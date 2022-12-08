Austria vetoes Bulgaria and Romania joining Europe’s Schengen area

The meeting of EU interior ministers was expected to approve Croatia joining Schengen, which currently encompasses 22 of the EU’s 27 member countries plus Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

Germany, on the other hand, said it would support bids by the three countries to join the Schengen area, according to statements given by German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser in Brussels on Thursday.

Faeser added that she did not share the Austrian opposition to expanding the visa-free travel zone.

“I cannot understand Austria’s position in this respect”, she told reporters ahead of the EU Council talks. “I know that Austria has big domestic debates over the issue”.

Nehammer asks for a decision postponement

A few hours before the decisive meeting of EU interior ministers, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has reiterated Austria’s ‘no’ to Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, broadcaster ORF reported.

At a joint press appearance with the leader of the European People’s Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, Nehammer pleaded on Wednesday evening in Vienna for the decision to be postponed until next autumn. Weber expressed understanding of Austria’s worries and concerns but not for the veto.

During a brief press appearance, Nehammer reiterated Austria’s arguments that the Schengen area “does not work”. If Austria, as an internal Schengen country, had already picked up 75,000 unregistered migrants this year, this was a “security issue that we cannot wipe away”, he said.

Domestic criticism

Prior to the meeting of EU interior ministers, criticism of Interior Minister Karner’s stance came from the SPÖ and NEOS, but also from party colleague and Vice-President of the EU Parliament Othmar Karas (ÖVP). A Schengen blockade would not contribute to solving the asylum problem and had nothing directly to do with it, they said.

Mixing the two was “irresponsible and unspeakable”, Karas said.

The former Czech Foreign Minister Karel Scharzenberg was equally harsh in his criticism of Vienna’s veto. This was “pure domestic politics. I appreciate Austria’s role in the Balkans. But this veto is a stupid prank. Hopelessly self-centred,” Schwarzenberg said in an interview with the “Kleine Zeitung”.