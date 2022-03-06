Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austrian and Russian embassies in Twitter spat

On Saturday the Russian Foreign Ministry in Vienna tweeted that it sharply condemned what it described as “anti-Russian rhetoric” by Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. The Russian Foreign Ministry used several social media channels to say the Austrian leaders had compromised their official policy of neutrality by condemning Russian actions in Ukraine. The Austrian Foreign Ministry responded on Twitter that Austria remains militarily neutral, but will not be neutral when it comes to violations of international law. The Russian Embassy also sent an angry tweet after its frontage was covered in red paint by a protestor who drove away from the scene on a motorbike. The embassy described the act as “barbaric” and described it as “vandalism”.

Austria seeks energy solution in the United Arab Emirates

Austria’s Green Minister of Energy Leonore Gewessler has been in the Middle East with Chancellor Karl Nehammer to attempt to buy gas supplies. Minister Elisabeth Köstinger (ÖVP) has also signed a declaration of intent to buy green hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to broadcaster ORF, neither hydrogen nor LNG (liquefied natural gas) will be coming to Austria from the Gulf Emirates any time soon. “One should not expect miracles,” said Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) to journalists in Abu Dhabi. Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) told reporters that 80 percent of Austria’s gas imports come from Russia. She said: “These are quantities that cannot be replaced within three weeks or three months.” At present, Russia is continuing to deliver gas to Austria as contractually agreed, the Austrian multinational oil, gas and petrochemical company OMV boss Alfred Stern said.

READ MORE: How Austria could be impacted by the war in Ukraine

Austrian oil, gas and petrochemical company OMV reconsiders links with Russia

However, on Saturday, OMV said it no longer wants to invest in Russia and will reconsider its participation in the Russian Yuzhno Russkoye natural gas field. OMV has written off its accounts receivable of almost one billion euros from the pipeline company Nord Stream 2, but has not yet completely given up hope of getting at least part of the money back, broadcaster ORF reports.

Austria’s neutrality questioned

The former President of Austria’s National Council, Andreas Khol, has called on Austria to abandon its neutrality and join NATO. Writing in the Kleine Zeitung on Sunday he said: “A neutral or non-aligned state remains alone when it is attacked”. The ÖVP party’s military spokesman Friedrich Ofenauer also said Austria’s neutrality and its design must be “seriously discussed”.

Opposition parties call for VAT cut on fuel

The Austrian left wing SPÖ political party, which is in opposition to the government, have called for a temporary reduction on VAT on electricity and gas and a one-off payment of €300 for lower income households to help with soaring energy prices. SPÖ energy spokesman Alois Schroll said the combined measure would give lower income households relief of up to €500 per household, broadcaster ORF reports. The right wing FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl also called for a VAT cut on fuel.

Austria finds thousands of beds for Ukranian refugees fleeing conflict

Austria continues to offer help to Ukranians fleeing the conflict. The City of Vienna has increased the number of emergency shelters from 730 to 1,250 places. Thanks to the Nachbarschaftsquartieraktion (neighborhood action) campaign of the Federal Agency for Care and Support Services (BBU), 12,000 places are now available in around 3,000 neighbourhoods, the Interior Ministry reported on Sunday. Private individuals can contact [email protected] if they can offer accommodation.

Caritas Vienna has also set up an e-mail address at [email protected]. This is for people who are able to make empty properties, apartments and rooms available to refugees from Ukraine for at least six months.The Ukrainian community in Vienna has started a website in three languages – German, Ukrainian and English, where you can offer housing. They are also looking for support, such as drivers, interpreters/translators and psychological support.