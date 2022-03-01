Austria announces free public transport for people fleeing Ukraine

On Monday, Wiener Linien announced on Twitter that anyone fleeing Ukraine will be able to use public transport in Vienna without a ticket between March 1st and March 15th.

In the event of a ticket check, people can show documents that they have travelled from Ukraine.

The organisation said it is their “responsibility to provide quick and unbureaucratic help”, and also announced they are reviewing the possibility of long-term support for those impacted.

The announcements were made in both German and English.

People who have fled Ukraine can use the Wiener Linien network without a ticket between March 1st and March 15th. In times like these, we see it as our responsibility to provide quick and unbureaucratic help. Travel documents will be enough proof in the event of a ticket check. — Wiener Linien #WearAMask (@wienerlinien) February 28, 2022

Wiener Linien is responsible for around 180 tram, bus and underground train lines across Austria’s capital city.

Refugees from Ukraine can already use ÖBB (Austria’s national rail operator) services for free by showing their travel documents.

The move follows similar announcements in Poland, Germany and Switzerland to assist those fleeing conflict areas.