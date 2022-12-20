Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

EU agrees on gas price cap

European Union representatives agreed on a bloc gas price cap in an attempt to lower gas prices after Russia cut off most of its delivered to the bloc.

Energy ministers agreed on a cap that would take place if prices went over €180 per megawatt hour for three consecutive days on the bloc's benchmark TFF gas hub. The limit can be triggered from February 15th, holding prices up to €35 per MWh above the reference LNG price.

The cap got the necessary majority of votes, though Hungary voted against it and the Netherlands and Austria abstained. Austria had been critical of the plan for fear that it would disrupt energy market.

Tragic deaths of three-person family shock Styria

A delivery man found three lifeless people in Fischbach in the district of Weiz on Monday. Officers of the Styrian Criminal Police Office, together with an expert from the Provincial Office for Fire Prevention, started the investigation and no evidence of a violent crime could be found.

According to the police, the death of the woman and her two sons, 67 and 68 years old, is most likely due to using a mobile heating system. The residents used an emergency generator in the basement of the house, to which they had connected a fan heater.

Due to the lack of fresh air, the house was filled with toxic fumes, eventually leading to the death of the three people.

Drinks in the pub are up to 13 percent more expensive

Every year in September, the Chamber of Labour Tyrol surveys the prices of drinks in selected pubs and guest houses. Only one out of 37 participating establishments did not raise prices, broadcaster ORF reported.

The average prices were up by almost 13 percent compared to the previous year. This applies to both alcoholic and anti-alcoholic beverages.

In nine of the 37 guesthouses surveyed in Tyrol, people have to pay for tap water. For a large glass of water (0.5 litres), between 50 cents and €1 is charged. One innkeeper said that he filters the local tap water and therefore charges 2.90 euros for a glass of tap water.

Austria investigates man suspected of spying for Russia

A Greek man is being investigated in Austria, suspected of spying for Russia, according to the Austrian government.

The 39-year-old is the son of a former Russian intelligence employee and is believed to have received "military special training" in Russia ahead of the Ukraine invasion.

He is currently not in detention, but a search of his properties turned up protective clothing and a device that detects bugs and hidden cameras.

Weather

In the lowlands in the east and southeast and in the Danube region, thick fog or high fog will persist throughout most of the day, Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

The wind will be light, but in the eastern lowlands, it will be moderate from east to south. Daytime highs are between 0C and 6C.

