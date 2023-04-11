Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

SPÖ election commission meets today

In the centre-left SPÖ, the question of the chairmanship is once again at the centre of attention this week, as Austrian media reports.

The election commission responsible for overseeing the members' vote on the party leadership and top candidacy in the next National Council election will convene today for the first time.

During this meeting, it will officially determine which of the 73 candidates have collected the required 30 declarations of support, qualifying them to run for office. The poll, which involves approximately 147,000 members, will then take place from April 24th to May 10th.

As the incumbent party leader, Pamela Rendi-Wagner finds herself ahead in the three-way race for the leadership position. However, the two most prominent challengers, Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and Traiskirchen Mayor Andreas Babler are making assertive efforts to gain the support of the party base.

The Social party will then choose its head and leading candidate for the chancellery. Austria has federal elections scheduled for the autumn of 2024.

Is now a good time to buy property in Austria?

Here's what you need to know about what is happening in the property market this year before buying a home in Austria.

Austria to extend checks at its borders with Hungary and Slovenia

Austria intends to prolong the border checks at its boundaries with Slovenia and Hungary for an additional six months beyond May 11th, when the current six-month suspension of free travel is set to expire, according to Interior Minister Gerhard Karner in a statement to ORF radio on Tuesday.

Karner said that Austria would notify the European Commission in the coming days of its decision to extend these border checks, citing the need to combat illegal immigration as the reason for maintaining the suspension of the Schengen area's free-travel regulations at these borders.

Skiing accidents as the season comes to an end

There were several ski accidents in Sölden, Tyrol, over the weekend, Der Standard reported.

A skier lost his balance and fell onto a seat that was already occupied on a ski lift chair, resulting in a fall from a height of approximately one and a half metres from the still-open lift. The man quickly recovered and inadvertently touched the skis of a 52-year-old German woman who was seated on the chair, causing her also to fall down.

Also in Sölden, a 30-year-old Polish woman was caught in an avalanche on Easter Sunday while skiing in the free ski area on the Tiefenbach glacier. The woman was buried up to her waist and sustained injuries.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the skier entered a 35-degree steep eastern slope and was carried away by a drifting snow avalanche that detached above her.

Austrians can drive with summer tires from mid-April

The obligation to use winter tires ends in Austria on April 15. From then on, summer tires can be mounted on the car again.

According to ÖAMTC, however, drivers should slowly think about switching to summer tires as the weather gets warmer. But there is no need to rush, explained ÖAMTC technician Steffan Kerbl.

"After all, driving winter tires in warm temperatures is less problematic than summer tires in cold weather.", he said.

