Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

All missing people found alive after Austrian avalanche

Austrian authorities in Tyrol have accounted for the roughly ten skiers believed involved in an avalanche at a resort that sparked a massive search, police said Monday.

Police said one man was rescued and was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital in Innsbruck. Three others also suffered injuries.

The others missing made their way back to safety on their own.

Ski resorts struggle with lack of snow

In not-so-high altitude ski resorts, it has rained in the past few days, sometimes heavily and the snow on the slopes is scarce. In those areas, skiing is currently unthinkable, and many guests end up walking on foot instead of skiing, broadcaster ORF reported.



In Sonnenkopf in the Klostertal, which lies at 1,840 meters above sea level, temperatures were around 9C and a "normal" ski operation was impossible at the start of the season. It is a bitter loss for ski lift operators and restaurants, the report added.



Many seasonal workers are sitting at home on call, waiting for things to start. "We have seasonal workers from Germany, Austria and everywhere else and they are all waiting for the call," said Bernd Weitgasser, the operations manager of Klostertaler Bergbahnen.

Doctors want to work beyond 65 in Salzburg

The Medical Association has turned to politicians and proposed that doctors work beyond the legal retirement age in Salzburg as a measure to combat staff shortages, ORF reported.

Because fewer young workers are coming on board and the older ones have a lot of experience, it makes sense for staff to stay on duty longer, said health officer Christian Stöckl.

During the years of the Covid pandemic, retired medical and nursing staff have been asked to come back and help out. However, the interest in this was extremely low as tax incentives were needed to continue working in retirement, he added.

To incentivise doctors to work for longer or return from retirement, the state said it also needs to be able to offer part-time and voluntary working models - as well as reducing night shifts, for example.

High demand in outpatient clinics due to Long Covid

While the CoV pandemic has recently receded into the background, the secondary disease Long-Covid remains an important topic. There are two post-Covid outpatient clinics at Vienna General Hospital, where demand for appointments is still very high.

The disease as a result of a covid infection - with more than 200 described symptoms - affects and impairs many people. At the internal post-covid outpatient clinic at Vienna General Hospital, around 400 patients with heart problems have been treated so far, according to cardiologist Mariann Gyöngyösi.

Around 70 percent of Long Covid sufferers are middle-aged women, and diabetics also have a higher risk. "Patients who are overweight or who have had a serious infection are even more at risk," Ggyöngyösi told "Wien Heute".

Weather

The remaining clouds on the north side of the Alps will clear. Also, Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG said the last showers will subside in the west.

The snow line is between 1000 to 1400m.

In the rest of the country, however, the afternoon will be mostly sunny with only thin veil clouds. Daytime high temperatures are relatively mild at 4C to 12C.

