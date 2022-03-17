Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Vienna to debate Covid measures on Thursday

Austria's capital is set to debate on current measures and the pandemic situation as authorities criticise the federal government's relaxations.

Published: 17 March 2022 07:57 CET
Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig. Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP

Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) will consult with experts on the pandemic situation at noon. A press statement is expected shortly after that.

The mayor has already indicated Austria’s capital city will take a different path than the federal government.

If Ludwig’s recent statements show anything, the Austrian capital may adopt its own tighter preventive measures and precautions regarding the pandemic. 

The mayor has constantly criticised the federal government’s reopening steps, mentioning the dangers of “letting corona run free”. 

“A consistent path in cooperation with the population in combating the pandemic also create respect for the politics. The involvement of experts is also important. Hence, we will continue the Viennese way in fighting Corona”, he said as the Austrian Federal Government announced the end of unlimited free tests and easing of quarantine rules.

At the time, Ludwig had already warned that Vienna might have stricter rules. 

It wouldn’t be the first time. After the federal government announced the end of most restrictions on March 5th, Ludwig called a press meeting to say Vienna would keep 2G rules (vaccinated or recovered) and a broad mask mandate in place. 

Vienna’s Health Secretary Peter Hacker (SPÖ) has also been vocal about his criticism of the federal relaxations. 

“I am speechless at the moment and also a bit stunned by how an experiment is being carried out on over eight million Austrians here,” Hacker said on Wednesday afternoon.

Record Covid numbers

Less than two weeks after all other bundesländer dropped Covid passes and masks (at least in most places), numbers have been soaring in Austria.

READ MORE: Record Covid case numbers: How close is Austria to a new lockdown?

The country recorded almost 60,000 new corona infections in 24 hours, and over 3,000 people are currently in hospitals due to Covid. 

Austria has one of the highest hospitalisation rates in Europe at this point, only behind Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Estonia, and Bulgaria. 

Useful vocabulary

Lockerungen – relaxations

Vorsichtsmaßnahmen – precautions

Quarantäneregeln – quarantine rules

Beratungen – consultations

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

VIENNA

Stephansdom: Vienna woken up after hacker sets church bells to ring at 2am

The famous bells at St. Stephan's cathedral rang for almost half an hour before the priest brought peace and quiet back to Vienna's first district.

Published: 16 March 2022 17:32 CET
Stephansdom: Vienna woken up after hacker sets church bells to ring at 2am

At around 2am this Wednesday, 16, Vienna’s landmark St. Stephan’s cathedral was hacked, and the famous bells started ringing. 

The unexpected alarm clock was halted when cathedral priest Toni Faber personally shut them off using his tablet, Vienna’s Archdiocese spokesperson told ORF.

While at first a technical error was suspected, later in the day the surprising culprit was determined: it was a hacker attack. According to Faber, the cybercriminal gained access to the church’s system through a vulnerability at its remote maintenance systems. 

The technology was at blame but was also the solution, as the priest was able to stop the ringing using his tablet. 

Later, the bells were taken off the standard network, and a VPN and further protections were set up. 

Stephansdom

St. Stephan’s (or Stephen’s) cathedral is one of the main symbols of Austria. Located in the centre of Vienna, it is also a tourist magnet: over six million people visit the cathedral every year, according to its website. 

The gothic church has been a cathedral church since 1,365, and it still celebrates catholic services every day of the week, especially during Christian holidays. 

There are several bells in its towers. The most famous one is the Pummerin, which is also the third-largest free-swinging ringing church bell in Europe.

Since the Pummerin is not connected to the internet system, it was not a part of the orchestra this early morning. 

Useful vocabulary

Hackerangriff – hacker attack

Glocken – bells

Dom – cathedral

Kirche – church

Wecker – alarm clock

SHOW COMMENTS