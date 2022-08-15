For members
PROPERTY
Where to find property in Austria for under €100k
Austria is not known for being a cheap country and property prices are higher than in some other European countries, but it's still possible to find property bargains, some for even under €100k.
Published: 15 August 2022 09:08 CEST
If you're happy to do some hard work, you might be able to get a property like this for less than €100k. Photo by Aydin Hassan on Unsplash
For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: The rules for buying property in Graz as a foreigner
Buying property as an international resident in Austria is not a standard process across the country, and there is a key difference in the Styrian city of Graz.
Published: 12 August 2022 09:38 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments