PROPERTY

Property in Austria: Can I still buy a holiday home in Salzburg?

The state of Salzburg is tightening property buying rules for second homes. What does this mean for people wanting to buy a holiday home in the Austrian province?

Published: 25 October 2022 11:38 CEST
Salzburg is a popular location in Austria for second homes. But stricter laws will make it impossible in some areas. (Photo by Detlef Bukowski / Pexels)

Salzburg is a hotspot in Austria for holiday homes, with both Austrians and foreigners eager to invest in “concrete gold” in the province.

However, after a recent change to planning laws, buying a second home in the province of Salzburg just became more difficult, if not impossible. 

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the rules in Salzburg?

After years of high interest in property in Salzburgerland (especially in the winter tourism areas) followed by rising prices, the state government has decided to tighten the law. 

This means when someone buys a house, apartment or building land in certain districts in Salzburg they have to prove that it will be their main residence (Hauptwohnsitz). 

For a developed property, the deadline to register a main residence with the local authority is one year after the purchase date. In the case of a renovation, the registration has to take place within five years of buying the property, or seven years for an undeveloped plot of land.

Additionally, if buying agricultural land, the buyer must be a farmer and a management concept has to be submitted, with 75 percent of the area managed by the farm itself.

If these requirements are not met by the deadlines, there is a risk of foreclosure and the property or land being sold at auction. The money from the sale will go to the owner, but auctions will start at 90 percent of the estimated value.

Basically, this means that if someone buys property in Salzburg but doesn’t intend to live there on a permanent basis, they could lose it in the future.

The new laws will come into effect in 2023.

The purchase of second homes (Nebenwohnsitz or Zweitwohnsitz) or holiday homes in Salzburg will only be permitted in designated zones.

Why was the law changed?

In March, the state audit office published a damning report on the property market in Pinzgau, Salzburg.

The report followed an investigation by the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ), which found most apartment buildings, chalets and second homes in the Pinzgau district were sold to foreigners.

In many cases, agricultural or forest land was bought to build the homes, which is in breach of laws that say the planning board must check if a buyer is a farmer.

The auditors found that “the rule of law was largely disregarded” and that sales of land and property were not properly documented, reports Der Standard.

In July, the Constitutional Court (VfGH) then overturned part of the Salzburg Spatial Planning Act. The law had enabled the approval of around 3,000 second homes throughout Salzburg, which was found to be in breach of the principle of equality in the province.

The Austrian city of Salzburg. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash

Second-home rules will depend on the region in Austria. (Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash)

Also, there will now be just one statewide Land Transfer Commission (Grundverkehrskommission) responsible for planning in Salzburg. Previously, there had been separate commissions for each district.

Are there any exceptions?

Michael Denkstein from Denkstein Immobilien Salzburg confirmed to The Local that if you want to buy property in an area that is designated for second homes, then it is still possible.

Additionally, if a property was already used as a second home before 1993, there are exceptions to the law. 

There is also the possibility to make an application to the municipal council to make an exception, although there has to be “reasons worthy of consideration”. According to the Salzburger Nachrichten, an exception could be a plan to retire and move to Salzburg in the next two years.

However, if none of the above apply, then a property can’t be bought and used as a second home in a restricted zone in Salzburg.

Where are the second home zones in Salzburg?

The sale of second homes is restricted in areas where more than 16 percent of the housing stock is already taken up by second homes. The areas are known as “reserved communities” and mostly affects tourist areas, like Pinzgau.

This means in areas where less than 16 percent of the registered homes are for second home use, a holiday home can (in theory) be purchased. It also means that the “map” of zones is in constant change.

In the city of Salzburg, a second home area is only permitted if there is enough affordable housing available for local residents. So it’s always worth consulting with a real estate agent about the relevant local laws before planning to buy property in the province.

Earlier this year, the state of Salzburg also introduced a vacancy tax which owners have to pay if their property is empty for more than six months of the year.

PROPERTY

Is now a good time to buy property in Austria?

With reports that demand for property is falling in Austria, could now be a good time to buy? We take a closer look at the data to find out.

Published: 27 September 2022 09:58 CEST
Updated: 19 October 2022 13:28 CEST
Is now a good time to buy property in Austria?

Anyone planning to buy a home in Austria will be aware that prices and demand have been rising over the past couple of years. 

But Austrian broker association Remax is now saying that demand is falling with signs that “the market is starting to turn”.

In the first half of this year, 74,258 newly purchased properties were registered in the Austrian land register (Grundbuch). This is three percent less than during the same period in 2021, according to data from Remax.

However, this figure is still 15.7 percent more than in the first half of 2019, which reflects the boom in the Austrian property market since 2020.

Also, despite the number of transactions going down this year, the value is actually up by 10.8 percent to €21.73 billion, which shows property prices are not yet coming down.

Bernhard Reikersdorfer, Managing Director of Remax Austria, said: “The growth was primarily supported by Vienna and Styria, but also by Upper and Lower Austria. 

“This means that real estate trading turnover has increased by a third in the first half of the year since 2019 and 2020, and more than doubled when compared to 2015 and before that.”

‘Inflation is driving up costs’

The Remax report says property market trends in Austria are being influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation and the energy crisis. 

This has led to a change in prospects for some people, which is being seen as a drop in demand in the property market and a reduction of new construction projects on privately owned land.

Anton Nenning, Remax Austria expert, said: “Inflation is driving up the new construction costs – first through the material and now through the staff – and is now gnawing away at the equity capital saved for new acquisitions. 

“This means that many financing transactions that could be processed easily and cheaply a year ago are suddenly a case for selected experts who can still find a way even in tricky situations. For many, however, this simply means a project stop.”

As a result, the market for single family homes in Austria is heating up as they are sometimes cheaper than building a new property on private land. 

What is happening in Vienna?

Austria’s capital city remains the second best performing property region in Austria (behind Lower Austria). The value of all property sales in Vienna increased by one billion in the first six months of 2022, bringing the total to €6.68 billion.

Donaustadt is the best performing property market in Vienna with 1,903 properties sold, followed by Favoriten with 1,096. Donaustadt even overtook Graz and Kitzbühel to record the highest value in property sales.

The five largest real estate transactions in Austria also took place in Vienna during the first six months of the year. 

A plot of land (258,269 m²) in the 22nd district became the country’s most expensive property when it was sold for €86 million.

What are the property trends outside of Vienna?

Vienna might be Austria’s capital city, but it doesn’t have the hottest property market in Austria right now. Instead, that title belongs to Salzburg and Styria.

Property sales in Styria are up by 9.2 percent and the overall transaction value has increased by 18.5 percent. In Salzburg, both sales and transaction values increased by 3.6 percent.

In the Alps though, the opposite is taking place with sales down by 10.7 percent in Vorarlberg and by 6.4 percent in Tyrol.

However, Tyrol is still recording some high prices (despite the overall decrease in sales) with the state’s most expensive property selling for €19.6 million in Kitzbühel earlier this year.

Lower Austria is currently the country’s best performing state for the number of sales, although the province recorded a decrease for the first time since 2013. 

The Remax report named Mödling as the most popular district for property in Lower Austria.

