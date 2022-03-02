How Austria is preparing to accept Ukrainian refugees

On Wednesday afternoon, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimated that 875,000 refugees have left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion – with 200,000 leaving the country in the previous 24 hours.

While most have been accommodated in neighbouring states – around half have made it to Poland while a further 115,000 have crossed into Hungary – so far 3,000 people have been registered in Austria.

Austria is planning for a possible influx in the coming days.

Both local and long-distance public transport has been made free for all Ukrainians to allow them to travel through or within Austria to their final destination.

Federally, 3,000 fully subsidised childcare places have been made available.

Authorities in the capital Vienna have already prepared 300 beds for refugee arrivals near the Stadioncenter. The centre will be put into full operation on Thursday, authorities confirmed to Austria’s Der Standard newspaper.

In Burgenland, the Nova Rock hall in Nicklesdorf is being converted to prepare for refugee arrivals and will be ready by Saturday.

The Federal Agency for Care and Support Services (BBU) has already received hundreds of offers from private individuals, with 1,500 offers received on Wednesday alone.

Anyone seeking a place to stay is urged to contact [email protected] .