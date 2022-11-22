For members
HEALTH
EXPLAINED: What is Austria’s controversial project to recruit nursing staff from Vietnam?
Staff shortages are a problem in many sectors, but the Health area in Austria is particularly affected, with thousands of workers needed in the coming years. One province has an unusual solution for the issue.
Published: 22 November 2022 14:10 CET
Doctors, nurses and care professionals are in high demand in Austria. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
JOBS
Migration Economy: Who are the migrants starting businesses in Austria?
Self-employed migrants - or those building businesses in Austria - contribute hugely to the local economy, a new study has found.
Published: 21 November 2022 14:48 CET
