Long Covid: What support is available in Austria?
Some people have been left with lasting impacts from the pandemic in the form of Long Covid. Here’s how to access treatment and support in Austria.
Published: 12 December 2022 10:47 CET
The pandemic might be weakening but some people have been left with lasting impacts in the form of Long Covid. (Photo by Anna Shvets / Pexels)
‘Kur’: The alternative treatments you can get from a doctor in Austria
In Austria, prevention and self-recovery play a big part in the healthcare system. Here are some alternative treatments that might not be prescribed elsewhere.
Published: 7 December 2022 16:55 CET
