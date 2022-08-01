Heatwave: Austria to see soaring temperatures up to 37C

Austria is set to see another heatwave this week, the country’s Central Institute for meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) says. While Monday saw relatively mild weather – and even a few rain showers – the rest of the week will see temperatures soaring.

On Tuesday, most of Austria will see showers and thunderstorms, especially along the north side of the Alps. The Weather in Vorarlberg and west of Tyrol is likely to be more stable, though.

In the morning, the temperatures will be between 10C and 19C in Austria, rising during the afternoon to between 24C and 30C.

Lots of sun and high temperatures for the end of the week

The rain comes to a halt on Wednesday, and we see temperatures climbing as the sun comes out. In the mountain regions, there could be some evening summer showers, but that’s an exception, ZAMG says. Early morning temperatures start at 11C to 20C, but it gets hot during the day when thermometers will soar between 27C and 34C.

In Vienna, the maximum temperatures are forecast to be around 32C on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the sun is set to shine all over Austria, with only a few clouds above the mountains. Early morning temperatures will be between 12C and 20C, and the afternoon sees temperatures climbing to 28C and 35C. In the capital Vienna, it should be between 18C and 34C.

The trend continues on Friday, though there could be thunderstorms in the Salzburg region. In the rest of the country, though, it is mostly sunny with the thermometer marking 29C to 37C in the afternoon. Vienna will see minimum temperatures of 19C and a maximum of around 37C.

What to do when the heatwave arrives?

There are several things you can do to help you stay cool (or at least cooler) during a heatwave.

Austria’s Health Agency compiled a list of simple measures that help during high temperatures such as: drink enough water, shade your home or office from direct sunlight, change your schedule to avoid being out during the worst of the heat, and take advantage of milder night temperatures (ventilate the rooms at night or early morning and then close windows and blinds during the day), wear appropriate clothing, use fans and take cool showers.

Take extra care of the more vulnerable too. That includes children, the elderly, pregnant women, and pets. Never leave anyone in a parked car – temperatures rise quickly even if the vehicle is parked in the shade – and avoid driving during the heat unless your car has air conditioning.

If anyone in your home takes medication, check the instructions for the temperature they should be stored at and, if necessary, put them in the fridge.

And check in on your friends, family and neighbours – especially if they are more vulnerable or they live alone.

Austria has a “heat” hotline people can call for personal advice on how to best protect themselves from the heat under the free hotline 050 555 555. In addition, if you or someone you know shows any signs of heat stroke or other health problems, call the country’s health number 1450.