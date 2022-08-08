For members
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
Energy crisis: What to do in case of a power outage in Austria
A recent power outage in Austria left thousands of households without electricity and hit tram lines and traffic lights in Innsbruck. Here's what you need to do if it happens where you are.
Published: 8 August 2022 13:52 CEST
COST OF LIVING
Where are energy prices going up (again) in Austria?
On Wednesday, energy companies announced that some households in Austria will be paying even more for gas and electricity soon. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 3 August 2022 17:16 CEST
