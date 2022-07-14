Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WEATHER

Austrian heatwave: Six tips to get a better night’s sleep

Summers are getting hotter in Austria, with a heatwave set to hit the country and bring temperatures to a scorching 40C. Here's how not to let it affect your sleep.

Published: 14 July 2022 17:00 CEST
Austrian heatwave: Six tips to get a better night's sleep
A man jumps into the "Old Danube" river in Vienna, Austria (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Austria is set to be hit by a heatwave next week, with temperatures likely to melt records.

Though the forecast may change, temperatures should be above 35C degrees by the middle of next week, even reaching closer to 40C in some areas.

This could mean trouble for residents of a country that is better prepared to bear the cold weather than the extreme heat.

To keep the warmth in, many homes were made with insulation in mind. Some attic apartments, which are very common in Austria, can become almost a greenhouse, making it next to impossible to sleep.

Before the worst of the heat arrives, there is still time to prepare yourself and your home for an as decent as possible night of sleep despite obscene temperatures.

READ ALSO: Heatwave in Austria: What to do as temperatures hit 40C

Give a little help to your internal clock

Many people think that it is only the extreme heat in summer making your sleep seem a bit worse than in the colder months. But the fact that days are brighter for longer also makes a huge difference.

As light suppresses our body’s own production of melatonin, the hormone that signals that it is time to sleep, the longer days irritate our internal clock, sleep expert Brigitte Holzinger told Der Standard.

Just as a sunlight lamp can help you stay awake in the winter months, you can also help your body by simply closing the blinds and turning off the lights early. Sunset in Austria is currently around 9pm, so darkening your home a bit earlier than that certainly helps your body wind down for sleep.

The old tip of turning off your devices to avoid the blue light is also extra important at this time. So around one hour before going to bed, you can start your “darkening” ritual throughout your home.

READ ALSO: Heatwave: Nine of the coolest places in Austria

Similarly, if you practice sports just before going to bed, you might want to swap the routine for an early morning workout.

This is because the hormones we produce while exercising can hurt our sleep schedule. So aim to be done with the gym at least four hours before you go to sleep.

Be mindful of your alcohol consumption

Summer is also a great time to meet up with friends outside, drink some Spritzer or a beer by the Donau and enjoy yourself.

And we should definitely keep doing that, but if you are having trouble sleeping, it might be a good idea to consume less alcohol, as it can significantly worsen the quality of your sleep.

In a similar way, it’s better to eat lighter and more often, especially before sleep. Eating a fresh salad before going to bed also means you don’t need to warm up any food, which adds unnecessary heat to your home.

Vienna bar alcohol drink

Summer is a perfect time to enjoy Vienna’s outdoor areas (Photo by Wiktor Karkocha on Unsplash)

Try to keep yourself and your bedroom cool

The ideal temperature for sleeping is between 18C and 20C, which may seem next to impossible when the mercury is approaching 40C.

However, there are many ways to keep your home cooler during a heatwave. One of the main things you can do is invest in external blinds instead of curtains. In Austria, you might need the permission of a landlord to drill outside a building facade.

READ ALSO: How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

Certain areas of Austria even have funding programs for people who want to install external roller shutters. For example, tenants and owners in Vienna can apply for funding of up to 50 percent of “reasonable costs” to a maximum of € 1,500 per housing unit. You can find out more about the Vienna funding program here.

Use water to your advantage

Besides drinking loads of water (which you should be doing, especially during a heatwave), evaporation also cools down the environment. So, you can use a damp cloth to cool your neck if the night is too hot, for example.

Additionally, a wet towel positioned in front of a fan can help during those sweltering nights. Some fans even have compartments where you can store ice or iced water and they will either spray the chilled water occasionally or use it to cool the air a bit.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Austria’s world-class drinking water

Some people swear by the habit of bringing a bucket of cold or iced water and just leaving it near your bed to feel the chill even while you are asleep.

You can also shower before going to bed, but be aware that a lukewarm shower is better than a super cold one (which will awaken all your senses and make falling asleep harder).

None of it, of course, compares to an actual air conditioning unit, but they can help. A split AC unit (those with indoor and outdoor compartments) consumes less energy and is overall more practical, but since it involves drilling a building facade, its installation requires the permission of the property owner.

Choose natural fabrics

When it comes to the clothes you wear at night and especially your bedsheets, keeping it natural with cotton, linen, and silk, for example, is much better to stay cool during a heatwave.

Be smart about ventilation and shading

Create the habit beforehand of ventilating during the cooler nights and closing your windows and blinds during the hot days. The idea is to trap the (even if slightly) colder night air and keep the stuffy heat of the day outside.

Even if nights are still warm and far from the ideal temperatures, it will be easier to cool down and fall asleep in the evening with temperatures ranging from 20C to 25C, as they might get on Austrian nights during the heatwave than with the day heat of 35C.

Don’t forget: Austria has a “heat” hotline people can call for personal advice on how to best protect themselves from the heat under the free hotline 050 555 555. In addition, if you or someone you know shows any signs of heat stroke or other health problems, call the country’s health number 1450.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

How to avoid wasps this summer in Austria

Milder winters and springs mean that we could see more wasps around this summer. Here is what you need to know.

Published: 14 July 2022 13:57 CEST
How to avoid wasps this summer in Austria

If you feel like you are never alone anymore – because there is always a pesky little wasp around – and that the number of nests has grown significantly this summer, this might actually be the case.

As the planet gets hotter and winters and springs have milder temperatures, there are more wasps than usual buzzing around Europe this summer.

In France, pest control companies are even calling 2022 the “year of the wasp”, as The Local France reported.

For the first time in 100 years, the mammoth wasp (Megascolia maculata), which is the largest species in Europe, was found in Austria in recent years, according to the nature protection association Naturschutzbund. The wasp is usually found in the Mediterranean but has been spotted in Vienna and Lower Austria too.

READ ALSO: Why Vienna is a haven for wild animals – and where you can find them

The warmer weather over winter means fewer wasp colonies are lost to the cold, resulting in faster reproduction rates.

They can be annoying and even scary with a not entirely deserved reputation of being aggressive.

However, these animals are also very important to the ecosystem. They pollinate flowers, eat other insects and are themselves food for other animals, especially birds, mice, and badgers.

Are wasps protected in Austria?

They are, but the specific rules depend on each state.

In most, they are protected as “free-living animals”, so killing or disturbing them without reason is discouraged.

Though fines are rare (unlike in neighbouring Germany), a first offence could be met with a “lesson from a nature or mountain warden who would explain the usefulness of the animals”, Johannes Gepp, head of the Naturschutzbund Steiermark, said.

Of course, it will also depend on each case. In 2018, for example, a man was sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to pay more than €20,000 after using a powerful insecticide and killing 50 colonies of bees.

Are they dangerous? How can I protect myself and my family?

Biologists and nature activists remind people that wasps are not dangerous per se. They are not aggressive and will tend to flee unless they feel threatened.

It would also take at least 50 to 100 stings to actually overdose on a wasp venom, but severe allergies and accidents (while running away from a swarm, for example) are more dangerous.

The best way to protect yourself is prevention – avoid attracting the wasps.

READ ALSO: How to deal with fruit flies plaguing your Austrian flat

Naturschutzbund says that since wasps are primarily attracted to meat and sweets, these foods should be covered well. Sweet drinks should also be sealed.

Wash children’s hands and mouths after eating and don’t leave drinks and food outside longer than necessary. It is also beneficial to collect fallen fruit in the garden regularly. Another tip: wasps don’t like the smell of certain plants, such as mint, lemon balm, and lavender.

wasp nest bee hive

If you find a wasp nest in Austria, call a professional and keep your distance (Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash)

What if there are wasps already around?

“There is strength in stillness”, says Naturschutzbund.

They alert that the best thing to do is to remain calm (wasps notice our fear as “cold sweat is a warning signal for them”) do not try to blow them away (“exhaled carbon dioxide makes the normally calm animals aggressive”), and do not try to hit them or make any sudden and aggressive movements.

Wasp traps are not a good solution because they work only on individual animals when colonies have several thousand of them. They also end up attracting and killing other animals – the same for any chemical solutions.

What if I find a nest of them?

First of all, keep your distance. At least five metres, according to Naturland Niederösterreich. Nests can host thousands of wasps and they will become aggressive if they feel threatened.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Will Austria ban horse-drawn carriages?

You should also not try to remove or kill it yourself and instead let professionals do the work. It’s standard advice to call the firefighter department, but they would only remove a nest when there is imminent danger.

For example, if a colony is discovered near a retirement home, in a household where there are people with allergies or near a kindergarten.

If there is no such risk, then the best thing to do is call a pest controller.

They will remove and relocate the nest. You can search for “Wespennotdienst” and your region to find a service. Be sure to check prices (and if they charge for a “kilometre allowance” as well.

SHOW COMMENTS