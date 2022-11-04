Read news from:
Austria
Everything you need to know about driving in Austria in winter

Austria is known for having long, cold winters, which can impact conditions on the roads. Here’s what you need to know about driving in Austria in the winter. From tips to make your trip smoother to the rules you need to follow.

Published: 4 November 2022 15:09 CET
Austria's roads are well maintained in the winter, but there are a few rules to be aware of. (Photo by Thirdman / Pexels)

Austria’s infrastructure is built for winter weather. As soon as the temperature starts to drop overnight, gritting trucks are out in force, and roads are quickly cleared of snow during winter storms.

This makes driving in Austria during the winter months so much easier, but there are a few rules to follow as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about driving in Austria in the winter.

Winter tyres

In Austria, all cars and lorries weighing up to 3.5 tonnes must be fitted with winter tyres from November 1 to April 15 of the following year. This is to ensure drivers are prepared for wintry conditions on the roads, such as snow and ice.

A driver can be fined €35 if caught driving without winter tyres during this time. If other road users are put in danger as a result, the fine can be up to €5,000.

The law also has consequences for insurance claims in the event of an accident while driving in the winter with summer tyres. For example, if there is a crash but the driver claims it wasn’t their fault, they have to prove that the accident would have still happened even with winter tyres to avoid blame. They then have the so-called “burden of proof”. 

Also, a tyre only qualifies as an official winter tyre (or all-season tyre) if it has one of the following labels: M+S, M.S., M&S or the snowflake symbol. 

Snow chains and spike tyres

Between November 1 and April 15, all lorries (with a maximum weight of more than 3.5 tonnes) and all buses must carry snow chains for at least two wheels.

But the snow chains should only be used when absolutely necessary. Such as when a road is covered with snow or ice.

The use of studded tyres is illegal in Austria during the months of June, July, August and September. And if you want to use them in the winter, you need to display a studded tyre sticker (Spikeaufkleber) in the rear of the vehicle.

Spike tyres are only typically fitted on industrial or agricultural vehicles, and are not often used on Austrian roads as they can damage the surface.

Removal of snow and ice from the car

In Austria, drivers are required to clear all windows of snow and ice before driving. In fact, only clearing a small “viewing window” is illegal and can impact an insurance claim if there is an accident.

Drivers also have to clear snow from the lights and licence plate, including on a trailer. And it’s recommended to remove snow or ice from the top of a car as it can fall across the windshield while driving.

Photo by Andreea Popa on Unsplash

Road gritting and snow clearing

Municipal governments are responsible for gritting and clearing snow on public roads.

The system in Austria works well with gritting trucks regularly maintaining roads throughout the winter. As a result, roads are rarely blocked due to snow or ice in residential areas or on main roads.

However, owners of property also have to chip in and are required to clear snow from pavements and footpaths within 3 metres of their property. If there are no footpaths, then the road must be cleared and gritted within one metre of the property. 

Weather forecasts

When driving during the winter months in Austria it’s always a good idea to check the weather forecast in advance – especially if setting out on a long trip. 

If heavy snow or extremely cold temperatures are predicted then try to postpone the journey, if possible. But if you have to drive, pack a few essentials in case there are delays. 

Must-have items include drinking water, a flask of tea/coffee, a shovel for clearing snow, a warm coat, gloves, a torch and a mobile phone.

Winter weather can vary between regions in Austria, particularly in the Alps. But a little bit of planning can make a big difference to your journey.

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

COMPARE: Which is the best mobile phone provider in Austria?

When moving to a new country, one of the first tasks is getting a new mobile phone contract to take advantage of local tariffs and avoid roaming charges. Here is what you need to know about the main companies in Austria.

Published: 3 November 2022 14:51 CET
COMPARE: Which is the best mobile phone provider in Austria?

If you are relocating to Austria, especially if coming from outside the European Union, one of the first steps is to get a local phone number (and data plan). In Austria, getting a new SIM card is relatively easy; there are almost no requirements (but you do need to show an ID, as there are no anonymous phone lines in Austria), and it could be very cheap to get a prepaid one, for example. 

For those looking for a contract, companies will ask you for a picture ID, proof of address (the Meldezettel in Austria) and your bank account details. 

In some cases, they might also ask for proof that you live legally in Austria, such as the Anmeldebescheiningung. And, even though every EU company should theoretically accept euro accounts in any country, reports that Austrian mobile operators sometimes refuse to accept accounts such as N26 (which does not have an Austrian IBAN) are common. 

Austria had a telecommunications state monopoly until the late 1990s, which explains why there are so few major telecom operators in the Alpine country. The leading providers are A1, Drei and Magenta (owned by Deutsche Telekom). Besides them, dozens of smaller operators rent out the “big three”‘s network.

The traditional ones

Research by OpenSignal pointed out that A1 has the fastest average download and upload speeds in Austria. However, Drei and Magenta have recently ” shortened the lead” of A1. As the three companies operate with 5G, the speeds are overall very fast and fluctuate depending on location and type. For example, Drei had the highest average 5G download speed in 2022, followed by Magenta. 

OpenSignal suggested that A1 users experienced the “most consistent quality of service”. The picture below shows the winner in each category evaluated by the researcher, including overall experience, 5G experience, coverage (Magenta wins in Availability and is a joint winner with A1 in the 5G and 5G range) and consistency. 

© Opensignal Limited

The companies also have coverage maps, which could be decisive for those looking for the highest internet speeds.

When it comes to money, the providers offer several packages. In Austria, they commonly divide tariffs between “Handys mit Vertrag”, meaning you buy the mobile phone and get the sim card with a contract or “Tarife ohne Handy”, which is a contract without a mobile phone attached to it.

There are also several different promotions and packages you can get when you are a young student or if you also sign up for their home internet service, for example. 

For a better comparison, we’ve chosen standard packages of tariffs without a cellphone – as many immigrants already arrive with their phones or may have other expenses in mind other than buying a new phone. 

Price comparison

For A1, a plan with unlimited data adds up to €39.90/month for people who are not customers of the A1 Internet service. The plan offers speeds of up to 150Mbit/s download and 50Mbit/s upload and uses the 5G network. In comparison, for €14.90/month, people can get 12GB per month with download speeds of 40 Mbit/s and upload of 10 Mbit/s – without a 5G connection.

Currently, A1 has a special promotion and is giving anyone over the age of 26 double the amount of data. They are also waiving the €49.90 activation fee. 

You can find more information about tariffs without phone or minimum time on the Tarife ohne Handy page.

On Drei, there are also many options depending on promos or whether or not you are already a Drei client. For non-binding and no-phone sim cards, there are a few options. The only one that offers 5G network coverage is the Ideal SIM Unlimited, with unlimited data and speeds of  300Mbit/s (download) and 100Mbit/s (upload).

It costs €39.90/month and has an activation fee of €69.90 (which is currently and often reduced to €9.90). The plan also gives users 1GB to use in Switzerland, Turkey, the US and the UK.

However, for €11.90/month, you can get 8G of data with download speeds of 150 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 50 Mbit/s. You can find more information about tariffs without phones or minimum period contracts on the SIM Only Tarife page.

Finally, with Magenta, there are many offers (including promos for young people, seniors, and people who are already Magenta customers). An unlimited data package on the 5G network with speeds of 350Mbit/s (download) and 100 Mbit/s (upload) costs €35/month. The tariff includes 500MB of data in Switzerland, Serbia, Bosnia, Turkey, the US and Canada.

For €15/month, there is the Mobile Sim Only S option, which gives you 10GB of data and download speeds of 150 Mbit/s (upload at 50 Mbit/s). You also get 100mg of data in the countries mentioned above.

There is also an activation fee of €69.99 and a yearly fee of €33. 

Which provider works best for you? Photo by Jae Park on Unsplash

The low-cost options

There are several other options for those looking for cheaper alternatives. These mobile operators rent out the existing grid offered by the “big three”, so you can check what grid they use and see if the coverage is good in your area. 

The local supermarkets offer the most famous “cheap” plans, like Hofer (which has HOT), the Spar group with the S-Budget, Billa and Penny, which sell Yesss! And Lidl Connect. However, there are other options, including Spusu, which sells an easy and quick e-SIM prepaid option.

For example, the “bestseller” HoT package includes 1,000 minutes or SMS and 30GB of data (of which 8.3GB you can use in other EU countries outside of Austria) for €9.90. In addition, you can add several “refills” and “boosters” according to your needs. HoT uses the network of both Magenta and Drei, depending on usage type.

You can find more information and the detailed coverage map for HoT HERE.

Spusu has several packages and some of the cheapest offers starting at €3.90/month (you get 1GB, 100 minutes and 100 SMS with this). For people who never use their phones to call anymore. There are also data-only tariffs. For example, you can pay € 4.90/month and get 7 GB of data. You can still use your phone, but there is a 4cent/minute charge.

You can find more information (but not a detailed coverage map) for Spusu HERE.

This is intended to be a general guide and reference – detailed prices, offers and even coverage change constantly. Check the current and specific details with the provider before making a final decision.

