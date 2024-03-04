IN NUMBERS: The essential guide to Vienna's three outskirts districts

Advertisement

Austria's capital, Vienna, is home to more than two million people, distributed around its 23 Bezirke (districts or neighbourhoods). Each has its own characteristics, and it can be next to impossible to find out the best place to live if you are moving into the city, just searching for a new flat, or trying to figure out where to get your accommodation for a short trip.

Vienna has no "bad" districts (though some people will be prejudiced against areas with more immigrants), but some are more suited to different lifestyles than others. Some are greener, others are full of hip bars, some have multicultural shops, and others have an old Viennese flair.

Our guide is meant to provide a snapshot of each district to help you find your favourite (or at least rule out some of them).

Numbers, names, what do they mean?

Vienna has a very straightforward system to name each district. They all have a number - also their zip code - and a name. The number starts with 1, then the two digits identifying the district and ends with 0. The first district is the city centre, also called Innere Stadt, and the zip code (or PLZ) is 1010. So, the area is also known as the first district.

Every street in Vienna has a sign with a number just before it, going from 01 to 23. That number indicates which district you are in, and it's a very useful location device.

So, the first district is the city centre; the others are numbered in circles surrounding the centre. Districts 21st and 22nd are across the Danube (also known as "transdonau" districts) and the 23rd is also in the outskirts of Vienna, but south.

When I first moved here, I'd get confused about the district Viennese districts (is it 01 or Innere Stadt?!), but now I see (and love) the organisation. Also, most people just use the numbers anyways.



(foto TUBS - Austria Vienna location map.svg by Rosso Robot CC BY-SA 3.0) pic.twitter.com/LpgW0nLrJx — Amanda Previdelli (@aprevidelli) February 16, 2024

Most people end up using the numbers to refer to the districts, saying things like "I live in the 16th" or "I'm driving to the 13th later today". Check out our guides for the inner districts and the outer districts.

So, what's the difference between each district?

1210 Floridsdorf

Due to its numerous municipal buildings, Floridsdorf is considered a former working-class district with an above-average proportion of residents born in Vienna. Floridsdorf is home to some of Vienna's favourite leisure areas: the Old Danube, the Danube Island and the Bisamberg.

In numbers:

About 183,800 people live in over 86,300 flats, and 29.8 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €25,352, and the average age is 40.6.

1220 Donaustadt

Donaustadt is Vienna's largest district in terms of area - with more than a quarter of the total area used for construction. It is home to the UN headquarters, the tallest buildings in the city (DC Tower and Danube Tower), Seestadt Aspern, the Danube Island, the Donau-Auen National Park (Lobau) and numerous green areas. The proportion of people born in Vienna is higher than in any other district. As almost two-thirds of the district area is characterised by green areas and water, it is unsurprising that no other district has more dogs than Donaustadt.

In numbers:

About 212,600 people live in more than 97,500 flats, and 26.1 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €27,809, and the average age is 40.3.

1230 Liesing

The landmark of Liesing is the Alt-Erlaa residential park by architect Harry Glück, a city within the city, which can be seen from afar. The 23rd district, which consists of 8 incorporated villages, is considered a residential neighbourhood with many high-quality and easily accessible green spaces. Liesing has the highest car density after the inner city.

In numbers:

About 117,800 people live in more than 54,900 flats, and 24.8 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €28,402, and the average age is 42.1.

We want to expand our guides, focusing on each district in the future. Do you have any questions or things you'd like to read about them? Let us know by emailing us ([email protected]) or posting a comment down below.