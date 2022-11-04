For members
DRIVING
Everything you need to know about driving in Austria in winter
Austria is known for having long, cold winters, which can impact conditions on the roads. Here’s what you need to know about driving in Austria in the winter. From tips to make your trip smoother to the rules you need to follow.
Published: 4 November 2022 15:09 CET
Austria's roads are well maintained in the winter, but there are a few rules to be aware of. (Photo by Thirdman / Pexels)
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
COMPARE: Which is the best mobile phone provider in Austria?
When moving to a new country, one of the first tasks is getting a new mobile phone contract to take advantage of local tariffs and avoid roaming charges. Here is what you need to know about the main companies in Austria.
Published: 3 November 2022 14:51 CET
