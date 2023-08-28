Everything that changes in Austria in September 2023

Advertisement

Young people go back to school

Parents are about to breathe a sigh of relief. That's because, after two months of summer holidays, children start returning to the classroom in Austria. In the eastern states of Burgenland, Lower Austria and Vienna, classes resume on September 4th. In the rest of the country, kids will be going back on September 11th.

... and people return to work

August is a notoriously quiet month in Austria with many businesses closing and people taking a few weeks off work. Things get back to business in September so expect your local doctor's office, bar and bakery to open their doors once again.

Klimabonus payout due

In response to rising inflation, the Austrian government has implemented several measures to help people deal with the increased living costs.

One notable measure was the Klimabonus 2022, also known as the climate and anti-inflation bonus, which was a one-time payment of €500 for almost every resident in the country.

A similar payout will be released in autumn 2023 - although the amount will be significantly lower, and will depend on your place of residence.

It is expected to be paid out in September. People should have received a letter over the summer with the details.

"The climate bonus will be staggered regionally," said the Austrian government. The climate bonus consists of a flat-rate base amount and a graduated regional compensation, the amount of which depends on the place of residence."

Austria's Sturm season begins

September is the month when people can visit a Heuriger and sip on that sweet and sour semi-fermented alcoholic drink called Sturm. The beverage is made from the first grapes of the harvest season and is a traditional drink for early autumn.

Watch out, though; despite being sweet and tasty, Sturm is also very alcoholic. The season usually runs from late September to early October.

Autumn is a great time for visiting a Heuriger. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Construction site changes

In Linz, the closure of the Mona Lisa tunnel, one of the most important transport links in the south of the city, is being lifted in September.

In Vienna, until September 3rd passengers of Wiener Linien who want to take the U1 to Oberlaa have to change to another train at Reumannplatz. This train leaves from the opposite platform and shuttles between Reumannplatz and Oberlaa every 12 minutes. But the U1 will be back on track and running again in time for the start of school.

However, in the historic Otto Wagner station Alser Straße, the bridge platforms are being modernised. Until September 28th, the U6 will pass through the station without stopping in the direction of Siebenhirten. If you want to get off at Alser Straße, you should change at Josefstädter Straße station.

Brace for Autumn

We will soon officially come out of the summer season - autumn begins on September 23rd in the northern hemisphere. Temperatures in Austria should be between around 11C and 20C in September, according to Wetter.de.

Austrian TV highlights

Want to improve your German? Start watching some German-language shows!

Now, you can get to grips with this classic: after an 11-week summer break, the popular ORF Sunday crime series Tatort (or Crimescene) returns on September 3rd at 8:15 pm. The first episode is called "Gold" and takes investigator Lena Odenthal, played by Ulrike Folkerts, into the world of treasure hunting and the Nibelungen myth.

Coca-Cola raises prices

Anyone who enjoys sipping on drinks like Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite or Mezzo Mix will have to deal with a change in September: the beverage giant is raising its prices.

Coca-Cola attributed the price spike to higher costs for electricity, gas, logistics and raw materials such as plastic or aluminium, but also sugar, which, as is well known, they use a lot of. The price increase will be in the single-digit percentage range.

Schlager fans rejoice

September is high season for fans of German-language pop music, known as Schlager, as the event calendar is bursting with highlights: firstly, there's the five-day concert run with Schlager queen Helene Fischer at the Wiener Stadthalle (September 5th to 10th).

Then from September 15th to 17th the traditional Nockisfest takes place in Millstatt am See. Austria's most successful Schlager band, known as the Nockis, celebrate with their fans and friends like the Kastelruther Spatzen and Sašo Avsenik.

From September 16th to 17th, Austria's second-largest city will be transformed into the country's largest village square, celebrating traditional crafts, delicious delicacies and vibrant Styrian folk culture. At the Aufsteirern in Graz, Matakustix, Buena Banda & Poxrucker Sisters and Thermenblech will be among the performers.

Lastly, Schalger king Ross Antony is performing at Portofino Vienna on September 23rd.

