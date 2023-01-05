How to apply for a €1,400 per month nursing scholarship in Austria

Nurses are urgently needed throughout Austria. In 2022, the federal government announced a €1 billion reform package to improve working conditions for health sector professionals looking to attract more than 75,000 new workers to fill the thousands of open positions in the sector by 2030.

Now, Austrian provinces are taking advantage of some of the possibilities of the healthcare reform. For example, when the Ministry of Social Affairs released a €2,000 gross bonus for nurses working full-time, Lower Austria was one of the regions to add a tax-free €500 amount to more than 23,000 nursing and care workers.

Lower Austria is also investing in a pilot project which has raised some controversy in Austria. The province is bringing 150 nursing staff from Vietnam, as The Local reported. The students will learn German at the University of Hanoi for three semesters before taking further courses in Austria.

How to apply for a nursing scholarship

In Burgenland, the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS) has created a new nursing scholarship to pay financial support and give full insurance to people who want to train in the care sector and commit to working in the province in the future, ORF reported.

Since mid-December, interested persons can apply for a care scholarship directly at the AMS, which amounts to €1,400 a month.

The scholarship is paid out for a maximum of four years and is aimed at specific people, so you need to schedule a meeting with an AMS representative to go through your application.

"You have to be at least 20 years old, have finished school or training for two years or be entitled to unemployment benefits. You have to register at the AMS, and we then check the eligibility requirements," said Helene Sengstbratl, regional manager of AMS Burgenland.

The AMS is offering seven courses for 15 people each in the field of nursing assistance or home help starting in the spring, from Güssing to Neusiedl am See.

"Nursing and health care professions have become quite important. So the government wanted to set an example and motivate people to enter these fields." Sengstbratl said.

Subsidies for traditional nursing training



Financial support is also available for students in the traditional nursing training programs at the nursing school in Oberwart and at the Burgenland University of Applied Sciences in Pinkafeld.

They can apply for a monthly subsidy of €600, the so-called training bonus from the federal government - 12 times a year. However, if they commit to working in Burgenland following the training, there are further benefits - namely full employment during the training and an additional €600 gross, 14 times a year.