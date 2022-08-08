For members
MOVING TO AUSTRIA
‘I’ll probably return to the UK’: Moving to Austria as a Brit post-Brexit
Moving to Austria as a British citizen is not as easy as it was a couple of years ago, but it is still possible if you’re willing to jump through a few more bureaucratic hoops.
Published: 8 August 2022 10:54 CEST
Moving to Austria has become harder for British people since Brexit became a reality. (Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash)
IMMIGRATION
MAP: Who are the foreigners in Austria?
Austria's recent Migration & Integration report paints a detailed picture of who are the immigrants in the country, where they come from, the languages they speak at home and more.
Published: 4 August 2022 11:21 CEST
