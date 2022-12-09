Read news from:
WORKING IN AUSTRIA

Job vacancies in Austria reach record number as unemployment continues to fall

In the third quarter of 2022, 4.5 million people were employed in Austria and 221,1600 were unemployed

Published: 9 December 2022 12:14 CET
Now hiring sign - what is the job market in Austria? (Photo by Ernie Journeys on Unsplash)

According to Statistics Austriaʼs Microcensus Labour Force Survey, in the third quarter of 2022, a total of 4.5 million people aged 15 and over were employed in the country, while 221,600 were unemployed. With 218,100 job vacancies, the job supply reached a new record high.

“The upswing on the domestic labour market has been uninterrupted for a year and has not yet been affected by the economic consequences of the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine”, said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas. 

He added: “In the third quarter of this year, the number of people in employment rose by 2.1 percent compared to the same quarter last year. The number of unemployed fell by 9.5 percent. At the same time, however, the labour market is facing the challenge of an increasing shortage of specialists and workers: the 218,100 vacancies in the third quarter represent a record figure”.

In the third quarter of 2022, a total of 4,491,100 persons aged 15 and over were employed, 91,300 more than in the third quarter of 2021, according to Statistik Austria data. 

The employment rate, as the share of employed persons in all persons aged 15 to 64, was 79.0 percent for men and 70.4 percent for women (total: 74.7 percent). Compared to the third quarter of 2021, in which a clear recovery of the labour market was already evident, the employment rate increased by a further 0.7 percentage points.

As employment rose, the number of unemployed also continued to fall, although the decline had weakened somewhat compared to previous quarters, the institute said. 

Unemployment fell from 244,800 persons in the previous year to 221,600 in the third quarter of 2022. This is a decrease of 23,100 persons or 9.5 percent.

Work-from-home schemes still in decline

In the third quarter of 2022, 14.2 percent of those in employment worked from home at the time of the survey. Only 2.3 percent of those in employment stated that they had worked from home because of Covid. This share has dropped significantly compared to the same quarter last year (-3.5 percent).

Furthermore, the higher the level of education and the higher the professional qualification, the more often work-from-home was performed. The sectors with the highest share of telework were again information and communication (44.6 percent) and financial and insurance services (37.6 percent).

WORKING IN AUSTRIA

What is the ‘friendship economy’ in Austria and how does it work?

The so-called 'friendship economy' in Austria impacts many aspects of daily life, from getting a job to securing a dream apartment. Here’s how it works and why it might be changing.

Published: 7 December 2022 16:53 CET
Ever wondered why some people in Austria easily walk into a great job? Or manage to get the sought-after apartment in the right location?

Well, it might be down to the ‘friendship economy’ (Freunderlwirtschaft). Or, as the saying goes, “it’s not about what you know, but who you know”.

Here’s what it means in Austria.

What is the ‘friendship economy’?

The ‘friendship economy’ involves the use of personal contacts to access opportunities, like a job promotion or a salary increase. 

According to the latest Global Corruption Barometer by Transparency International, 40 percent of people surveyed in Austria admit to using personal networks in this way. Whereas the average among EU states is just 33 percent.

However, the tide might be turning as more people in Austria put a higher value on correct behaviour – especially in the workplace.

A recent study by Austrian job portal Karriere found that half of all those surveyed would not apply to a company if the management did not act with integrity. This came above issues like equal opportunities, diversity and sustainability.

Georg Konjovic, CEO at Karriere, said: “People want to work in companies that take their social responsibility seriously. 

“This applies to the ecological footprint, dealing with minorities and the management culture in the company. Anyone who does not actively address these issues will lose their attractiveness as an employer in the long term.” 

How corrupt is Austria?

The Global Corruption Barometer shows 29 percent of people believe corruption has increased in Austria.

Plus, nine percent of public service users in Austria say they paid a bribe in the past 12 months to get what they want. This is above the EU average of three in ten people admitting to paying a bribe or using a personal connection to access public services.

Furthermore, business executives are believed to be the most corrupt in Austria (according to 24 percent of respondents), followed by bankers (20 percent) and the leader of the country (15 percent).

