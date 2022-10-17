For members
ENERGY
Reader question: What are the chances of blackouts in Austria this winter?
The energy crisis and the war in Ukraine have many people concerned about Austria's energy supplies this winter. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 17 October 2022 16:44 CEST
Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP
For members
DISCOVER AUSTRIA
What to expect from the ski season in Austria this winter
Skiers in Austria should expect to pay higher prices this winter as resorts are hit by rising costs. Many ski operators are also considering energy-saving actions. Here's how expensive it could get and which Covid measures could return.
Published: 11 October 2022 16:20 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments