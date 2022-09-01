Read news from:
Schwammerl season: What is it and when does it start in Austria?

Not quite sure what a Schwammerl is? Here’s an explainer to get you up to speed on this Austrian delicacy.

Published: 1 September 2022 12:50 CEST
Schwammerl (mushroom) season has started in Austria. (Photo by Irina Iriser /Pexels)

Anyone that lives in Austria, or visits at the end of summer, will come across the word Schwammerl, but what is it?

A Schwammerl is actually a large mushroom (the name comes from Austrian and Bavarian dialect, so it doesn’t mean quite the same as Pilz, which is just mushroom) and is the centrepiece of many Austrian dishes in autumn.

Here’s what you need to know about this celebrated Austrian food and how to make the most of Schwammerl season.

When does Schwammerl season start?

Schwammerl start to appear in forests across Austria from late summer, with the harvest season continuing into autumn, or until it becomes too cold.

The reason why late summer is the start of Schwammerl season is because the nights are longer, there is usually plenty of rain and daytime temperatures are still warm – perfect conditions for mushrooms.

It’s also around this time that Schwammerl specials start appearing on restaurant menus and dinner tables across the country, which is the main indicator that Schwammerl season has started.

How to find Schwammerl in Austria

The best way to find Schwammerl in Austria is to go foraging in the forest yourself – as long as you know what you are looking for.

The danger of this approach is picking poisonous mushrooms so, if in doubt, always go with someone who knows how to forage. And don’t pick anything unless you are certain it is an edible mushroom.

Then there is the issue of knowing the right spots in the forest to find mushrooms.

This knowledge is often a closely guarded secret, and it’s not uncommon for people to refuse to reveal where they found their mushrooms.

Alternatively, if you’re not interested in picking mushrooms yourself, you can find Schwammerl at most supermarkets, independent grocery stores and farmers markets during the season.

And if you want to sample fresh mushrooms but can’t be bothered to cook, then head down to your favourite Austrian restaurant to try a regional Schwammerl dish. 

Highlights include Semmelknödel mit Rahmschwammerl (bread dumplings with cream mushroom sauce) and Böhmisches Schwammerl-Gulasch (bohemian mushroom goulash), the latter being a Viennese speciality.

Edible mushrooms in Austria

These are the most common edible mushrooms found in Austria:

  • Porcini, also known as Steinpilz.
  • Chanterelles or Eierschwammerl.
  • Chestnut (Maronenpilz).

If you are new to picking mushrooms, then consider enrolling on a foraging course before venturing into the forest.

These courses can be found all over Austria – even in cities – and are useful for learning what to look for and how to pick wild foods.

Useful links

The mushroom pickers code of conduct

Hunters, gatherers and gourmets

Hugo, Almdudler and Radler: 5 drinks to try in Austria this summer

It is easier to face the summer heat with a proper cold drink in your hands. Austrians know that well and have created (or made popular) several delicious alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Here are five you should try.

Published: 28 July 2022 16:47 CEST
Updated: 7 August 2022 07:37 CEST
The debate of which is the perfect summer drink is undoubtedly a very controversial one.

While many people would argue that nothing can beat the Italian Aperol Spritz (which is also very popular in Austria), some would rather stay with a simple cold beer.

If you are team Spritz, then you should know that Austria has a love for things g’spritzt, with their own versions of sparkling drinks (with or without alcohol). However, for those who prefer a beer, the alpine country is home to several famous brands, including the Styrian Gösser, the Viennese Ottakringer, and Stiegl, from Salzburg.

In any case, when living or visiting a new country, it’s always fun to try out the traditional dishes and, in this case, beverages.

Here are five drinks you should try during the Austrian summer.

Hugo drink summer drink austria

Hugo is a very popular (and sweet) summer drink in Austria (Photo by Greta Farnedi on Unsplash)

Hugo

Some say this is the Austrian answer to the Aperol Spritz, but its sweetness from the elderflower syrup makes it quite different from the bitter bright orange Aperol.

There is also a bit of controversy as to where this drink, which Austrians love to drink during a nice summer afternoon, originates.

Internationally, it seems to be widely accepted that this alcoholic aperitif comes from South Tyrol, a German-speaking region of Italy with deep Austrian roots. Ask any Austrian, though, and they will tell that just proves the drink is from Austria.

Italian or Austrian, the sweet drink is made with prosecco, elderflower syrup, seltzer and mint leaves. Serve it with lots of ice in a large glass, and you have a perfect summer drink.

white wine drinks party

Mix your white wine with sparkling water and you get a refreshing gespritzt (Photo by Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash)

weiß gespritzt

This is extremely popular, relatively cheap even in fancy restaurants, and somewhat controversial, but take some white wine and add a little sparkling water (sometimes ice) and you get a weiß gespritzt, or a g’spritzter.

Not everyone appreciates mixing your wine with water, but it makes for a refreshing and lighter drink. In Austrian restaurants, you might be asked whether you want a summer gespritzt, which means it has higher water content and, therefore, is lighter, or a “normal” one.

It is by no means an Austrian drink, and you may have to ask for a Weinschorle instead of a Gespritzter in Germany, but it is a popular drink in the German world.

gösser radler drink

Austrian brands sell some of the most popular Radlers in Europe (Photo by Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash)

Radler

A Radler is another drink that though not from Austria, is extremely popular here. Not only that but some of the most popular Radlers are sold by Austrian brands.

Traditionally, all you need to make a Radler is to mix beer and lemonade. However, the drink is also found bottled and sold by beer companies such as Gösser and Ottakringer. The mix has also expanded and you can discover Radlers with a citrus or berry mix.

It is a lighter and sweeter beer, perfect for enjoying the summer with a fresh drink that is not so alcoholic.

Mixing apple juice and sparkling water creates a perfect non-alcoholic summer drink. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Apfelspritz

Following the Austrian love for adding sparkling water to drinks, a very common and non-alcoholic beverage is the Apfelspritz.

It is a mix of apple juice and (you guessed it) sparkling water. It is popular in Biergarten as a non-alcoholic alternative, with kids joining in on toasts with their apple and soda mix.

The drink is also very common in Germany (where it is known as Apfelschorle), Switzerland and Hungary.

almdualer gerhard schilling

Almdudler’s CEO Gerhard Schilling holds a bottle of the traditional Austrian drink (© Philipp Lipiarski)

Almdudler

Another option for a summer light and non-alcoholic drink is the Almdudler, which is technically the name of the Austrian brand that sells the famous carbonated soft drink.

The drink is a blend of 32 “natural alpine herbs, beet sugar and soda water”, according to the website. It has a very distinctive logo and can be found in almost all Austrian households – being one of the most popular beverages in the country.

Did we forget about your favourite summer drink? Then let us know in the comments below or send us an email at [email protected]

