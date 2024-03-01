IN NUMBERS: The essential guide to Vienna's ten outer districts

Advertisement

Austria's capital, Vienna, is home to more than two million people, distributed around its 23 Bezirke (districts or neighbourhoods). Each has its own characteristics, and it can be next to impossible to find out the best place to live if you are moving into the city, just searching for a new flat, or trying to figure out where to get your accommodation for a short trip.

Vienna has no "bad" districts (though some people will be prejudiced against areas with more immigrants), but some are more suited to different lifestyles than others. Some are greener, others are full of hip bars, some have multicultural shops, and others have an old Viennese flair.

Our guide is meant to provide a snapshot of each district to help you find your favourite (or at least rule out some of them).

Numbers, names, what do they mean?

Vienna has a very straightforward system to name each district. They all have a number - also their zip code - and a name. The number starts with 1, then the two digits identifying the district and ends with 0. The first district is the city centre, also called Innere Stadt, and the zip code (or PLZ) is 0010. So, the area is also known as the first district.

Every street in Vienna has a sign with a number just before it, going from 01 to 23. That number indicates which district you are in, and it's a very useful location device.

So, the first district is the city centre; the others are numbered in circles surrounding the centre. Districts 21st and 22nd are across the Danube.

When I first moved here, I'd get confused about the district Viennese districts (is it 01 or Innere Stadt?!), but now I see (and love) the organisation. Also, most people just use the numbers anyways.



Most people end up using the numbers to refer to the districts, saying things like "I live in the 16th" or "I'm driving to the 13th later today".

So, what's the difference between each district? You can check out our inner city guide HERE.

1100 Favoriten

Favoriten was once known as one of Vienna's classic working-class districts with many industries. It has transformed and has many new buildings and green areas. Vienna's most populous district is home to many immigrants. The densely populated north between the central railway station and Reumannplatz contrasts with numerous green spaces in the south, which make up half of the district's total area.

In numbers:



About 218,400 people live in more than 101,370 flats, and 42.3 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €22,365, and the average age is 39.7.

1110 Simmering

Simmering is home to the city's most "Viennese" sight: the Central Cemetery, Europe's second-largest final resting place. In total, more than 10 percent of the area of the former working-class district is taken up by cemeteries. Together with the 21st district, the 11th district has the highest proportion of public housing in all residential areas. The relative population growth in Simmering will be stronger than in any other district of Vienna over the next 20 years.

In numbers:

About 109,000 people live in more than 49,600 flats, and 35 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €23,523, and the average age is 39.3.

1120 Meidling

Meidling is home to densely populated former "working-class neighbourhoods" in the north, loosely built-up residential areas in the south and the stately Hetzendorf Palace. Meidling railway station, Vienna's western rail transport hub, is located directly on the Philadelphiabrücke bridge.

In numbers:

About 100,200 people live in more than 49,600 flats, and 38.8 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €23,424, and the average age is 40.6.

Vienna is a beautiful city. (Copyright: Schloss Schönbrunn Kultur-und Betriebsges mbH, Severin Wurnig)

1130 Hietzing

Hietzing is still considered a "posh neighbourhood", as it was the preferred place of residence for aristocrats and high officials during the monarchy. No other district has a greater proportion of privately owned flats. The 13th district is home to the Lainzer Tiergarten, Schönbrunn Palace and the Schönbrunn Zoo. With more than two-thirds of its area covered by green areas, Hietzing outstrips all other districts in Vienna.

In numbers:

About 55,500 people live in more than 27,700 flats, and 23.6 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €33,454, and the average age is 45.1.

1140 Penzing

Thanks to its extension into the Vienna Woods, Penzing is the "second greenest" district in the city. The 14th district is home to the Hütteldorfer Allianz Stadium and numerous architectural monuments by Art Nouveau architect Otto Wagner, most notably the church at Steinhof near the Penzing Clinic, formerly named after him. Every 4th person employed in Penzing works in the healthcare sector, the highest proportion of all districts.

In numbers:

About 96,800 people live in more than 48,400 flats, and 29.4 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €27,482, and the average age is 42.7.

1150 Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus

Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus is the smallest and most densely populated Viennese district outside the Gürtel. In addition to Westbahnhof and Äußere Mariahilfer Straße, Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus is home to Austria's largest event centre, the Stadthalle. The 15th is one of the youngest districts in Vienna and has the highest proportion of people with foreign citizenship at over 40 per cent.

In numbers:

About 76,100 people live in more than 39,500 flats, and 44.5 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €21,933, and the average age is 40.2.

1160 Ottakring

Contrasts characterise the former working-class district of Ottakring: In the east, there are densely populated neighbourhoods; in the west, there are more middle-class residential areas at the foot of the Wilhelminenberg. The Brunnenmarkt in the Yppenviertel is the longest street market in the city. Ottakring is known throughout Austria for the beer of the same name, which is still produced in the large brewery in the district.

In numbers:

About 102,000 people live in more than 51,000 flats, and 39.6 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €23,222, and the average age is 41.2.

1170 Hernals

Regarding land use, Hernals corresponds to the Viennese average: half is grassland, just over a third is building land and the rest is used for transport. As in the neighbouring district of Ottakring, the 17th also shows clear contrasts: The population density is high in the east, on the Gürtel. In the higher west, buildings and houses in quiet green areas dominate.

In numbers:

About 56,000 people live in over 28,000 flats, and 36.2 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €24,737, and the average age is 41.4.

1180 Währing

Währing is considered the bourgeois counterpart to Hernals and Ottakring. To the southeast is a densely built-up residential area, and to the north are the elegant Wilhelminian-style villas of the cottage district. Almost half of the buildings were erected before 1919. The University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences is located near Türkenschanzpark.

In numbers:

About 51,500 people live in more than 26,000 flats, and 29.9 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €30,011, and the average age is 41.9.

1190 Döbling

Döbling is one of the wealthiest districts in Vienna. Half of the district area is green. Characterised in the west by the Vienna Woods, wine-growing wine taverns and villa districts, Vienna's most famous and longest municipal building is located near the Danube Canal in the east: the Karl-Marx-Hof.

In numbers:

About 75,500 people live in over 38,200 flats, and 29.4 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €41,243, and the average age is 43.9.