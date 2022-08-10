For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Catholics are cancelling their 'church tax' as inflation rises, busy weekend with holiday ahead, Christmas lights cut and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 10 August 2022 09:19 CEST
ÖBB recommends people make seat reservations ahead of busy travel weekend (© ÖBB/Christian Auerweck)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Heating prices to double, mask requirements in (some) schools, presidential elections and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 9 August 2022 09:31 CEST
