UKRAINE

How Austria is preparing to accept Ukrainian refugees

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already pushed close to one million refugees to seek shelter elsewhere throughout Europe. Here’s how Austria is preparing.

Published: 2 March 2022 17:40 CET
A sticker saying
A sticker saying "refugees welcome" on a post. Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

On Wednesday afternoon, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimated that 875,000 refugees have left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion – with 200,000 leaving the country in the previous 24 hours. 

While most have been accommodated in neighbouring states – around half have made it to Poland while a further 115,000 have crossed into Hungary – so far 3,000 people have been registered in Austria. 

Austria is planning for a possible influx in the coming days. 

Both local and long-distance public transport has been made free for all Ukrainians to allow them to travel through or within Austria to their final destination. 

Federally, 3,000 fully subsidised childcare places have been made available. 

Authorities in the capital Vienna have already prepared 300 beds for refugee arrivals near the Stadioncenter. The centre will be put into full operation on Thursday, authorities confirmed to Austria’s Der Standard newspaper

In Burgenland, the Nova Rock hall in Nicklesdorf is being converted to prepare for refugee arrivals and will be ready by Saturday. 

The Federal Agency for Care and Support Services (BBU) has already received hundreds of offers from private individuals, with 1,500 offers received on Wednesday alone. 

Anyone seeking a place to stay is urged to contact [email protected] .

Austria-based Russian bank declared insolvent due to sanctions

The Austria-based European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank will be wound up after coming under pressure from Western sanctions levelled against the bank in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, European banking regulators said Tuesday.

Published: 2 March 2022 10:20 CET
The Austrian subsidiary of Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank Europe AG would be allowed to enter “normal insolvency proceedings” while branches in Croatia and Slovenia were sold to local banks, the Single Resolution Board, part of the European Union’s system to maintain financial stability, said in a statement.

Depositors at the Austrian subsidiary would be protected up to 100,000 euros ($111,265), in line with European legislation, while those in Croatia and Slovenia would be covered “with no limits”.

Sberbank AG suffered financing issues following the announcement of tough European Union sanctions aimed at choking off Russian banks’ access to capital markets.

The European Central Bank reported Monday that the European affiliate was “failing or likely to fail” after it “experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions”.

Support for the Austrian subsidiary from its parent was not possible since the Russian central bank prohibits financial institutions from sending cash to countries that have imposed sanctions.

Sberbank Europe AG — which is 100 percent owned by the bank’s Russian parent company — also has subsidiaries in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Serbia, which are not overseen by European regulators.

In the case of the Austrian subsidiary, the SRB determined letting the bank fail would “not have a negative impact on financial stability”.

The subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia would open again as normal on Wednesday.

