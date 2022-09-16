Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Teacher staff shortages to get worse, Sturm Graz has a notable international fan, a police officer dies in a training exercise and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 16 September 2022 08:48 CEST
US President Barack Obama plays with a football in Tanzania: the discovery that he follows small Austrian club caused a stir in the Alpine country. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Opposition criticises shortage of staff in education sector

Austria is running out of teachers, and the situation will worsen after a wave of retirements is expected in the coming years. In the next five years, one-sixth of the teachers in the country will retire, Der Standard reported.

Opposition party NEOS is now asking for a short-term measure to bring more teachers currently on part-time (about 33 percent of federal teachers work part-time) to full-time employment. In some provinces, including Tyrol, the part-time rate reaches 43.8 percent, mainly because there is still no comprehensive all-day childcare that allows teachers with kids to have a full-time job, NEOS claims.

“I, therefore, call on Minister of Education Polaschek to quickly enter into a serious dialogue with all stakeholders and finally implement effective measures,” said Künsberg-Sarre, the party education spokeswoman.

Sturm Graz loses 6-0 but wins the heart of Obama (apparently)

Austria’s Sturm Graz lost their Europa League game 6-0 against Feyenoord but can apparently celebrate a very famous fan.

Austrian media has pointed out that one of the 16,500 followers of the team on Twitter is former US President Barack Obama. But, of course, the 44th also follows more than 580,000 other accounts – and we can’t know when Obama started following the Styrian club, but still perhaps a silver lining after that major defeat.

Debate grows on electric heaters in terraces and restaurants

As the days get colder, restaurants with outdoor seating get ready to dust off their guest blankets and turn on the electric heaters that make even freezing days seem cosy.

However, with the energy crisis, the federal government has been working hard to try and implement a ban or limit on energy-guzzling electric heaters. So far, negotiations between the authorities and the gastronomy sector have stalled.

Still, some areas will move forward with environmental measures. Most notably, Vienna’s first district, as Innere Stadt representatives have submitted a request for restaurants and cafes to these heaters in winter, Kurier reported. So far, this is an appeal, as neither district nor city authorities can prohibit the heaters – which are regulated by federal law.

Graz police officer dies after accident during a training exercise

In Graz, a police instructor handed practice weapons to the officers but forgot he was still carrying his own service firearm, the authorities said.

During a training exercise, he shot dead a fellow officer, a 27-year-old man who was hit at close range. The prosecutors say there is “no doubt” that the incident, which happened on Wednesday, was an accident.

Now, the instructor is being investigated for grossly negligent killing.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Friday will have Intermittent rain, especially in the south and west, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. By evening, the snow line in the west will drop towards 2000m.
Otherwise, clouds will predominate, the sun will only appear occasionally and there will be isolated rain showers. Winds from westerly directions will be light to moderate.

The daily high temperature ranges from 14C to 20C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Public prosecutors investigate Wien Energie, record waiting periods for citizenship appointments, man arrested after bomb threat and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 15 September 2022 08:49 CEST
Public prosecutors start an investigation on Wien Energie

The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (WKStA) has opened an investigation against unknown perpetrators in connection with Wien Energie, Kronen Zeitung reported.

The public prosecutor’s office said it sees a justified initial suspicion after several reports regarding the Viennese state-run energy company.

Specifically, investigations are being conducted for “grossly negligent impairment of creditor interests,” the newspaper writes. The company has been under the spotlight after asking for a bailout as energy prices soared, as The Local reported.

Wien Energie stated: “We have learned about the investigation. So naturally, we are cooperating fully with the authorities.”

Waiting periods for citizenship appointments increase

Criticism of Vienna’s MA 35 immigration office continues unabated, broadcaster ORF reported.

Now long waiting times for citizenship applications are causing a stir. If you want to apply for citizenship in Vienna, you must first make an appointment for an informational interview at MA35.

Currently, applicants have to wait at least until the end of June 2023 to even be able to get this first appointment. Only after this meeting will people looking to apply for Austrian citizenship get a list of which documents must be presented.

The authority, which deals with all matters concerning immigration and citizenship, said delays are due to appointment overloads caused by the war in Ukraine.

Man arrested after false bomb threat in Vienna

A 20-year-old man made a bomb threat during a telephone conversation with an employee of the City of Vienna and was arrested shortly after, police said.

The police officers immediately secured the building in question and searched it with an explosives detection dog, supported by officers of the police dog unit, according to the authorities. No bombs were found.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect already had a criminal record in Austria and had already threatened employees of another municipal institution.

Salzburg earn draw against Chelsea

Red Bull Salzburg earned a 1 – 1 draw against Chelsea in London in their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The team is now in the third spot in Group E after two draws (the first one against AC Milan). They will face Dinamo Zagreb next, on October 5th.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Throughout the day, partly sunny intervals and dense clouds will alternate, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

In some areas, there will be rain showers already in the morning, locally also thunderstorms. In the afternoon, more showers and thunderstorms will form in the south and at the eastern edge of the Alps.
Longer dry spells are expected in the eastern Danube region, the Weinviertel and the Vienna region.

Early morning temperatures will be from 12C to 19 degrees, with daily highs of 20C to 27C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

