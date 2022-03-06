For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 7 March 2022 07:08 CET
There were further protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Vienna over the weekend. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 4 March 2022 09:09 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments