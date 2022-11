Most international residents think of Vienna when searching for a new job in Austria.

But there are plenty of big companies based outside of the capital – with many hiring employees from all over the world.

Here’s a guide to some of Austria’s biggest companies in Salzburg, Linz and Graz.

FOR MEMBERS: Where to find English-language books in Austria

Salzburg

The big name in Salzburg is Austrian-owned Red Bull. The organisation’s Media House is based in the district of Siezenheim, then there is the Red Bull Base in Elsbethen and the corporate campus in Fuschl am See.

For many jobs at Red Bull, the required language is English, with some job descriptions asking for both German and English. Examples of current vacancies (at the time of writing) include internships, sales, marketing and IT engineering roles.

Another big company located in Salzburg is Hofer – the supermarket holding company. The International Management Holding branch of the company is located at Michael-Walz-Gasse near Salzburg Airport.

The team at Hofer is international and many roles require fluent English. Positions at Hofer include BI Front End Developer (salary €52,100) and IT Consultant Finance (€3,700 per month). Both roles ask for fluent English language skills.

READ MORE: Unemployment in Austria remains low despite high inflation pressures

Linz

Linz is the home of industry in Austria with companies specialising in steel and machine construction. It also has a thriving creative scene with Ars Electronica serving as a base for technology-based arts.

One big, international company based in Linz is Siemens, one of the largest industrial manufacturing organisations in Europe. Siemens has had an office in Linz since 1902, but opened the new Techbase Linz location on Wolfgang-Pauli-Strasse in 2022.

The Local found many jobs currently advertised at Siemens in Linz, although most require fluent German. However, we did find a vacancy for a Senior Software Engineer (salary €3,600 per month) that only asked for fluent English.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about finding work in Austrian towns and villages

Rosenbauer is a manufacturer of systems for firefighting and disaster protection. The Linz operation is located outside of the city centre on Straubingstraße where the company’s Centre of Excellence for helmet production is based.

Most jobs on the Rosenbauer website are advertised in German. Although some do ask for a high level of English language skills, like the advertised role of Strategic Buyer (salary €46,000).

Another big employer in Linz is Today Experts – a human resource and project consulting firm. They specialise in the IT sector so software engineering roles feature heavily at this company.

Current vacancies at Today Experts include an IT Manager (€60,000 salary) that calls for both English and German language skills. Today Experts also has locations in Graz and Vienna.

Graz

Graz is the capital of Styria and the city is known for its tech and engineering industry, with several big companies hiring international employees.

One such firm is Dynatrace, which is a global software engineering company with an office at the Technopark Raaba, in the south of Graz.

The Graz location focuses on Account Experience through the use of platforms, tools and services, so most jobs are related to that. The company language is English and there are more than 55 nationalities in their team.

At the time of writing, the Dynatrace website had job vacancies in Graz for roles like Product Owner (salary €50,000) and Senior Go Agent Developer (salary €60,000).

FOR MEMBERS: Six official websites to know if you’re planning to work in Austria

Not far from Dynatrace is Magna Steyr – an international car manufacturer. This company also has locations in Vienna and in neighbouring Germany, and promises opportunities for career development all over the world.

The Local found an IT Systems Engineer role advertised at Magna Steyr in Graz that includes flexible working and the possibility of home office. Language requirements are German and English, so you do need decent German skills to apply.

Then there is AVL, which is involved in the development, testing and simulation of powertrain systems. The Austrian headquarters is based in Graz on Hans-List-Platz and the company has numerous locations around the world.

As to be expected from a global company, AVL hires English-speakers for certain roles. One example is for a Design Engineer (salary €51,530) that asks for fluent English, with German language skills as an added bonus.