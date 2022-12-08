Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Austria vetoes Bulgaria and Romania joining Europe’s Schengen area

Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said Thursday his country will veto EU members Romania and Bulgaria joining the passport-free Schengen area, as he attended a meeting of EU colleagues in Brussels.

Published: 8 December 2022 10:34 CET
Austria vetoes Bulgaria and Romania joining Europe's Schengen area
Austria-Germany border control. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

The meeting of EU interior ministers was expected to approve Croatia joining Schengen, which currently encompasses 22 of the EU’s 27 member countries plus Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

Germany, on the other hand, said it would support bids by the three countries to join the Schengen area, according to statements given by German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser in Brussels on Thursday. 

Faeser added that she did not share the Austrian opposition to expanding the visa-free travel zone.

“I cannot understand Austria’s position in this respect”, she told reporters ahead of the EU Council talks. “I know that Austria has big domestic debates over the issue”.

READ ALSO: ‘Inhuman speech’: Austria’s far-right blasted for wanting to tie social benefits to German skills

Nehammer asks for a decision postponement

A few hours before the decisive meeting of EU interior ministers, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has reiterated Austria’s ‘no’ to Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, broadcaster ORF reported.

At a joint press appearance with the leader of the European People’s Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, Nehammer pleaded on Wednesday evening in Vienna for the decision to be postponed until next autumn. Weber expressed understanding of Austria’s worries and concerns but not for the veto.

During a brief press appearance, Nehammer reiterated Austria’s arguments that the Schengen area “does not work”. If Austria, as an internal Schengen country, had already picked up 75,000 unregistered migrants this year, this was a “security issue that we cannot wipe away”, he said.

READ ALSO: Why is support for Austria’s far-right FPÖ rising?

Domestic criticism

Prior to the meeting of EU interior ministers, criticism of Interior Minister Karner’s stance came from the SPÖ and NEOS, but also from party colleague and Vice-President of the EU Parliament Othmar Karas (ÖVP). A Schengen blockade would not contribute to solving the asylum problem and had nothing directly to do with it, they said. 

Mixing the two was “irresponsible and unspeakable”, Karas said.

READ ALSO: Tents for asylum seekers stir debate in Austria

The former Czech Foreign Minister Karel Scharzenberg was equally harsh in his criticism of Vienna’s veto. This was “pure domestic politics. I appreciate Austria’s role in the Balkans. But this veto is a stupid prank. Hopelessly self-centred,” Schwarzenberg said in an interview with the “Kleine Zeitung”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

POLITICS

How much do Austrian politicians earn as a monthly salary?

Politicians in Austria are getting a 5.3 percent salary increase in 2023 as inflation rises in the country. So how much will they earn?

Published: 1 December 2022 11:08 CET
How much do Austrian politicians earn as a monthly salary?

The rising inflation rate, which is expected to be at 10.6 percent in November, is reflected in the salaries of politicians in Austria, according to the official gazette of the Wiener Zeitung.

According to Austrian law, all salaries are calculated based on the income of the members of the National Council, the Austrian Parliament. Next year, they will receive €9,873 gross per month – €497 more than their salaries in 2022. The values were rounded to the whole euro amount. 

READ ALSO: How much do you need to earn for a good life in Austria?

So, how much are the leading politicians going to earn as a monthly gross salary in 2023?

  • Bundespräsident: the head of the Austrian State (Federal President) will earn €26,701 per month. Alexander Van der Bellen was reelected to the position and should stay in the job for six more years
  • Bundeskanzler: the head of the Austrian government (Chancellor) will earn €23,840 per month. That’s the salary of Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), who is expected to run for reelection in the next national elections set for 2024
  • Vizekanzler: the current vice-chancellor is Werner Kögler (Greens), and he is set to earn €20,979 from 2023
  • NR-Präsident: this refers to the leader of the National Council (Nationalrat, in German), who earns €20,026. Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) holds the position
  • Landeshauptleute: this German word literally means “main persons of the province”. (Land means country, but it actually refers to the bundesländer, the country’s states or provinces). These are the current governors of the Austrian provinces, such as Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), mayor of the city-state of Vienna. They’ll earn €19,072 per month
  • Ministerin/Minister: Ministers of the federal government, including Health and Social Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens), will earn €19,072 every month
  • Landesrätin/-rat: the provincial councillors should earn €17,771 every month from 2023
  • Staatssekretärin/-sekretär: State secretaries, who play the part of Ministers in the provincial level, will earn €17,165
  • Bundesratsmitglieder: a “member of the Bundesrat”, which is the upper house in the Austrian parliament, will earn €4,936 per month

READ ALSO: Explained: How to understand your payslip in Austria

In Austria, hired employees are paid 14 times per year, with extra salaries ahead of summer holidays and Christmas.

Unless the National Council decides against the pay rise, the increase will come into effect on January 1st 2023.

SHOW COMMENTS