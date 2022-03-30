Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Austria activates alert system over gas supply

As tensions grow between Russia and the west over the war in Ukraine, the Austrian federal government has activated the country's alert system for gas supplies.

Published: 30 March 2022 16:46 CEST
Austria has made an alert about the gas supply. Photo by Peter Fly on Unsplash
Austria has made an alert about the gas supply. Photo by Peter Fly on Unsplash

Austria has activated the early warning system in the emergency plan for the country’s gas supply, the Climate Ministry announced today.

This follows Russia’s recent announcement that future gas deliveries can only be paid for with Rubles (Russia’s currency).

The activation of the early warning system means surveillance and monitoring of Austria’s gas supplies will be tightened, but rationing is not planned yet. Rationing of supplies comes into force when the warning system reaches level three, according to ORF.

The government confirmed that domestic gas tanks are currently 13 percent full and deliveries are continuing from Russia without disruption. 

Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) assured the Austrian public that they are doing everything they can to ensure households and businesses maintain their gas supplies.

The news follows a similar announcement by Germany earlier today after the German federal government also activated their early warning system for gas supplies.

More information about what the declaration means and how it may impact Austrian residents is available at the following link. 

Ukraine: What does the government’s ‘gas alert’ mean for Austria?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Ukraine: What does the government’s ‘gas alert’ mean for Austria?

On Wednesday, the Austrian government activated a ‘gas alert’, the first part of its emergency plan to ensure gas supply. But what does this mean in practice?

Published: 30 March 2022 17:10 CEST
Ukraine: What does the government’s ‘gas alert’ mean for Austria?

Austria has activated the early warning system in the emergency plan for the country’s gas supply, the Climate Ministry announced today.

This is the first level of its emergency plan to ensure gas supply over fears that Russia could cut off supplies if Western countries refused to make payments in rubles.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday “everything will be done to ensure the gas supply for Austria’s households and businesses”.

BREAKING: Austria activates alert system over gas supply

Why was the alert activated? 

This follows Russia’s recent announcement that future gas deliveries can only be paid for with Rubles as a consequence of international sanctions resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

While many in the west have refused to pay in rubles, pointing out that payments in other currencies are allowed under the original contractual arrangements, there were fears the announcement may lead to a drop in gas supply. 

Austria’s reserve tanks are currently at 13 percent. While this seems relatively low, this has been the average in recent years.  

What is the emergency system?

The emergency system is a three-tiered plan, with several repercussions if a new level is reached. 

The stages of the emergency plan are as follows. 

I – Early warning level : This level is reached if there are concrete and reliable indications that the gas supply could deteriorate. 

II – Alert level : If the gas supply situation actually deteriorates, the second level will be declared. Businesses are encouraged to use alternatives to natural gas whenever possible. 

III – Emergency level : Gas can no longer be supplied and the current demand can no longer be met. Measures for industry, such as substituting natural gas with other energies as energy control measures, are to be put in place. 

What does this mean for me?

As yet, the impact will not reach average Austrians. 

The government confirmed to Austrian media that rationing of gas will only start at level three. 

The main impact of the alert is that the situation will be “monitored more closely” Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said. 

SHOW COMMENTS