Energy crisis: What to do in case of a power outage in Austria

A recent power outage in Austria left thousands of households without electricity and hit tram lines and traffic lights in Innsbruck. Here's what you need to do if it happens where you are.

Published: 8 August 2022 13:52 CEST
What to do in case of a blackout in Austria? (Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash)

A large-scale power failure occurred in western Austria on Monday August 8th, affecting supply in 33 municipalities, including the Tyrol capital Innsbruck and its surrounding areas.

The power outage happened at around 10:45 am and lasted less than one hour, but was enough to leave thousands of households without energy, affect tram lines and shut down traffic lights, according to the daily Tiroler Tageszeitung.

Mountain railways such as the Innsbruck Nordkettenbahn stood still. In one of the gondolas, about 20 people waited for the onward journey, broadcaster ORF reported. The power failure also stopped passenger elevators. In several cases, the fire brigade had to open lift doors.

Tinetz restored supply at around 11:30 am and is investigating the causes of the failure – they suspect a construction work error could have caused the shortage.

So what to do in the event of a power failure?

Following the outage Austrian power suppliers shared tips and the proper procedures to follow during power failures.

According to Wiener Netze, if the electricity in your apartment or house fails, it is essential to keep calm. There are six steps you need to follow.

The first is to create light by getting a flashlight or candle or activating the flashlight function on your smartphone. “This allows you to orient yourself in the rooms and reduce the risk of injury”, the company said.

Tyrol’s Tinetz company also highlights that a power shortage is not an emergency, “so do not call emergency services such as fire brigade, ambulance, or similar”.

Then, you need to try and access who is affected by the power failure. Just look out the window to see if there is still light in your street – you can also ask your neighbours if they have electricity at home.

If you are the only one affected, check whether individual fuses have failed and see if any fuses are set to off. If that is the case, you need to simply flip the levers again or replace old fuses with new ones.

You should understand how your fuse box works (Photo by mostafa mahmoudi on Unsplash)

You should immediately unplug electrical appliances that no longer work and replace them with new devices once you have energy back on.

If other apartments or houses are also affected, you need to contact your local power grid disruption line (in Vienna, that would be calling 0800 500 600, in Tyrol, the number is +43 0 50708 123). The line should be available around the clock to immediately take care of the damage.

The local power supply companies also provide websites to check for any failures. For Vienna, you can check here. In Tyrol, here.

What to do after the power failures?

You must check your electrical appliances once the power supply is resumed.

Ensure that the last switched-on devices (such as an iron or a boiler) are switched off. If your power supply was interrupted for more than six hours, you should empty the refrigerator.

Your gas boiler automatically resumes working after a power failure. If not, turn the main switch off and on again or contact the device manufacturer.

Check all clocks that work with electricity to update the time. Also, check if any electrical devices no longer work – they should be taken to a repair shop or disposed of.

How do I prepare for a power outage?

You can prepare for a possible power failure.

First, it is important to get familiarised with the fuse box (including the key to it) in your home. You should also keep replacement fuses at hand and ensure that you have sufficient battery power for your alarm systems in case of prolonged failures.

You should also keep a flashlight with working batteries and the telephone number of your local power grid malfunction line in case of any emergencies.

If you don’t have a battery-powered radio, you can check the news with the radio on your car or even use the station’s app on a smartphone.

COST OF LIVING

Where are energy prices going up (again) in Austria?

On Wednesday, energy companies announced that some households in Austria will be paying even more for gas and electricity soon. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 3 August 2022 17:16 CEST
On Wednesday August 3rd, EVN and Wien Energie – both part of the Energieallianz Austria (EAA) group – announced they will be increasing energy prices from next month.

According to ORF, the increase announced by Lower Austria energy supplier EVN is “substantial” and will apply to gas and electricity.

EVN – which is mostly state-owned – blamed the move on price increases on the international wholesale markets.

Higher prices in Lower Austria

From September 1st, customers that get both gas and electricity from EVN should expect to pay at least €100 more a month. Around 50 percent of EVN customers – or those on a “classic tariff” – are expected to be impacted by the price increases. The increases won’t affect households on ‘price guarantee’ contracts.

However, to counteract the extra costs, EVN has also announced some money-saving measures for customers, such as registering in the customer portal, opting for email invoices or paying by direct debit. Additionally, a social fund of €3 million has been set up to help hardship cases.

In the future, EVN intends to adjust prices twice a year on April 1st and October 1st.

Increases (again) in Vienna prices

At Wien Energie, prices for electricity will be going up by €36 a month (based on an annual consumption of 2,000 kWh), and gas prices will increase by €60 a month (based on 8,000 kWh), reports Der Standard.

Customers will be notified by letter in August and the new rates will be in effect from September 1st. Those with a price guarantee or floating tariff will not be affected.

EEA cited increases on the Austrian Electricity and Gas Index as the reason for the price increase. Since August 2021, the cost of electricity has gone up by 247 percent and gas by 323 percent.

A price adjustment in line with the index was due to come into effect at EAA in January 2023, but this has been brought forward.

Price caps and government subsidies

On July 20th, the Lower Austria state government announced a price cap on electricity prices to mitigate the financial impact of rising energy costs in the province.

As of September, residents in Lower Austria will be able to apply for the Strompreisrabatt (electricity price discount) to receive a price cap of 11 cents per kilowatt hour of power used.

The initiative will cover 80 percent of an average household consumption and will cost €250 million, reports Kurier. The funding will run until September 30th 2023.

Governor of Lower Austria Johanna Mikl-Leitner said: “Our electricity price relief brings balanced support for all Lower Austrians and creates a clear incentive to save energy.”

The subsidy will be deducted directly from the energy bill from October and the calculation will be based on the number of people living in a household.  

The Austrian Federal Government then announced a similar nationwide initiative one week later.

According to a statement released on July 27th, the aim of the electricity price cap is to “support the Austrian population to ensure an affordable energy supply for a certain basic need”.

At the time of the announcement, no further details were provided but the government said that the conditions for the price cap would be developed by the end of August.

EVN and Wien Energie said that these measures by the government of Lower Austria and the federal government should help to mitigate the impact of rising energy costs on households. 

