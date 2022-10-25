For members
PROPERTY
Property in Austria: Can I still buy a holiday home in Salzburg?
The state of Salzburg is tightening property buying rules for second homes. What does this mean for people wanting to buy a holiday home in the Austrian province?
Published: 25 October 2022 11:38 CEST
Salzburg is a popular location in Austria for second homes. But stricter laws will make it impossible in some areas. (Photo by Detlef Bukowski / Pexels)
For members
PROPERTY
Is now a good time to buy property in Austria?
With reports that demand for property is falling in Austria, could now be a good time to buy? We take a closer look at the data to find out.
Published: 27 September 2022 09:58 CEST
Updated: 19 October 2022 13:28 CEST
Updated: 19 October 2022 13:28 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments