IN NUMBERS: The essential guide to Vienna's ten inner districts

Austria's capital, Vienna, is home to more than two million people, distributed around its 23 Bezirke (districts or neighbourhoods). Each has its own characteristics, and it can be next to impossible to find out the best place to live if you are moving into the city, just searching for a new flat, or trying to figure out where to get your accommodation for a short trip.

Vienna has no "bad" districts (though some people will be prejudiced against areas with more immigrants), but some are more suited to different lifestyles than others. Some are greener, others are full of hip bars, some have multicultural shops, and others have an old Viennese flair.

Our guide is meant to provide a snapshot of each district to help you find your favourite (or at least rule out some of them).

Numbers, names, what do they mean?

Vienna has a very straightforward system to name each district. They all have a number - also their zip code - and a name. The number starts with 1, then the two digits identifying the district and ends with 0. The first district is the city centre, also called Innere Stadt, and the zip code (or PLZ) is 0010. So, the area is also known as the first district.

Every street in Vienna has a sign with a number just before it, going from 01 to 23. That number indicates which district you are in, and it's a very useful location device.

So, the first district is the city centre; the others are numbered in circles surrounding the centre with 2 to 9 (and the 20th, which was separated from the second district in 1900), known as the city centre. Districts 10 to 19 are near the city centre but not a part of it. Districts 21st and 22nd are across the Danube, and the 23rd is the south of Vienna.

Most people end up using the numbers to refer to the districts, saying things like "I live in the 16th" or "I'm driving to the 13th later today".

So, what's the difference between each district?

1010 Innere Stadt

Vienna's first district is also the historical centre, home of the Hofburg, Parliament, the Opera, St. Stephen's Cathedral, and many other important buildings. The district and its glamorous buildings are particularly popular with tourists, and the streets are packed with them throughout the year. The district is also where most jobs are - with more than 100,000 people employed in the Innere Stadt. The residential areas in Vienna's most prestigious location are at a correspondingly higher price level.

The population of the Inner City also has the highest proportion of people with a university degree, the highest average living space per resident and the highest car density of all districts in Vienna.

In numbers:

About 16,600 people live in 8,800 flats, and 31.3 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of the residents is € 38,198, while the average age is 46.9.

1020 Leopoldstadt

Leopoldstadt, or the second district, stretches out on an island between the Danube River and the Danube Canal with a good mix of urban lifestyle and nature. Some of the main spots are the Karmelitermarkt market, but also numerous locations on the riversides and, of course, Vienna's Prater Park.

In numbers:

About 108,200 people live in more than 54,800 flats, and 37.2 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €25,999, while the average age is 40.

1030 Landstrasse

Landstraße impresses with a mix of historic architecture and innovative new building projects. This is the traditional embassy district, and many of the most beautiful architecture houses diplomatic missions in the Austrian capital.

In numbers:

About 96,700 people live in more than 50,800 flats, and 36.4 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €28,646, while the average age is 41.3.

1040 Wieden

Wieden has been called a "perfect blend of conservative and hip". The neighbourhood is home to Vienna's largest open-air market, the Naschmarkt, and beautiful spots such as Karlspaltz. The lively Bezirk is also home to the Belvedere Palace but is also characterised by its student life, as many flock there to attend classes at Vienna's tech university TU.

In numbers:

About 33,600 people live in more than 17,300 flats, and 35.8 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €29,378, and the average age is 42.1.

1050 Margareten

Margareten is known for its lively streets but little green space - a typical district within the "Gürtel" region. Much is changing, and many green projects are in the very well-connected area.

In numbers:

About 55,000 people live in over 29,000 flats, and 41.6 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €24,139, and the average age is 40.4.

1060 Mariahilf

Mariahilf has some beautiful historical buildings, but it is also home to Austria's largest shopping street (Mariahilferstrasse) and is within walking distance of the city centre. The Bezirk is known for its nightlife and excellent public transport connections.

In addition to a high population density, the district has a low proportion of green areas. The topography is characterised by its steeply sloping terrain, which is why pedestrians will find many stairs.

In numbers:

About 31,000 people live in more than 17,000 flats, and 33.6 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €27,672, and the average age is 41.

1070 Neubau

Neubau is a cultural hotspot of Vienna, with lively businesses and a diverse gastronomy scene. It's also an extremely popular residential area, but the housing market has seen prices soar, particularly near picturesque sites such as Spittelberg. The Bezirk is home to the Volkstheater and the MuseumsQuartier, among other popular spots in Vienna.

In numbers:

About 31,500 people live in more than 17,700 flats, and 32.4 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €29,378, and the average age is 41.5.

1080 Josefstadt

Vienna's smallest district has a mix of new buildings and historical apartments, which gives it a small-town vibe. The city's oldest theatre is located in 1080, and the small Bezirk is also very well-located, within walking distance of the city centre, and very well connected to the public transport system.

In numbers:

About 24,600 people live in more than 13,200 flats, and 33.1 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €29,421, and the average age is 41.7.

1090 Alsergrund

The 9th district is a popular residential area but also brings the hustle and bustle of downtown. At the same time, the area has a large part of the Danube Canal, just a few metres from the water, where you can find tranquillity and a lively gastronomy scene, particularly near the University of Vienna.

In numbers:

About 42,200 people live in more than 23,000 flats, and 35.4 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €28,455, and the average age is 40.7.

1200 Brigittenau

Brigittenau shares the island between the Danube and the Danube Canal with Leopoldstadt. As a result, more than a fifth of the district's area consists of bodies of water. Alongside Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, the 20th district is one of the most ethnically diverse municipal districts. A new district with flats, green spaces and workplaces is currently being built on the former Nordwestbahnhof railway station site.

In numbers:

About 85,600 people live in more than 43,300 flats, and 42.4 percent are non-Austrian citizens. The average income of residents is €21,990, and the average age is 40.4.

We are looking to build a comprehensive guide about each district. This Friday, we will share more information on districts 10 to 19. What kind of information would you like to know about them? Share your thoughts in the comments below.