HEALTH

Reader question: Are Brits in Austria still banned from giving blood?

For many years since the 'mad cow' disease outbreak, some people from the United Kingdom have been banned from giving blood in Austria. What is the situation now?

Published: 5 July 2022 14:31 CEST
Pictured is a birds eye view of someone giving blood.
Some British people in Austria are not allowed to donate blood. Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images/AFP.

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, an outbreak of the so-called mad cow disease (BSE) in cattle in the UK sent ripples of concern around the globe. 

The disease then spread to humans – mostly by people eating contaminated beef – but there was also evidence that the disease could be transmitted from human to human via blood in rare cases. 

In the UK, the outbreak led to the culling of 4.4 million cows, bankruptcy for many cattle farmers and 177 UK deaths.

There was also a pervasive fear among the population that they may have contracted the human form of the disease, known scientifically as Variant Creutzfeld-Jakob disease (vCJD), and many people swore off eating beef products for years.

Internationally, it prompted governments around the world to impose a ban on some British citizens from giving blood in their countries, including many across Europe.

Austria was one of those countries and the rules are still in place today.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the rules in Austria?

According to the Austrian Red Cross (which facilitates the majority of blood donations in the country), people who were in the UK for more than six months between 1980 and 1996 are banned from giving blood in Austria.

The same applies to anyone who had an operation or blood transfusion in the UK during that time.

The rules apply to British citizens and those of other nationalities who may have been impacted by the outbreak by living in the UK during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Today, it is believed that one in 2,000 people in the UK is a carrier of BSE, as reported by the BBC. Although in most cases people do not develop symptoms of the disease.

Have there been any BSE cases in Austria?

Austria has a routine testing system to detect cases of BSE in cattle and stop the disease from entering humans.

By 2010, only seven cases of BSE had ever been reported in Austria, with all cases found early resulting in the culling of the infected cows.

However, since 2012, Austria has been classed as “negligible BSE risk” by the International Animal Health Organisation (OIE), and no cases have been reported for several years, according to AGES.

Can everyone in Austria donate blood?

In Austria, people between the ages of 18 and 70 who meet certain health and statutory criteria are allowed to donate blood, regardless of nationality.

Criteria includes first-time donors being under the age of 60, and all donors must weigh at least 50 kg.

Austria also recently reversed a long-standing ban on homosexuals giving blood.

“The discrimination of people based on their sexual orientation is finally a thing of the past”, Austrian Health Minister Johannes Rauch said in a statement in May 2022.

The federal government has already prepared a draft regulation changing the rules, which is expected to come into force in the coming months.

So far, homosexual and bisexual men, their partners and trans-persons in Austria were prevented from donating blood through a blank exclusion.

But in the future, only people who have had more than three sexual partners in the past three months (known as the “3 Mal 3-Regel”) will not be allowed to donate blood.

“Obviously, the highest safety standards for blood donation preservation are met”, Rauch added, saying that the donated blood will be tested regardless of who the donor is.

Is anyone else prevented from giving blood in Austria?

Aside from the ban on some British people, there are other groups who are prohibited from giving blood in Austria.

There is a temporary ban on people returning from countries affected with diseases such as dengue fever, Chagas, and Zika virus. This can last from four to six months.

For those who were born or spent more than six months in a place with a high risk for Malaria, there is a permanent ban on blood donations.

This includes countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, parts of China, the Dominican Republic, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines, parts of South Africa, and several other countries.

There are also permanent exclusions for people with autoimmune diseases, such as Grave’s disease and Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, and for those with HIV or Hepatitis.

Additionally, anyone wanting to give blood in Austria must be able to speak German. This is to ensure donors have fully understood the mandatory questionnaire and requirements, and to be able to have a conversation with a doctor about the process.

More information about donating blood in Austria can be found at the Austrian Red Cross website here.

HEALTH

WHO says European festivals should go ahead despite monkeypox risk

Most new cases of monkeypox are currently detected in Western Europe. The World Health Organisation says this is no reason to cancel more than 800 festivals scheduled to take place on the continent this summer.

Published: 25 June 2022 12:37 CEST
WHO says European festivals should go ahead despite monkeypox risk

The World Health Organization said Friday that European summer festivals should not be cancelled due to the monkeypox outbreak but should instead manage the risk of amplifying the virus.

A surge of monkeypox cases has been detected since May outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

Most of the new cases have been in Western Europe.

More than 3,200 confirmed cases and one death have now been reported to the WHO from 48 countries in total this year.

“We have all the summer festivals, concerts and many other events just starting in the northern hemisphere,” Amaia Artazcoz, the WHO’s mass gatherings technical officer, told a webinar entitled “Monkeypox outbreak and mass gatherings: Protecting yourself at festivals and parties”.

The events “may represent a conducive environment for transmission”, she said.

“These gatherings have really close proximity and usually for a prolonged period of time, and also a lot of frequent interactions among people,” Artazcoz explained.

“Nevertheless… we are not recommending postponing or cancelling any of the events in the areas where monkeypox cases have been identified.”

Sarah Tyler, the senior communications consultant on health emergencies at WHO Europe, said there were going to be more than 800 festivals in the region, bringing together hundreds of thousands of people from different countries.

“Most attendees are highly mobile and sexually active and a number of them will have intimate skin-to-skin contact at or around these events,” she said.

“Some may also have multiple sexual contacts, including new or anonymous partners. Without action, we risk seeing a surge in monkeypox cases in Europe this summer.”

Risk awareness

The UN health agency recommends that countries identify events most likely to be associated with the risk of monkeypox transmission.

The WHO urged festival organisers to raise awareness through effective communication, detect cases early, stop transmission and protect people at risk.

The outbreak in newly-affected countries is primarily among men who have sex with men, and who have reported recent sex with new or multiple partners, according to the WHO.

People with symptoms are advised to avoid attending gatherings, while people in communities among whom monkeypox has been found to occur more frequently than in the general population should exercise particular caution, it says.

The normal initial symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery chickenpox-like rash.

Meg Doherty, from the global HIV, hepatitis and sexually-transmitted infection programmes at WHO, said: “We are not calling this a sexually-transmitted infection.

“Stigmatising never helps in a disease outbreak,” she added.

“This is not a gay disease. However, we want people to be aware of what the risks are.”

