Fortunately for tourists and Austrians alike, the entire country of Austria – including each and every one of its nine states – drives on the right-hand side.

Besides being somewhat beneficial for travelling within Austria, it also helps cross borders as each of Austria’s neighbours drives on the right hand side.

The following map shows which parts of the world drive on which side of the road, with continental Europe obviously favouring the right-hand side.

The world according to side of traffic. Image: Statista.

It might surprise you to learn however that this was not the case as recently as 100 years ago.

In fact, for around 20 years, some parts of Austria drove on the left – and some on the right.

Why did Austria take so long to shift?

The story of Austria’s shift from left to right is one of politics, the death and birth of empires, Napoleon and Hitler.

Originally, left-side traffic was all the rage in Austria.

The Austro-Hungarian Empire drove on the left-hand side via a mandate, largely in historical resistance to Napoleon and his army, notes the British Motor Museum.

When Napoleon moved through Europe, the countries he conquered became right-hand drive. Those countries which were proudly unconquered, drove on the left to thumb their nose at Bonaparte and his forces.

The Empire put in place a left-hand side drive rule across all of its territories in 1915, but it received stiff opposition from states where right-hand drive had been the norm, primarily the western state of Vorarlberg.

As a consequence, half of Austria – the half which had been invaded by Napoleon – drove on the right, while the other half drove on the left.

The dividing line was precisely the border until which Napoleon had conquered in 1805.

After the Austro-Hungarian empire dissolved, gradually different successor nations converted to right-hand drive, although this took place over a relatively long period.

When Austria swapped from left-hand drive to the right. Image: Tubs/Austrian Maps/Wikicommons