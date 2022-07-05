For members
HEALTH
Reader question: Are Brits in Austria still banned from giving blood?
For many years since the 'mad cow' disease outbreak, some people from the United Kingdom have been banned from giving blood in Austria. What is the situation now?
Published: 5 July 2022 14:31 CEST
Some British people in Austria are not allowed to donate blood. Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images/AFP.
HEALTH
WHO says European festivals should go ahead despite monkeypox risk
Most new cases of monkeypox are currently detected in Western Europe. The World Health Organisation says this is no reason to cancel more than 800 festivals scheduled to take place on the continent this summer.
Published: 25 June 2022 12:37 CEST
