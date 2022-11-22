Read news from:
ENERGY: How Austria has drastically reduced imports of Russian gas

Austria is no longer heavily dependent on Russian gas. How has this happened and how will it impact Austria’s gas supplies this winter? Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 22 November 2022 16:22 CET
Austria has massively reduced imports of Russian gas in recent months. (Photo by Kwon Junho / Unsplash)

Austria’s gas supply looks very different today compared to earlier this year when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Back in February, Austria sourced around 80 percent of all gas from Russia, with 10 percent coming from Norway, five percent from Germany and the remainder from other sources.

This put Austria in a delicate position as the EU began placing sanctions on Russia and experts voiced fears about Russia turning off the gas supply to Europe. This also took place at a time when Austria’s gas reserve tanks were only around 12 percent full.

However, as the first snowfall now covers more parts of the country, E-Control (the government regulator for electricity and gas markets) has confirmed that Austria reduced imports of Russian gas to 21 percent in September. 

The country’s gas tanks are also well stocked at just over 95 percent following a mild autumn. Although around a third of the gas belongs to neighbouring countries.

So how did this happen and where is Austria getting gas from now? The Local took a closer look to find out.

How did Austria reduce imports of Russian gas?

The biggest change to how Austria sources natural gas was by booking line capacity on pipelines that flow from Germany and Italy, reported Die Presse.

The gas now flowing to Austria is mostly coming from Norway or is liquefied natural gas (LNG).

At a recent press conference in Vienna, Johannes Schmidt from the Institute for Sustainable Economic Development, said: “Actually, it’s incredible what Europe and Austria in particular have achieved here over the summer.”

Austria’s partially state-owned OMV has also booked 40 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas transport capacity from Norway and non-Russian LNG suppliers for the period from October 2022 to September 2023. This gas is delivered to a tank in Oberkappel, Upper Austria, via Germany.

Additionally, Austria has confirmed LNG shipments from Dubai, which further helps to boost the country’s energy security.

Picture taken on May 3, 2022 shows a general view of the largest Austrian refinery OMV at Schwechat near Vienna, Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

A statement released from the Federal Chancellery said: “The United Arab Emirates are a strategic partner of Austria and will make a contribution to the security of supply with LNG deliveries next winter, as agreed between OMV and the Emirati ADNOC.

“Furthermore, the Austrian and Emirati governments will intensify cooperation on energy issues and climate protection.”

However, purchasing gas from new sources hasn’t been the only tactic to reduce Austria’s dependency on Russian gas.

In July, Austria and Germany finalised a solidarity agreement to secure gas flows between the two countries in the event of an energy crisis. And in September, the Austrian Federal Government launched the “Mission 11” campaign to encourage consumers to save energy. 

Finally, there are long-term plans to expand renewable energy infrastructure across Austria to reduce the overall dependency on natural gas. But the results of this part of the plan will not be seen until the coming years.

Is Austria’s gas supply now secure?

Experts are positive about Austria’s ability to get through the coming winter without running out of gas.

However, they are now concerned about winter 2023/2024 with plans already being hashed out about how to secure gas supplies next spring and summer to fill up the tanks again.

The procurement of gas has also come at a big cost to Austria with the government spending €3.95 billion alone on securing the recently implemented strategic gas reserve of 20 percent of overall consumption, reports ORF.

And with energy prices set to skyrocket again for the next storage season, it’s likely the Austrian government will have to dig deep into the financial reserves once more in the spring.

How expensive are gas and electricity in Austria right now?

A report by Eurostat shows price increases in the European Union for the first semester of 2022, but how does Austria compare?

Published: 2 November 2022 12:05 CET
Updated: 17 November 2022 09:48 CET
How expensive are gas and electricity in Austria right now?

In the first half of 2022, average household electricity prices in the EU increased sharply compared with the same period in 2021, from €22.0 per 100 kWh to €25.3 per 100 kWh, according to Eurostat data.

“More recently, wholesale prices for electricity and gas have increased substantially across the EU. Energy and supply costs impacted by the current geopolitical situation, the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, mainly drove the increase”, Eurostat said.

The EU’s average electricity price with taxes was €0.2525 per kWh. In Austria, prices were at approximately €0.20, so just about the average in the bloc. In addition, several government measures, including €150 “energy vouchers,” helped contain the prices for household consumers, according to the data.

At least for Austrians, the increase in electricity (1.5 percent when compared to the same period the year before) is nothing compared to the spike in natural gas prices, which were up by 20.6 percent in the first half of 2022 in the Alpine country.

Domestic Austrian consumers were still lucky, as other European countries saw much higher increases. For example, in Estonia, prices were up by 154 percent; in Lithuania, by 110 percent; in Bulgaria, by 108 percent. 

 

Austria also had a lower price increase when compared to Germany (24.5 percent) and Italy (40 percent), for example.

Expressed in euros, average household gas prices in the first half of 2022 were €0.0861 per kWh in the European Union. In Austria, prices were €0.0767. Household gas prices in the EU were highest in Sweden (€0.2216 per kWh) and lowest in Hungary (€0.0291 per kWh) in the first half of 2022.

What measures is the government taking?

The energy crisis and rising inflation have undoubtedly affected the lives of people in Austria. However, the federal government has already announced several measures looking to cushion the impacts of the higher cost of living.

Besides “eletricity vouchers” that Austrian households received and could redeem with their power supplier, the government confirmed an electricity price brake, as The Local reported.

The price cap for electricity will last until June 30th 2024, benefiting every household in Austria. The relief should be in place by December 1st, Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) told the media.

The price of electricity will be subsidised up to a consumption of 2,900 kilowatt hours, the government said. Until that limit, it will cost only ten cents per kilowatt hour – the energy price from before the current energy crisis.

Above that consumption limit, people will have to pay market prices for what they consume.

The Austrian government has also taken some measures announced as part of relief packages with one-off payments and changes in the tax system.

Additionally, Austria has announced a national campaign to help people save energy and fuel while authorities look to diversify their natural gas suppliers and fill up reserves for the winter ahead. 

