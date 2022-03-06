Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Published: 7 March 2022 07:08 CET
A man has Ukrainian national colours on the cheeks during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Vienna
There were further protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Vienna over the weekend. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Austrian and Russian embassies in Twitter spat

On Saturday the Russian Foreign Ministry in Vienna tweeted that it sharply condemned what it described as “anti-Russian rhetoric” by Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. The Russian Foreign Ministry used several social media channels to say the Austrian leaders had compromised their official policy of neutrality by condemning Russian actions in Ukraine. The Austrian Foreign Ministry responded on Twitter that Austria remains militarily neutral, but will not be neutral when it comes to violations of international law. The Russian Embassy also sent an angry tweet after its frontage was covered in red paint by a protestor who drove away from the scene on a motorbike. The embassy described the act as “barbaric” and described it as “vandalism”.

Austria seeks energy solution in the United Arab Emirates

Austria’s Green Minister of Energy Leonore Gewessler has been in the Middle East with Chancellor Karl Nehammer to attempt to buy gas supplies. Minister Elisabeth Köstinger (ÖVP) has also signed a declaration of intent to buy green hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

According to broadcaster ORF, neither hydrogen nor LNG (liquefied natural gas) will be coming to Austria from the Gulf Emirates any time soon. “One should not expect miracles,” said Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) to journalists in Abu Dhabi.  Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) told reporters that 80 percent of Austria’s gas imports come from Russia. She said: “These are quantities that cannot be replaced within three weeks or three months.” At present, Russia is continuing to deliver gas to Austria as contractually agreed, the Austrian multinational oil, gas and petrochemical company OMV boss Alfred Stern said.

READ MORE: How Austria could be impacted by the war in Ukraine

Austrian oil, gas and petrochemical company OMV reconsiders links with Russia

However, on Saturday, OMV said it no longer wants to invest in Russia and will reconsider its participation in the Russian Yuzhno Russkoye natural gas field.  OMV has written off its accounts receivable of almost one billion euros from the pipeline company Nord Stream 2, but has not yet completely given up hope of getting at least part of the money back, broadcaster ORF reports.

Austria’s neutrality questioned 

The former President of Austria’s National Council, Andreas Khol, has called on Austria to abandon its neutrality and join NATO.  Writing in the Kleine Zeitung on Sunday he said: “A neutral or non-aligned state remains alone when it is attacked”. The ÖVP party’s military spokesman Friedrich Ofenauer also said Austria’s neutrality and its design must be “seriously discussed”.

Opposition parties call for VAT cut on fuel

The Austrian left wing SPÖ political party, which is in opposition to the government, have called for a temporary reduction on VAT on electricity and gas and a one-off payment of €300 for lower income households to help with soaring energy prices. SPÖ energy spokesman Alois Schroll said the combined measure would give lower income households relief of up to €500 per household, broadcaster ORF reports. The right wing FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl also called for a VAT cut on fuel. 

Austria finds thousands of beds for Ukranian refugees fleeing conflict

Austria continues to offer help to Ukranians fleeing the conflict. The City of Vienna has increased the number of emergency shelters from 730 to 1,250 places. Thanks to the Nachbarschaftsquartieraktion (neighborhood action) campaign of the Federal Agency for Care and Support Services (BBU), 12,000 places are now available in around 3,000 neighbourhoods, the Interior Ministry reported on Sunday. Private individuals can contact [email protected] if they can offer accommodation.

Caritas Vienna has also set up an e-mail address at [email protected]. This is for people who are able to make empty properties, apartments and rooms available to refugees from Ukraine for at least six months.The Ukrainian community in Vienna has started a website in three languages – German, Ukrainian and English, where you can offer housing. They are also looking for support, such as drivers, interpreters/translators and  psychological support.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Published: 4 March 2022 09:09 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria to relax almost all Covid-19 rules tomorrow

On Saturday, March 5th, Austria will relax many of its rules in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 despite large numbers of infections. There were 31,566 cases on Thursdays and all states in Austria are still classified as “red” by the Covid-19 traffic light commission.

However, the numbers of patients in Austria’s ICUs have stayed low during the Omicron wave, with a third of the number compared to the previous Delta wave. According to a draft of the regulation seen by Der Standard newspaper the new rules will be as follows. 

READ MORE: Everything that changes about life in Austria in March 2022

  • No more 3G rules (having to show you are vaccinated, recovered or have tested negative for Covid-19) for restaurants, events or shopping. The 3G rules will only remain in nursing homes and hospitals. 
  • Nightclubs and late night restaurants are allowed to open again, theoretically already at midnight on Saturday night.
  • Masks will no longer be mandatory except for places where vulnerable people have to go out for essentials. Masks will still be required in supermarkets, pharmacies, on public transport, in petrol stations and in banks.  
  • Vienna will have different rules to the rest of Austria. In the capital, only people who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 (the 2G rule) will be allowed into restaurants and cafes, as well as late night venues. There will be no 2G-plus rule for late night venues as previously rumoured. 

Health Minister resigned due to stress of job

Wolfgang Mückstein resigned on Thursday as Austria’s Health Minister having spent less than a year in post. In a televised statement, in which he could be seen wearing his trademark sneakers, the practicing doctor said he was no longer able to give 100 percent every day to combat the pandemic.

READ MORE: Austria health minister quits citing exhaustion and threats

He also said he and his family experienced daily threats and it had become difficult to live a normal life at the same time as needing constant police protection. The new Minister of Health is the Vorarlberg State Councillor Johannes Rauch (Greens).

Austria plans increase in defence spending

Austria’s Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) has said “it makes sense” to increase the budget for defence spending according to the Austrian Press Agency (APA). Currently Austria spends about 0.74 percent of its GDP on its defence budget. Austria has no navy and is not a member of NATO.

It is not expected to spend two percent of GDP on defence, like Germany, but a comparable amount to other neutral countries, such as Switzerland, Brunner said. He also pointed out security investments are used to protect cyber security, economic resilience and energy supply as well as national security.

St Stephen's Cathedral
Vienna’s St Stephen’s Cathedral has been lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. (Photo by Stadt Wien).

Shelter opens in Vienna’s main train station

The charity Caritas has set up an emergency shelter for people who have fled from Ukraine at Vienna Central Station (Wien Hauptbanhof), which offers spaces for 50 people.

Crime related to right wing extremism on rise in Austria

The number of right-wing extremist crimes rose sharply in the pandemic year of 2021. A total of 1,053 crimes of this nature were recorded, compared to 895 the year before, broadcaster ORF reports.

The figures were released by the Interior Ministry in response to a parliamentary question by Sabine Schatz (SPÖ). The SPÖ spokeswoman said the  right-wing extremist scene had been strengthened by protests against government measures taken during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Lockdown for unvaccinated only “slightly effective”

Researchers from the University of Vienna found that Austria’s recent lockdown for the unvaccinated in January was only “slightly effective” compared to previous lockdowns for everyone.

Researchers asked more than 1,200 people were asked about their behaviour in January in an online survey.

READ MORE: Will Austria’s vaccine mandate go ahead?

Speaking to Radio Vienna political scientist Julia Partheymüller said despite the lockdown, unvaccinated people still increased their social contacts in January. Unvaccinated people were also moving around more than people who were vaccinated.

Former ÖVP Family Minster arrested

The former ÖVP Family Minister Sophie Karmasin was arrested on Thursday afternoon, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) confirmed, following reports by Der Standard newspaper.  The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (WKStA) confirmed  the arrest as part of the investigation into advertising and surveys by political parties.

