fuel prices increasing faster in Austria than elsewhere in the EU?

The price of petrol in Austria has risen by 46 cents in the last two weeks alone - faster than anywhere else in the EU. Politicians and experts are now calling for an industry-wide investigation.

Published: 18 March 2022 11:31 CET
EXPLAINED: Why are fuel prices increasing faster in Austria than elsewhere in the EU?

In no other European Union country have the prices of the Eurosuper petrol risen as sharply since the end of February as in Austria, according to analysis by Verkehrsclub (VCÖ), Austria’s Transport Association. 

The association has called for the country’s Federal Competition Authority (BWB) to look into the rising prices. 

According to the VCÖ analysis, a litre of Super on March 14th cost €1.987, some €0.46 more than two weeks before the end of February. 

When it comes to diesel, Austria had the second highest price increase in the EU after Germany (€0.57), with €0.50, the VCÖ said.

However, the reason is not due to taxes, as most European countries have not made any changes to fuel taxation and taxes in Austria are lower than in most other countries, VCÖ said.

So why are fuel prices increasing? 

Fuel prices have been rising worldwide, not just in Austria or Europe. 

They are usually determined by a combination of the price of crude oil in international markets, the costs for processing in refineries, distribution costs, profits, taxes, and any possible government interference.

The fundamental economic law of supply and demand plays a significant role when it comes to international prices. As the war in Ukraine decreases supply, especially as sanctions hit oil-rich Russia, and concerned countries increase demand, prices get higher. 

Additionally, global markets trade in US dollars. With the euro losing its value against the currency, the prices have increased compared to a year ago. 

These factors affect every country, with the eurozone facing historic inflation spikes over the past few months. 

Why are prices higher in Austria?

Other factors that affect oil prices are domestic. The explanation for why prices are higher in Austria than in other countries concerns a mix of processing and distribution costs, company profits, taxes and government policies. 

One of the main suspicions in Austria is that domestic oil distributors have not passed on fluctuations in international prices when they drop to keep profits high. 

So, when prices go up internationally, domestically, they also increase. However, when they drop by a few cents, they would stay the same in Austrian petrol stations, increasing company margins.

Green vice-chancellor Werner Kogler spoke of these suspicions on Twitter: “although the price of oil drops for the third day in a row, the prices at the stations remain the same.”

“There is a suspicion that a few oil companies are earning big money at the expense of the people”, he said.

https://twitter.com/WKogler/status/1503780435595345926

“We will therefore contact the Federal Competition Authority, which could carry out an industry investigation as a first step. If things aren’t going right and corporations make a deal out of the war, we have to intervene,” the vice-chancellor warned.

Austria has only three major mineral oil companies, which would allegedly make it easier for a price-fixing deal to happen. 

Policy changes

The federal government has been considering several measures to halt increases in inflation and fuel prices. 

In Hungary, the government has set a maximum fuel price, making Austrian petrol more expensive in comparison. Similar measures have been taken by neighbouring countries. 

Austria has considered a fuel subsidy and reducing taxes, short-term solutions to assist the general population, while a price-fixing competition could take months.

The Transport Association has also brought more long-term suggestions, besides the call for a closer investigation on prices.

The VCÖ wants the government to quickly take measures to reduce the oil dependence on transport. It also sees the need for policies that would make it easier for the population to be mobile in an energy-saving manner, such as better public transport.

The associations also called for a speed limit of 100km/h instead of 130km/h on motorways as a “quickly implementable measure which saves money”.

