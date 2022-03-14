Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 14 March 2022 08:31 CET
Horses with carriages are passing by the Coburg Palais
More spring like weather is on the way today. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austria protected by NATO despite neutrality

Austria will be protected by NATO in the event of Russian aggression, Chancellor Karl Nehammer has told Der Standard newspaper. At the EU summit last week in Paris, the EU states also promised those neutral EU countries that are not members of NATO, such as Austria, military assistance in the event of an attack. According to the Chancellor, this applies to Malta, Ireland, Cyprus and Austria, but also to Finland and Sweden. Nehammer (ÖVP) told the newspaper the promise had “remarkable clarity”. However, he emphasised there were no plans for an EU army.

READ MORE: The reason behind Austria’s neutrality

Specialist refugee unit created 

Austria’s Chancellor Kark Nehammer has created a specialist unit to coordinate Ukrainian refugees, which will be headed up by Major General Michael Takacs. Takacs already worked in 2015 and 2016 as a cabinet secretary for Christian Konrad, who was Austria’s refugee coordinator at the time. There is an enormous willingness from Austrian people  to help the refugees currently coming into Austria, according to Nehammer. Almost 30,000 lodgings for the newcomers have already been registered with the Federal Agency for Care and Support Services (BBU). 

READ MORE:

No plans for restrictions despite spiralling Covid-19 infections

Austria’s Commission for Covid-19 (GECKO) and the Minister of Health Johannes Rauch (Greens) are against reintroducing more restrictions despite rising Covid-19 cases, broadcaster ORF reports. Numbers in hospitals are stable. Rauch wants to make wearing masks voluntary and is against stopping free Covid tests. Compulsory vaccinations might be reintroduced in autumn. However, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner wants to phase out free testing for everyone,, he told broadcaster ORF in an interview.

Ukrainian Sunday school numbers double 

A Ukrainian Saturday school in Vienna has seen its numbers double in the past week, Der Standard newspaper reports. The newspaper reports 450 new students have registered in the past few days. The school, which has been running for ten years, is in  Beethovenplatz 1 in the first district of Vienna. Ukrainian children attend the school in addition to their Austrian schooling at weekends, and learn the Ukrainian language and culture, but also physics, biology, history and ethical religious studies. 

More trains to transport refugees

Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) has announced that Austria will send trains to the Polish-Ukrainian border to transport refugees. Gewessler underlined that Austria will continue to provide support to Ukraine during a trip to Poland at the weekend, broadcaster  ORF reports. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 11 March 2022 10:50 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Experts call for a return of FFP2 masks

Less than a week since Austria’s ‘Freedom Day’ saw the relaxation of most Covid measures, case numbers are skyrocketing. 

Worryingly, shortages have been seen in the country’s hospitals. Medical Association Vice Harald Mayer told Austria’s Krone Zeitung newspaper “we are running out of beds, some of the staff are exhausted and unnerved or infected, quit in rows or are looking for transfers”.

Austria’s Corona Commission has called for a return of some measures to stem the flow, while several experts have called for the reinstatement of ‘3G’ rules in indoor areas and mandatory FFP2 masks. 

Molecular biologist Ulrich Elling told Krone that masks were “simplest and most effective measure for controlling the dynamics of infection” but had been “abandoned” by the government. 

“Masks should be compulsory”. 

Austria hit a record 49,000 daily Covid cases on Tuesday, with similar figures forecast for the coming days. 

EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s new Covid rules?

Austria launches ‘repair bonus’

Austria has launched a 200 euro ‘repair bonus’ to encourage people to fix rather than throw away electronic devices. 

A total of 130 million euros has been made available to fund the scheme. 

Individuals and businesses can take their device – whether it be a phone, coffee machine, e-bike, printer, television or anything else – in for repair. 

The ‘voucher’ can be downloaded from the government website and will cover up to 200 euros of the cost of the repair. 

Businesses which regularly repair items are entitled to 200 euros per month to cover these costs. 

Protests against the Ukraine invasion continue across Austria

Around 1,500 people took part in a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday evening in Dornbirn Square, Vorarlberg. 

The event included lighting up the entire square with candles, while the bells rang out from 630pm. 

Feldkirch diocesan bishop Benno Elbs called upon Russia to leave Ukraine. 

“We are becoming more aware than usual these days: Peace is a decision,” said Elbs. “We all belong to one human family, we all belong together: Austrians, Ukrainians, Russians.”

Protests have taken place regularly across Austria in the two weeks since the invasion, including in the cities of Vienna, Innsbruck and Salzburg. 

SHOW COMMENTS