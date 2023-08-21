9 unmissable events in Austria this September

Advertisement

September 2nd to 10th: Flavourama, Salzburg

Flavourama is an international hip-hop and house dance festival, and 2023 marks its 15th anniversary.

The festival programme includes workshops, parties and talks where people from around the world can celebrate street and club culture.

Events take place across Salzburg and in the neighbouring city of Hallein. Visit the website for more details and tickets.

September 6th to 10th: Ars Electronica Festival, Linz

This annual festival of art, technology and society is always a popular date on the event calendar and takes place at Ars Electronica Centre, a cultural and scientific institute dedicated to new media art.

🎟 Tickets for the Ars Electronica Festival 2023 are now available! Book your tickets here: https://t.co/XXCa3WPLza #arselectronia23 #whoownsthetruth pic.twitter.com/T3LoBacCl7 — Ars Electronica (@ArsElectronica) July 9, 2023

Ticket options include an entire festival pass for €165, a one-day pass for €57 or an exhibition ticket for €14.

On Friday, September 8th, there will also be a special party in the evening with experimental live music acts. Find out more at the website.

September 7th to 10th: Most + Jazz Festival, Fehring, Styria

Most + Jazz is one of Austria's largest jazz events, transforming the festival location into the country's largest open-air jazz club. Attendees can expect international acts, regional cuisine and a family-friendly atmosphere "without elitist barriers".

The event kicks off with a street party on Radkersburger Strasse where there will be live music, DJs and local food. The full programme can be found here.

September 8th to 10th: World Games of Mountainbiking, Saalbach, Salzburg

High up in the Pinzgauer Grasberge, mountain bikers of all levels will compete to become World Games Champion in the 24th edition of this event.

Over four days there will be several marathon races (beginner to expert levels) across altitudes ranging from 1,000 to 2,100 metres. There will also be an award ceremony and party on the Saturday evening. To register or find out more, click here.

September 19th: Vienna Night Run

Since 2007, this annual event has been taking place to raise money for charity and get Vienna's residents moving. It involves a 5km run (for fun) around Vienna's Ringstrasse and one mangrove tree will be planted in Myanmar for each participant.

The entry fee is currently €42, or €40 per person for groups of five people or more. You can get tickets here.

September 21st to October 8th: Kaiser Wiesn, Vienna

Get your dirndl or lederhosen ready because the Kaiser Wiesn is the biggest Oktoberfest-style event in Austria, complete with steins of beer, regional delicacies and a programme of live music.

Visitors can enjoy free admission in the day but tickets are needed for many of the evening performances. Discover the full programme here.

September 22nd to 24th: Retzer Weinlesefest, Retz, Lower Austria

The annual wine harvest festival in the Weinviertal region is popular with oenophiles and those who simply want to make the most of outdoor events before the autumn kicks in.

Visitors can expect wine tastings, live music, entertainment for the kids and a fireworks display on Sunday evening. The full programme and tickets and can be found here.

September 23rd: Knödelfest, St. Johann, Tyrol

This year will be the 41st edition of this annual one-day celebration of the humble Knödel (a German/Austrian dumpling) and Tyrolean culture.

The event kicks off at 11 am and visitors can sample 22 different dishes from the world's largest Knödeltisch (dumpling table). Crowd favourites include bacon, cheese and apricot (although not all together). There is also live music and plenty of drinks.

Discover more about the festival here.

September 27th to 29th: Waldviertelpur, Vienna

This three-day foodie event showcases the best cuisine from the Waldviertel, a rural region located northwest of Vienna. Expect plenty of hearty cuisine, locally made beer and wine, and arts and crafts stalls.

Waldviertelpur takes place at Rathausplatz and it is free to enter. Find out more here.