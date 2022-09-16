Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Opposition criticises shortage of staff in education sector

Austria is running out of teachers, and the situation will worsen after a wave of retirements is expected in the coming years. In the next five years, one-sixth of the teachers in the country will retire, Der Standard reported.

Opposition party NEOS is now asking for a short-term measure to bring more teachers currently on part-time (about 33 percent of federal teachers work part-time) to full-time employment. In some provinces, including Tyrol, the part-time rate reaches 43.8 percent, mainly because there is still no comprehensive all-day childcare that allows teachers with kids to have a full-time job, NEOS claims.

“I, therefore, call on Minister of Education Polaschek to quickly enter into a serious dialogue with all stakeholders and finally implement effective measures,” said Künsberg-Sarre, the party education spokeswoman.

Sturm Graz loses 6-0 but wins the heart of Obama (apparently)

Austria’s Sturm Graz lost their Europa League game 6-0 against Feyenoord but can apparently celebrate a very famous fan.

Austrian media has pointed out that one of the 16,500 followers of the team on Twitter is former US President Barack Obama. But, of course, the 44th also follows more than 580,000 other accounts – and we can’t know when Obama started following the Styrian club, but still perhaps a silver lining after that major defeat.

Debate grows on electric heaters in terraces and restaurants

As the days get colder, restaurants with outdoor seating get ready to dust off their guest blankets and turn on the electric heaters that make even freezing days seem cosy.

However, with the energy crisis, the federal government has been working hard to try and implement a ban or limit on energy-guzzling electric heaters. So far, negotiations between the authorities and the gastronomy sector have stalled.

Still, some areas will move forward with environmental measures. Most notably, Vienna’s first district, as Innere Stadt representatives have submitted a request for restaurants and cafes to these heaters in winter, Kurier reported. So far, this is an appeal, as neither district nor city authorities can prohibit the heaters – which are regulated by federal law.

Graz police officer dies after accident during a training exercise

In Graz, a police instructor handed practice weapons to the officers but forgot he was still carrying his own service firearm, the authorities said.

During a training exercise, he shot dead a fellow officer, a 27-year-old man who was hit at close range. The prosecutors say there is “no doubt” that the incident, which happened on Wednesday, was an accident.

Now, the instructor is being investigated for grossly negligent killing.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Friday will have Intermittent rain, especially in the south and west, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. By evening, the snow line in the west will drop towards 2000m.

Otherwise, clouds will predominate, the sun will only appear occasionally and there will be isolated rain showers. Winds from westerly directions will be light to moderate.

The daily high temperature ranges from 14C to 20C.

