UKRAINE

Austria announces free public transport for people fleeing Ukraine

Wiener Linien, Vienna's public transport operator, has announced refugees from Ukraine can travel on the city's public transport network for free, following a similar move by ÖBB.

Published: 1 March 2022 09:36 CET
Wiener Linien is offering free travel to refugees from Ukraine. Photo by Samuel-Elias Nadler on Unsplash

On Monday, Wiener Linien announced on Twitter that anyone fleeing Ukraine will be able to use public transport in Vienna without a ticket between March 1st and March 15th.

In the event of a ticket check, people can show documents that they have travelled from Ukraine.

The organisation said it is their “responsibility to provide quick and unbureaucratic help”, and also announced they are reviewing the possibility of long-term support for those impacted. 

The announcements were made in both German and English.

Wiener Linien is responsible for around 180 tram, bus and underground train lines across Austria’s capital city.

Refugees from Ukraine can already use ÖBB (Austria’s national rail operator) services for free by showing their travel documents.

The move follows similar announcements in Poland, Germany and Switzerland to assist those fleeing conflict areas. 

UKRAINE

Austria to send protective equipment and fuel to Ukraine

Austria will provide helmets and protective equipment for civilian forces in Ukraine, Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed on Monday, while the country is also preparing for a possible influx of refugees.

Published: 28 February 2022 17:31 CET
Austria has decided to send Ukraine helmets, protective equipment for civilian forces, and fuel supplies, chancellor Karl Nehammer said after a meeting with the crisis committee on Monday, 28th of February. 

Nehammer stated that the situation in Ukraine is still unpredictable, especially as Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to put nuclear forces on high alert on Sunday. 

“We will do everything possible to protect Austrians and prepare our country in the best possible way for any effects of a worsening of the situation,” the chancellor said, Der Standard reported.

He added that there is no reason for panic in the country and no need to stockpile goods and products. 

UPDATED: How Austria could be impacted by the war in Ukraine

The country will also send further assistance to Ukraine, the chancellor said.

The aid package includes 100,000 litres of fuel. This adds to last week’s €2.5m for the Red Cross and the other humanitarian agencies and convoys with donations that Austria has sent to Ukraine.

In addition, a second aid package will contain a further €15m for Austria’s Foreign Minister’s Foreign Disaster Fund.

Non-lethal aid

Austria will continue sending non-lethal aid to Ukrainians, including 10,000 helmets destined to protect the civilian population. 

This follows Austria’s long-standing neutrality policy, with the Austrian State Treaty declaring that Austria can’t join a military alliance, allow the establishment of foreign military bases within Austria, or participate in a war.

READ MORE: The history behind Austria’s commitment to neutrality

Despite that, the country has positioned itself against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and will continue to participate in the European Union sanctions against Russia, Nehammer said.

The government is also in consultation with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania regarding the Ukrainian refugees fleeing war.

“Austria is well prepared” to help the refugees, Nehammer claimed.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expects 1.2 million people to seek refuge beyond Ukraine’s national borders; many of them are expected to come to Austria.

