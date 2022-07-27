Read news from:
Austria announces electricity price cap from autumn as prices soar

The Austrian government said it would work on measures to encourage energy saving while instituting a price brake.

Published: 27 July 2022 14:55 CEST
Electricity prices are being capped in Austria. Photo by Anthony Indraus on Unsplash

Austria’s federal government agreed to impose an electricity price cap after the Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday.

The aim is to “support the Austrian population to ensure unaffordable energy supply for a certain basic need”, according to a statement released after the meeting. The government didn’t give details on the price cap but said that the conditions for the price cap would be developed by the end of August.

A task force led by Austrian Institute of Economic Research head Gabriel Felbermayr and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), Economy minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP), and Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) should have nationwide measures ready by autumn.

“The aim of the measures is to secure a quote per household at affordable prices in the least bureaucratic way possible”. The government said it would take into account the social impact of the inflation-dumping measures and focus on persons particularly affected by “energy poverty”.

It would also bring uniform prices nationwide at “more favourable price at pre-war levels”.

The price cap will be initially for electricity but could be extended to other energy sources, and the task force will evaluate the need for it.

Additionally, the government will look into possible support measures for particularly energy-intensive companies.

Measures to cushion high inflation

Austria is seeing high inflation rates, with prices soaring to a 50-year record, as The Local reported. In particular, high energy prices bring more uncertainty to residents of the alpine country.

The federal government has taken some measures announced as part of relief packages with one-off payments and changes in the tax system.

One of the main payouts is the “anti-inflation” payment to be paid together with a “climate bonus” sum to all adults in Austria, totalling €500 already in autumn.

Still, as consumer prices are expected to continue rising in the coming months, the government stated it is “already working intensively on the possibility of further mitigating measures”.

Cost of living: Why are petrol prices in Austria still so high?

As people set off on summer holidays, motorists are noticing a big difference in the price of petrol in neighbouring countries. Here’s why fuel is so expensive in Austria.

Published: 27 July 2022 11:48 CEST
For anyone running a car right now, it will come as no surprise that fuel prices in Austria are currently higher than the EU average.

An analysis of data in the weekly oil bulletin by the European Commission shows that the cost of diesel in Austria is currently 5.7 percent higher than other EU states, and petrol (or Super, as it is known in Austria) is 5.1 percent more expensive.

This puts Austria as more expensive than the EU average for the first time in a decade when it comes to filling up a car.

The research was carried out by Der Standard and the prices analysed include all taxes and duties.

Up until March of this year, fuel costs in Austria had remained affordable and the Alpine Republic was usually in the lower third of EU countries when it came to petrol and diesel prices. 

So what happened? And why are fuel prices in Austria now higher than other EU countries?

Price caps and a damaged oil refinery

According to the Der Standard report, the higher cost of fuel in Austria comes down to two elements: neighbouring countries introducing price caps or lowering taxes, and a damaged oil refinery in Lower Austria.

For example, the German government has temporarily lowered taxes on petrol and diesel, which means it now costs five to 15 percent less to fill up a tank in Germany than in Austria.

In Italy, the government recently extended a 30 cent discount on fuel for consumers, and in Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia there are price caps in place.

Then there was the accident at Austria’s Schwechat OMV oil refinery in June. The facility has since been operating under a limited capacity until it can be repaired in the autumn, which has further impacted Austrian fuel prices. 

At the time of writing, The Local checked fuel prices at petrol stations across the country via the ÖAMTC app.

In Vienna, at the Turmöl gas station on Margaratenstrasse, petrol was €1.984 a litre and diesel was €1.974.

Prices in Innsbruck at the Shell station on Brenner Strasse were €1.999 for diesel and petrol. And in Graz, fuel prices at the F. Leitner on Elisabethinergasse were €1.952 for both diesel and petrol.

To compare, petrol prices at Bavaria Petrol on Zehentbauernstrasse in Munich, Germany, were €1.749 and diesel was €1.959, according to the ADAC. In Berlin, it’s even cheaper with petrol at STAR on Berliner Allee for €1.629 a litre and diesel at €1.819.

