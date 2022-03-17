Vienna to debate Covid measures on Thursday

Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) will consult with experts on the pandemic situation at noon. A press statement is expected shortly after that.

The mayor has already indicated Austria’s capital city will take a different path than the federal government.

If Ludwig’s recent statements show anything, the Austrian capital may adopt its own tighter preventive measures and precautions regarding the pandemic.

The mayor has constantly criticised the federal government’s reopening steps, mentioning the dangers of “letting corona run free”.

“A consistent path in cooperation with the population in combating the pandemic also create respect for the politics. The involvement of experts is also important. Hence, we will continue the Viennese way in fighting Corona”, he said as the Austrian Federal Government announced the end of unlimited free tests and easing of quarantine rules.

At the time, Ludwig had already warned that Vienna might have stricter rules.

It wouldn’t be the first time. After the federal government announced the end of most restrictions on March 5th, Ludwig called a press meeting to say Vienna would keep 2G rules (vaccinated or recovered) and a broad mask mandate in place.

Vienna’s Health Secretary Peter Hacker (SPÖ) has also been vocal about his criticism of the federal relaxations.

“I am speechless at the moment and also a bit stunned by how an experiment is being carried out on over eight million Austrians here,” Hacker said on Wednesday afternoon.

Record Covid numbers

Less than two weeks after all other bundesländer dropped Covid passes and masks (at least in most places), numbers have been soaring in Austria.

READ MORE: Record Covid case numbers: How close is Austria to a new lockdown?

The country recorded almost 60,000 new corona infections in 24 hours, and over 3,000 people are currently in hospitals due to Covid.

Austria has one of the highest hospitalisation rates in Europe at this point, only behind Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Estonia, and Bulgaria.

Useful vocabulary

Lockerungen – relaxations

Vorsichtsmaßnahmen – precautions

Quarantäneregeln – quarantine rules

Beratungen – consultations