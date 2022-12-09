Job vacancies in Austria reach record number as unemployment continues to fall

According to Statistics Austriaʼs Microcensus Labour Force Survey, in the third quarter of 2022, a total of 4.5 million people aged 15 and over were employed in the country, while 221,600 were unemployed. With 218,100 job vacancies, the job supply reached a new record high.

“The upswing on the domestic labour market has been uninterrupted for a year and has not yet been affected by the economic consequences of the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine”, said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

He added: “In the third quarter of this year, the number of people in employment rose by 2.1 percent compared to the same quarter last year. The number of unemployed fell by 9.5 percent. At the same time, however, the labour market is facing the challenge of an increasing shortage of specialists and workers: the 218,100 vacancies in the third quarter represent a record figure”.

In the third quarter of 2022, a total of 4,491,100 persons aged 15 and over were employed, 91,300 more than in the third quarter of 2021, according to Statistik Austria data.

The employment rate, as the share of employed persons in all persons aged 15 to 64, was 79.0 percent for men and 70.4 percent for women (total: 74.7 percent). Compared to the third quarter of 2021, in which a clear recovery of the labour market was already evident, the employment rate increased by a further 0.7 percentage points.

As employment rose, the number of unemployed also continued to fall, although the decline had weakened somewhat compared to previous quarters, the institute said.

Unemployment fell from 244,800 persons in the previous year to 221,600 in the third quarter of 2022. This is a decrease of 23,100 persons or 9.5 percent.

Work-from-home schemes still in decline

In the third quarter of 2022, 14.2 percent of those in employment worked from home at the time of the survey. Only 2.3 percent of those in employment stated that they had worked from home because of Covid. This share has dropped significantly compared to the same quarter last year (-3.5 percent).

Furthermore, the higher the level of education and the higher the professional qualification, the more often work-from-home was performed. The sectors with the highest share of telework were again information and communication (44.6 percent) and financial and insurance services (37.6 percent).